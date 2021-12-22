Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Bites

Luca Restaurants Join Small Group of Cleveland Eateries Requiring Proof of Vaccination for Diners

Posted By on Wed, Dec 22, 2021 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge Clams at Acqua di Luca - PHOTO BY DOUG TRATTNER
  • Photo by Doug Trattner
  • Clams at Acqua di Luca


Cuyahoga County has in the past week become home to the highest Covid case rate in the state of Ohio and the third highest case rate in the entire country.



That's unfortunately meant a rash of temporary restaurant and bar closures, both ones undertaken in response to positive tests among staff and a few, like Astoria, that were done preemptively through the holiday calendar.

Given the case numbers, and the pleas from Cleveland-area hospitals, and alarm bells being wrung by local health officials, one might have expected some restaurants to not only take a pause on business but also do what only a few others in Northeast Ohio had done in the past year: Require proof of vaccination for diners.

Only one so far has made that move, with the Luca family of restaurants — Luca Italian, Luca West, and Acqua di Luca — announcing today that they'll require vaccinations and masks until further notice.

"Effective today, December 22nd and until further notice, all Luca Restaurants will require guests to show proof of vaccination upon entering the restaurant, except to pick up To Go orders," the restaurant group announced on social media."All guests will be required to wear a mask, except when seated while eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Thank you for helping us stay safe!"

Previously, LBM, Felice, Mojo World Eats and Toast had announced vax requirements.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. How HUD Subsidizes a Dangerous, Neglected Apartment Complex in Cleveland Read More

  2. Cleveland Hospitals Take Out Full-Page Plain Dealer Ad Begging Public to Get Vaccinated as Covid Patients Fill Beds Read More

  3. The Dining Trends We Love, and Could Do Without, Right Now in Cleveland Read More

  4. Defying Gravity, But Not Covid, Wicked Cancels Shows at Playhouse Square Read More

  5. Temporary Covid-Related Cleveland Restaurant Closures Mount Alongside Soaring Case Numbers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation