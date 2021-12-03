Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, December 3, 2021

C-Notes

Bizzy Bone Threw a Bottle and Instigated a Fist Fight at Last Night's Bone Thugs and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz

Posted By on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Bizzy brought the drama - YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB
  • YouTube screengrab
  • Bizzy brought the drama

Perhaps you missed last night's Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz, either because you were otherwise occupied or because the affair, held live at and streamed from Hollywood Palladium, started after most folks had gone to bed.

If you did, you missed Bizzy Bone turning the usually cordial battle into a fight after interrupting the event after a few songs by saying, “Hey yo, hey. Before we even get started, you ugly motherfuckers ain’t fit to be mocking me while I’m on the motherfucking stage. Like straight the fuck up,” and throwing a bottle at his opponents.



A fist fight then broke out.


Bizzy eventually returned to the stage and apologized.

“I want to apologize to everybody the fuck out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to fuck this shit up,” he said. “Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherfucking going.”


Superstar guests appeared, the night went on, the two groups, who have had a simmering, low-key rivalry for years, played the hits, and Twitter had itself a night making jokes and telling stories.


Before last night, Bone was last seen playing a free show at the Tower City mall.

