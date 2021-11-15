Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, November 15, 2021

C-Notes

Annual Panza Foundation Benefit To Take Place on Saturday at Happy Dog

Posted By on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge Poster art for upcoming Panza Foundation Benefit. - COURTESY OF PANZA FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy of Panza Foundation
  • Poster art for upcoming Panza Foundation Benefit.
Last year, the Panza Foundation, which annually provides grants to local bands, sponsored local clubs (Grog Shop, Happy Dog, Mahall’s and Beachland) instead as part of an effort to help the local music scene survive. In 2022, it'll return to supporting bands.

“Without a pond, the fish cannot swim," says the foundation's head John Panza in a press release. "We choose to support clubs in 2021 and will return to bands in 2022.”



After the pandemic cancelled last year's Panza Foundation Benefit, the annual event returns on Saturday to the Happy Dog. At this year’s benefit, previously sponsored bands Obnox, the Village Bicycle, and Biitchseat will perform.

In addition to the performances, the foundation will raffle off more than $7000 in items. This includes musical gear, services like photography and sound engineering/recording, restaurant, bar, club gift cards, and even yoga and Pilates gift cards. Raffle tickets are available only at the event, and you must be in attendance to win.

Panza Foundation’s board consists of Panza, Jane Takac Panza, Lauren Voss Clune, Christa Ebert and Edward Sotelo. In its seventh year, the 501c3 nonprofit based out of Cleveland supports the underground Cleveland music scene with monetary grants to bands, assistance to clubs and other services for musicians. Donations to the foundation are tax deductible.

Sponsors and raffle prize donators include the Happy Dog, Bryon Miller, Rustin McCann, Magnetic North Studio, Akron Recording Company, Tuck Mindrun Recording, Hal Goodwin, Earthquaker Devices, Mattoverse Electronics, the Grog Shop, the Beachland, Mahall’s, White Cloud Pilates, Abide Yoga, Parnell’s Pub, Zhug, Little Rose Tavern and Soho.

The Happy Dog requires vaccination to enter, so bring a vax card or digital image of the card if you plan to attend. And while mask wearing isn't required, the club recommends doing so for the sake of others.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

