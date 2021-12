Luca Restaurants Join Small Group of Cleveland Eateries Requiring Proof of Vaccination for Diners

click to enlarge Photo by Doug Trattner

Cuyahoga County has in the past week become home to the highest Covid case rate in the state of Ohio and the third highest case rate in the entire country.That's unfortunately meant a rash of temporary restaurant and bar closures, both ones undertaken in response to positive tests among staff and a few, like Astoria, that were done preemptively through the holiday calendar.Given the case numbers, and the pleas from Cleveland-area hospitals, and alarm bells being wrung by local health officials, one might have expected some restaurants to not only take a pause on business but also do what only a few others in Northeast Ohio had done in the past year: Require proof of vaccination for diners.Only one so far has made that move, with the Luca family of restaurants — Luca Italian, Luca West, and Acqua di Luca — announcing today that they'll require vaccinations and masks until further notice."Effective today, December 22nd and until further notice, all Luca Restaurants will require guests to show proof of vaccination upon entering the restaurant, except to pick up To Go orders," the restaurant group announced on social media ."All guests will be required to wear a mask, except when seated while eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Thank you for helping us stay safe!"Previously, LBM, Felice, Mojo World Eats and Toast had announced vax requirements.