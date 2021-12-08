Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Film

Found Footage Festival Coming To Grog Shop on Dec. 15

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher doing what they do best. - COURTESY OF THE FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of the Found Footage Festival
  • Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher doing what they do best.
After having 80 tour dates canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Found Footage Festival is back on the road and will come to the Grog Shop at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The new show will feature locally found videos like "Balloonfest '86" and "The 1st Annual Martin Carlton Stunt Special," with Martin Carlton appearing live in person for the first time anywhere.



Hosts Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, whose credits include The Onion and The Late Show, will be on hand for this "one-of-a-kind celebration" of the videos that the duo has unearthed in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America. Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities.

Highlights of the new show include recently unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Jr America Wisconsin pageant, an exercise video called “Skiercise!,” a local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat, and Pickett and Prueher’s appearance as strongmen Chop & Steele on local  news stations and their “cringe-worthy” legal depositions that followed.

The Found Footage Festival debuted in New York in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of shows each year on tours that bring it to the U.S., Canada and the UK. It has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and National Public Radio.

