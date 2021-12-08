Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Scene & Heard

Blaine Griffin Taps Kerry McCormack, Jasmin Santana for Council Leadership Team

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge Blaine Griffin (R), announced his endorsement of Kevin Kelley outside the DREAM mural at E. 110th and Woodland, (9/16/21). - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Blaine Griffin (R), announced his endorsement of Kevin Kelley outside the DREAM mural at E. 110th and Woodland, (9/16/21).

Incoming Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin has tapped Ward 3's Kerry McCormack to serve as majority leader of the legislative body and Ward 14's Jasmin Santana to serve as majority whip.

Griffin made the announcement one day after the final council meeting of the year. He said that with McCormack and Santana alongside him, the council leadership team is "Cleveland to the core."



"Cleveland’s future is bright," he said in a press release, "but we have many issues to overcome to make our city a thriving metropolis for our residents, businesses, and organizations."

McCormack and Santana both said they were excited for their roles, and would continue to work to make council stronger and more inclusive as it worked toward improving the lives of Clevelanders. McCormack is council's first out LGBTQ+ member. Santana is its only Hispanic member.

Council is of course 100% Democratic, and most legislation passes unanimously, so the leadership roles are less significant than in politically divided legislatures. But both McCormack and Santana will help establish council's legislative priorities and, if history is any indication, apply pressure on colleagues to pass legislation important to Griffin.

Santana will continue in her role as whip. She assumed the position from Phyllis Cleveland when Cleveland resigned earlier in 2021.

McCormack, who backed Justin Bibb in the mayoral election, was Blaine Griffin's key challenger for the council presidency, and many assumed that Bibb's victory would have cleared the path to leadership for McCormack. (Council has long maintained a tradition of racial balance between the mayor and council president.)

But it was McCormack himself who nominated Griffin for the presidency at a November council caucus, signaling that an agreement had likely been struck between the two of them. Both Kevin Kelley and Blaine Griffin served as council's majority leader before they assumed the presidency, and McCormack can now be informally considered next in line. 

Though Griffin had secured the votes for his presidency, council voted to pass the unit rule anyway, forcing all council members to vote for Griffin or face expulsion from the caucus.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to Open Restaurant in Ohio City Read More

  2. Northeast Ohio-Based Ambiance Sold to Michigan Adult Store Chain Read More

  3. Legendary Cleveland Sports Talker Bruce Drennan to Retire at End of Year Read More

  4. Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Cleveland Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Desmond Franklin Read More

  5. Kevin Kelley Pounds Gavel at Cleveland City Council for Last Time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation