Bizzy Bone Threw a Bottle and Instigated a Fist Fight at Last Night's Bone Thugs and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz

Bizzy Bone comes back and apologized to three 6 mafia for throwing a bottle at them and starting a fight 😏 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/FxuJvjtfLQ— Follow Us (@taekbeats) December 3, 2021
Years ago opening for Adele Givens in Columbus, OH, Bizzy Bone came out to the show. Drank top shelf all night. $400 tab. Told the waitress, "The Devil pays my bills" & walked out on the check 🤣— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 3, 2021
The waitress STILL asked for a pic. The love Ohio has for Bone is unreal #Verzuz
Bizzy Bone at the #VERZUZ #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/JSaqNCpG0u— Hts. Ambassador (@HtsAmbassador) December 3, 2021
Bizzy Bone after they get disqualified from the #VERZUZ cuz he slapped Juicy J:pic.twitter.com/sg23G9yJSY— Isiah (@50Shades_Of_Zay) December 2, 2021
Bizzy Bone said… 😂😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/19OXXIzyMR— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 3, 2021
Bizzy Bone the first artist to put @verzuzonline on commercial break 😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/O7Ssfmkt8w— Tevita Uhatafe (@tevitauhatafe) December 3, 2021
Before last night, Bone was last seen playing a free show at the Tower City mall.
Bizzy bone : I’m not apologizing— comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) December 3, 2021
Swizz beats : You not getting the second half of your deposit
Bizzy bone : #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/OObHSCApoZ
