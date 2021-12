Bizzy Bone Threw a Bottle and Instigated a Fist Fight at Last Night's Bone Thugs and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz

click to enlarge YouTube screengrab

Bizzy brought the drama

Bizzy Bone comes back and apologized to three 6 mafia for throwing a bottle at them and starting a fight 😏 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/FxuJvjtfLQ — Follow Us (@taekbeats) December 3, 2021

Years ago opening for Adele Givens in Columbus, OH, Bizzy Bone came out to the show. Drank top shelf all night. $400 tab. Told the waitress, "The Devil pays my bills" & walked out on the check 🤣

The waitress STILL asked for a pic. The love Ohio has for Bone is unreal #Verzuz — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 3, 2021

Bizzy Bone after they get disqualified from the #VERZUZ cuz he slapped Juicy J:pic.twitter.com/sg23G9yJSY — Isiah (@50Shades_Of_Zay) December 2, 2021

Bizzy Bone the first artist to put @verzuzonline on commercial break 😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/O7Ssfmkt8w — Tevita Uhatafe (@tevitauhatafe) December 3, 2021

Bizzy bone : I’m not apologizing



Swizz beats : You not getting the second half of your deposit



Bizzy bone : #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/OObHSCApoZ — comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) December 3, 2021

Perhaps you missed last night's Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz, either because you were otherwise occupied or because the affair, held live at and streamed from Hollywood Palladium, started after most folks had gone to bed.If you did, you missed Bizzy Bone turning the usually cordial battle into a fight after interrupting the event after a few songs by saying, “Hey yo, hey. Before we even get started, you ugly motherfuckers ain’t fit to be mocking me while I’m on the motherfucking stage. Like straight the fuck up,” and throwing a bottle at his opponents.A fist fight then broke out.Bizzy eventually returned to the stage and apologized.“I want to apologize to everybody the fuck out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to fuck this shit up,” he said. “Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherfucking going.”Superstar guests appeared, the night went on, the two groups, who have had a simmering, low-key rivalry for years , played the hits, and Twitter had itself a night making jokes and telling stories.Before last night, Bone was last seen playing a free show at the Tower City mall.