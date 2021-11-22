Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, November 22, 2021

Scene & Heard

Here is a Ridiculously Detailed Paper Recreation of the Richfield Coliseum

Posted By on Mon, Nov 22, 2021 at 3:36 PM

  • Twitter: @PaperStadiums
Here is exactly what you've been waiting for, Cavs fans: a recreation of the Richfield Coliseum made entirely out of paper.

The model includes not only a court for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but a pitch for the Cleveland Crunch, a field for the Cleveland Thunderbolts arena football team, and a rink for the Cleveland Barons.



Even those who came of age after the Richfield days might be curious about the facility that hosted the Cavaliers from 1974 to 1994, as this year's "city edition" uniform and court design at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse pay homage Richfield and the Gund Arena.

Bravo, @PaperStadiums. This rules.

