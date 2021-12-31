Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, December 31, 2021

Film / Scene & Heard

Regal Richmond Town Square Theater Will Close Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Dec 31, 2021 at 7:36 AM

click to enlarge Rendering of the Belle Oaks Marketplace on the current site of Richmond Town Square Mall - BIALOSKY
  • Bialosky
  • Rendering of the Belle Oaks Marketplace on the current site of Richmond Town Square Mall

The current iteration of the 20-screen Regal Richmond Town Square theater will permanently close next week, with Thursday, Jan. 6 being the last day of business. But a renovated version will make a return sometime down the road.

Richmond Town Square mall closed in May 2021 after some 50 years in business and years of recent decline. The property was purchased in the summer by DealPoint Merrill, which will redevelop the site into a $200-million mixed-use development called Belle Oaks Marketplace.



A renovated Regal cinema is part of the plans and the current structure will not be demolished like the rest of the mall.

Richmond Town Square, built in 1966, was once considered the largest indoor mall in America. Some more history below for the curious.

Tags: , ,

