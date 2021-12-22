Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Meshuggah Reschedules Upcoming Agora Date

Posted By on Wed, Dec 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge Sweden's Meshuggah. - OLLE CARLSSON
  • Olle Carlsson
  • Sweden's Meshuggah.
Originally slated to play the Agora in March 2022, the Swedish metal act Meshuggah has just announced it's postponed its headlining tour and will now visit the states in the fall.

The Meshuggah concert at the Agora has been bumped to Sept. 24, 2022.



“We regret to inform that Meshuggah will have to reschedule their U.S. headlining tour, originally planned for early 2022, to September/October 2022," says the band in a statement. "While the ongoing pandemic has been throwing various curve balls on us all the past year, ultimately delaying the completion of the upcoming Meshuggah studio album — there are other concerns that have forced us to make this unfortunate decision. Determining factor is the need to prioritize the physical health of one of the band members who is currently undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands, hindering him from rehearsals and from all in all playing his instrument. While we are optimistic for his future recovery, we know it will not be possible for him and the band to be ready to perform already in February 2022."

As a result of the new dates, Converge is no long able to join the band on tour; Torche will take Converge's place.

Tickets for the original dates will reportedly remain valid.

