Thursday, January 6, 2022

Scene & Heard

Some Favorite Vanity License Plates That Ohio Rejected in 2021 (Hello, PORK N IT)

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge OHIO: OK. OH HI HOE: Not OK - THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • The Ohio Channel
  • OHIO: OK. OH HI HOE: Not OK

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles recently released its list of the 827 vanity plate applications that it had rejected in 2021.

That's because there are rules regarding vulgarity, hate speech, racism and general decency that guide the department as they give a thumbs up or thumbs down to submissions.



Here's how the process works: Each year, thousands of Ohioans submit vanity license plate requests to the Ohio BMV, and most are approved. However, it's the job of the seven-person Special Plates Review Committee, with the help of the internet (thanks, Urban Dictionary) and a database of previously rejected plates, to weed out the harmless from the not-OK-for-road-consumption.

Last year, many of the rejected plates referred to politics (including many variations of "Fuck Biden" from right-leaning Ohioans) or bodily functions.

The BMV did not permit references to butts, cutting IATEASS, AXEHOLE and A55MANN (perhaps a nod to Seinfeld).

The agency also denied breast references like TITSOUT, B00B33S and T1DD13S.

Penises apparently didn't belong on license plates, either, with the BMV denying NCE COK, LIL PEEN and SMOLL PP.

Say goodbye to toilet jokes. The BMF didn't want FLL SHTR or PP TIME.

There was no room for romance, as the BMV rejected MLF LVR, ANAL SEX, PSSY PWR, PORK N IT, CUM4MEE and BND OVR.

And nobody was allowed to be AF ("as fuck") anything; PAGAN AF, THICK AF and SMOOV AF all were denied.

In October, Ohio unveiled a new license plate design that hilariously included a backwards airplane, to the delight of Twitter users. The plate has since been fixed and went into circulation at the end of December.

ASee the full list of the BMV's rejected vanity license plates here.

