Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Culver's to Open in Eastlake Next Year

Posted By on Tue, Dec 14, 2021 at 1:11 PM

The chain is coming to Eastlake in 2022 - COURTESY CULVER'S
  • Courtesy Culver's
  • The chain is coming to Eastlake in 2022

Three years after Culver's arrived in Northeast Ohio with its first location in Avon the chain continues to expand.

It'll open in Eastlake next year, sometime in late spring or early summer, at 34820 Vine St.



“It goes back to the little stuff. I’ve had In and Out and Shake Shack, and this is as good,” franchise owner Steve Skomski told the News Herald. “One of the core ideologies is defend the butterburger, so what that means in Culver’s universe is everything on the menu should have quality ingredients and the steps taken to make it delicious.”

But as one former Scene staffer lovingly wrote when the first Northeast Ohio location opened, "the crown jewel of Culver's is their custard. Holy Mother of God, the custard. Custard may look like ice cream, but don't be fooled. This is a thicker, creamier, smoother style of an iced dairy treat and Culver's offers 'Concrete Mixers,' which make Dairy Queen Blizzards look like the basic bitch of blended candy and cream desserts."

