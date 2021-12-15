Savage Love: My Wife and I Are In An Ethical Non-Monogamous Marriage. What Do We Tell Our Partners?

Joe Newton

You're under no obligation to tell your casual sex partners that you have an OnlyFans account where you share photos and videos you make with your other casual sex partners. OnlyFans seems like something you should be able to share with your FWBs, but "you should be able to" ≠ "you are obliged to."There is no settling down without some settling for. If you're lucky, you'll meet someone who comes close enough to what you want — an employed penis-having person, for instance, who's an ally to equality movements everywhere but isn't exactly kink-positive but has an open mind and could get there. Or an emotionally healthy, kink-positive penis-having student who isn't rolling in dough right now but has a realistic career plan. And where do you find that guy? Well, you might get lucky and find him on one of the sites you're already on — keep those profiles up and updated — or you might get lucky and meet him through friends, at work, in a bar, etc. Keep at it, NGS, because you never know when your bad luck is going to run out.Hm... my guess is you might be hesitating, BALKING, because your soon-to-be-ex-husband stomped on your heart and turned your life upside down LESS THAN SIX MONTHS AGO. And you're doing great: you got a new place to live, you got a new job, and you recently got back on the apps. Maybe you're not ready to start dating again right this minute but getting back on the apps is a sign you will be soon. Lowering the temperature with the guys you're connecting with online might help (be chatty, not flirty), as will keeping the stakes low on those first dates when you are ready (a quick coffee, not a dinner). You can do this!Hm... you probably could've worked this one out on your own, CATCH, if you'd given it a moment's thought. Besides vaginas (PIV)... where else do penises go? PIT stands for "penis in throat" and PIB stands for "penis in butt." I could've gone with PIM ("penis in mouth") and PIA ("penis in ass"), I guess, but why not go for the rhyme? (Oh, and ENM means "ethical non-monogamy.")If you just finished reading your letter, D, and you're reading my response now... you're gonna want to stop reading now. Because you're really not gonna like the next couple of letters.You're 24 years old and your sex life with your husband is so miserably unsatisfying that you're seriously thinking about tricking your dog into eating you out, which is illegal in lots of places. (Since I don't know where you live, DOGGO, you'll have to google it yourself.) My advice: put down the peanut butter down and back away from it. Then get a divorce, get a lover (a human one), or get yourself one of those new clit-sucking sex toys that — according to the reviews I've read by clit-having people — do a pretty amazing job of simulating the specific sensations of oral sex. Hell, get all three!Urethral sounding — sliding a well-lubed stainless-steel rod into someone's urethra—is an actual medical procedure with legit medical purposes (also easily googled!), but some people enjoy recreational sounding, both for how it feels (good, I'm told) and what it symbolizes (penetrating a penetrator's penetrator). So long as you're using sterilized sounds and sterile lube, you and your husband should be able to safely enjoy sounding on the regular. Besides upping his risk for the occasional UTIs, there's not much risk of harm — so long as you don't force it, you stop if there's pain or blood, and you have access to an autoclave."It's complicated."Also, I'm pretty sure lumping all "women or femme-nonbinary" people into a single "gender identity" is incorrect. (And would lead to a Title 9 complaint at Oberlin.) I mean, I've personally and biblically known gay men who identify as femmes and there are lots of femme-nonbinary people out there — AMAB, AFAB, ACAB — who would object to being lumped into a single category with mere women. It's all so very, very complicated. Which is great, of course, because we can't talk about climate change and the growing threat of authoritarianism all the time, right?