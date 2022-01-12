Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Scene & Heard

Kevin Kelley is Definitely Running for Judge, Pens Letter Seeking Democratic Party Endorsement

Posted By on Wed, Jan 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Blaine Griffin (R), announced his endorsement of Kevin Kelley outside the DREAM mural at E. 110th and Woodland, (9/16/21). - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Blaine Griffin (R), announced his endorsement of Kevin Kelley outside the DREAM mural at E. 110th and Woodland, (9/16/21).

Former Cleveland City Council President and 2021 mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley is now a candidate for judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

In recent interviews, Kelley hinted that seeking a local judicial seat was likely to be his next move after 16 years on Council. And last week, he confirmed as much when he sent a letter to members of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party's Executive Committee, seeking their endorsement.



In the letter dated Jan. 5, Kelley outlined his professional background as a social worker, a lawyer and a City Councilman and recapped his commitment to the local party, including efforts to support endorsed candidates and financial support he provided to the party itself.

During his eight-year tenure as council president, Kelley controlled the infamous Council Leadership Fund, a political action committee designed to support City Council incumbents. He annually donated thousands of dollars to the county party from its reserves. 

"Simply put, I have been a proud, loyal Democrat all of my adult life," Kelley wrote. "I would be honored by your support at the upcoming Democratic Party Executive Committee meeting."

That meeting is currently scheduled for Jan. 26, and endorsements will be made for the May primary elections. The party endorsement is of enormous value, as party resources are then marshalled to promote preferred candidates via literature and events. And crucially, according to the party's bylaws, no member of the party may publicly oppose an endorsed candidate once an endorsement has been made. 

Kelley will be running for an unexpired seat in the Court of Common Pleas' General Division that expires at the end of 2024. He'll be facing two other Democrats with popular Irish names: Mary Catherine Corrigan and Thomas J. Kelly.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio's First Dave's Hot Chicken Location to Open This Friday in Lakewood Read More

  2. Are Past Cleveland Baseball Players Former Indians or Former Guardians? Reporters, the Franchise and Baseball Hall of Fame Weigh In Read More

  3. Lorain Now Has Its Own Giant Script City Sign Read More

  4. Bibb Wants to Tackle Cleveland's Low Vaccination Rate "Head On" Read More

  5. Michael Symon's Roast in Detroit Suddenly and Permanently Closes its Doors Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation