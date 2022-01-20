The Sleepy Rooster in Chagrin Falls Lands on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2022 List

Craig Fitzgerald is wise enough to know when and how to play the chef card. Most of his culinary school chops are reserved for ingredient selection, technique and execution in the kitchen rather than wild creativity on the plate. It’s breakfast after all. In the stellar biscuits and gravy, those flaky house-baked comfort cakes are smothered in peppery sausage gravy, which seeps into the crispy home fries, which also are exemplary.He's not alone.
Fine dining meets brunch at this unique restaurant, which focuses on breakfast specialties served into the afternoon. Everything is made from scratch, including biscuits that would make your grandmother jealous. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts, Chef Craig Fitzgerald sources as many ingredients locally as he can, and uses them to build his own takes on eggs Benedict, pancakes, fritattas, and hash, along with fun lunch items such as a fried-bologna sandwich with onions and mustard.
Cuisine: American (New), Breakfast & Brunch
What they’re known for: The Goetta, a German breakfast sausage made with beef, pork, oats, and spices, is made in-house and served with eggs.
Yelpers say: “This has only happened twice in my life: The [biscuits and gravy] at The Sleepy Rooster made me cry…. Everything else is good there, too.” —Casey S.
