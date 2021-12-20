Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 20, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Hospitals Take Out Full-Page Plain Dealer Ad Begging Public to Get Vaccinated as Covid Patients Fill Beds

Posted By on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 9:17 AM

The full-page Sunday ad - SCENE
  • Scene
  • The full-page Sunday ad


"Help."



That's how the full-page ad in the Sunday Plain Dealer taken out by the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, University Hospitals, Summa Health, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center begins.

“We need your help. We now have more COVID-19 patients in our hospitals than ever before. And the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated. This is preventable," the plea continues.

Covid-19 infections have skyrocketed in Northeast Ohio — Cuyahoga County has the highest rate of spread of any county in the state — and hospitals warned last week that despite lingering public sentiment that the Omicron variant produces milder outcomes, hospital beds are near capacity and staff are overwhelmed and the hospitals are postponing non-urgent surgeries to maintain the ability to treat the influx of Covid patients. In an effort to alleviate some of the staffing pressure, Gov. Mike DeWine last week ordered more than 1,000 Ohio National Guard members to provide assistance at hospitals across the state.

Health officials have said that the current wave will get worse, thanks to holiday gatherings and travel, along with Omicron's ability to quickly spread.

“We are learning this variant is more transmissible, and we are seeing evidence of this by the increased spread in our community,” the Clinic said last week in a statement.

About 45% of Ohioans aren't fully vaccinated, and only 36% have gotten their booster, which experts have said is the only real defense against the Omicron variant.

"We need you to care as much as we do," the ad closes.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Chipotle's First "Chipotlane Digital Kitchen" Restaurant Will Open In Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. COVID-19 Testing is Complicated Right Now. Here Are Answers to 6 Big Questions Read More

  3. Ken Carman Joining Fox 8, Will Still Host Morning Show on 92.3 The Fan Read More

  4. New Details Emerge on Restaurant Concept Replacing Bier Markt and Bar Cento in Ohio City Read More

  5. Cleveland Covid-19 Spike: Real Bad, Getting Worse a Week Before Christmas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation