Monday, November 22, 2021

C-Notes

'Sonic & Iconic: Midwest Magic' Exhibit To Feature 50 Years of Concert Photography

Posted By on Mon, Nov 22, 2021 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge Poster art for the Sonic & Iconic art exhibit. - COURTESY OF JOE KLEON AND ANASTASIA PANTSIOS
  • Courtesy of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios
  • Poster art for the Sonic & Iconic art exhibit.
Cleveland-based music photographers Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios, both of whom have contributed to Scene during their respective careers,
have logged some serious hours in the photo pits at Cleveland concerts.

From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Beachland Ballroom, they’ll display their work in an exhibit dubbed Sonic & Iconic: Midwest Magic.



Both photographers will have shots of local rocker Michael Stanley, who passed away March 5. Pantsios photographed him dozens of times during his Michael Stanley Band years, capturing the band’s performances at Blossom Music Center and Richfield Coliseum. Kleon served as his official photographer for the last 20 years. They’ve dug into their archives to find many never-before-seen images.

Sonic & Iconic will feature images of many other artists with local roots as well, including Devo, Destructor, Mushroomhead, Nine Inch Nails and Joe Walsh. It will also showcase superstar acts such as Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Rush, Pat Benatar, John Mellencamp, Bob Seger, J. Geils, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Kiss, Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, Southside Johnny, ZZ Top and many more.

Sonic & Iconic will feature a gallery-style display, a slide show on continuous loop, a special 25- minute slide show presentation of Stanley photos, and a huge selection of prints available for sale in several different formats. Each person through the door will get a raffle ticket to enter a drawing for a package of 20 of Anastasia and Joe’s best Michael Stanley images.

There’ll be live acoustic music and the Beachland bar will be open. The 2022 calendar from the Waterloo Alley Cat Project, a group that cares for feral cats in the neighborhood, will be for sale as well.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

