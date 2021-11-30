Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Arts District

Local Business Owner Launches Banned Book Subscription Series

Posted By on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 8:19 AM

click to enlarge The stack of challenged/banned books Ariel Hakim is currently reading. - COURTESY OF ARIEL HAKIM
  • Courtesy of Ariel Hakim
  • The stack of challenged/banned books Ariel Hakim is currently reading.
Locally based small business owner Ariel Hakim, who refers to herself as “a reformed MFA living in Northeast Ohio,” has read banned books for more than 25 years now. She just launched Banned Books Box, a new monthly subscription box service to “stand with banned authors, express a love of reading and justice, and support small business.”

Each month, subscribers will receive two banned books published within the past decade. Most are literary award winners and all are worthy of a distinguished bookshelf. There will also be a lapel pin inspired by one of the books in the box, information on book bans, and at least one other bookish item to love and enjoy.



“I had been working at the Wadsworth Library behind the reference desk,” says Hakim in a recent phone interview. “I was doing that for a little while and part of the job was to stay up on the library world. We would get various magazines, and I got interested in the book bans that I was reading about. One of the first ones I took notice of the children’s books that was about a drag queen story time that people were getting offended by. A lot of the children’s books came to my attention, and I have little kids. The more I looked into book bans, the more I felt saddened by what was happening. I’m astounded. I think it’s something people need to know about. I’m targeting people who are readers. The more good press that authors are getting, the better.”

The December box will feature banned author Maia Kobabe, who persona contributed signed bookplates featuring comic art as adornment to the graphic novel Gender Queer. Kobabe also has created an original design for a limited-edition Gender Queer-themed enamel pin, available only from Banned Books Box.

“Maia wrote this graphic novel that parents of high schoolers have found in the school library and been completely vocal about how offended they are by some of the images,” says Hakim. “Maia wrote it to explain to family members about what non-binary means. Maia came out as queer and then several years as non-binary. When I decided that this was the book I wanted to use, I emailed the agent to see about getting signed books, and we got some book plates, and then Maia designed an enamel pin that will be one of the pieces of the book box. I like the book a lot, and I think it’s entertaining and educational. I love memoirs. Just reading anyone else’s story written in a sincere way is something I will always enjoy.”

The December box also includes a novel that has been paired a number of times with Gender Queer in parents’ complaints to school boards. Both books have received Alex Awards from the American Library Association, an honor that recognizes adult titles with special appeal to young adults ages 12 to 18.

Sign-ups for the December box close on Dec. 12. Banned Books Box guarantees its December box will arrive in time for Christmas. Banned Books Box bills monthly, and subscribers may cancel at any time.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: BrewDog Cleveland, Opening in the Flats Friday, December 3rd Read More

  2. Weekend-Only Breakfast Concept Martha on the Fly to Open ‘Micro Diner’ in Tremont Read More

  3. How Often Are Domestic Abusers Arrested in Ohio? We Still Don’t Know Read More

  4. MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros to Retire at End of 2022 Read More

  5. Annual Honky Tonk Holiday Concert To Take Place on Dec. 10 and 11 at Akron Civic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation