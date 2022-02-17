Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, February 17, 2022

CIA Students Create Artwork That Celebrates NBA All-Star Game

Posted By on Thu, Feb 17, 2022 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge Mural by Xani Dean. - COURTESY OF CIA
  • Courtesy of CIA
  • Mural by Xani Dean.
Much as they did when the Rock Hall Inductions took place here last year, students at the Cleveland Institute of Art have created artwork to commemorate Cleveland's hosting of a major event. This time around, their artwork celebrates this weekend's NBA All-Star Game.

They’ve made murals that highlight the city and its landmarks, and they’ve done portraits of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, hosts of TNT's Inside the NBA. The murals and portraits—which represent work from about 30 students—will be on view in #SLAMDUNK, an exhibit that runs today through Friday, March 11, in the Donna and Stewart Kohl Corridor at the Cleveland Institute of Art.



In addition, the exhibit will be on view Feb. 17-21 on CIA's Toby Lewis Media Mesh, a large public-facing digital display on the northwest corner of the building. The students created the artwork as part of a classroom project that spanned about two months. In making the portraits, students learned about capturing and communicating the essence of someone's personality. They even watched several Inside the NBA broadcasts for inspiration.

The artwork will even be featured during a TNT broadcast that takes place during All-Star Weekend.

