Best Hookup Sites in 2022: Comparison of the Most Popular Hookup Apps and Websites

A lot of hookup sites and adult dating sites promise the world, but seldom deliver. If you’re sick of using dating platforms only to get rejected or not find a suitable match, we get you.

It’s hard when you’re horny!

(Pun intended).

However, by looking at the user base, success rate, and various other factors, we’ve determined the 10 best hookup sites to get you laid tonight and find local hookups in your area.

Here’s a quick look at the top 10 hookup sites with DTF members:

Best for swingers and threesomes - Adult Friend Finder Best for easy hookups - Ashley Madison Most attractive members - Seeking Great hookup app for women - Bumble Swipe right! - Tinder Like Tinder but more features - Badoo Gay hookups right now - Grindr Lesbian hookups & queer women chat - HER More dirty hookup app - Pure Diverse sexual and gender identities - Feeld

How We Picked The Best Casual Dating Sites

- Is there a proportionate ratio of females to males? User base - More users = more chances of hooking up

- Are the objectives of the site clear? (hookups, serious dates, etc.) User Friendliness - Is the site easy to use and appealing to the eye?

- Is the site held in high esteem for its ability to satisfy users? Success rate - How many find what they are looking for?

- Is the site free, paid, or does it at least offer some kind of free partial membership? User reviews - Are real-life users satisfied with the app?

Top 10 Best Hookup Sites and Apps

1. AdultFriendFinder - Best hookup site for swingers & threesomes

Knows what members want

No site created profiles, accounts, or bots

Extensive profiles

Most features are limited for free users

No data-driven matching system

Special mentions for some with no sign-up needed:

Adult Friend Finder is a niche dating site that attempts to bring together like-minded people. Primarily, it does what it says on the tin.

It finds you an “adult” friend!

The site believes in your ability to sift through profiles, so you are able to sort and match profiles according to your kinks without too much computerized matchmaking interference.

The cherry on the cake - AFF commands a user base of over 90 million people, so yes, the odds of a potential match are quite high.

Signing up is free but for the full experience a monthly subscription of 39.95 USD/ month.

2. Seeking - Most attractive members of any hookup site

Quick sign up

The free trial allows seeing all members and photos

Tons of matches to pick from

More expensive than other sites

Most features are only available to paid users after the free trial expiry

Pros:Cons:

Seeking is essentially based on a transactional form of hook-up - sugar daddies/mommas seeking sugar babies and vice versa.

With premium memberships free for women if they include their college details, women are more common than men, creating a rather interesting balance.

You don’t see that often!

Still, Seeking has its flaws: with many scammers and cons looking to fleece you off, but it counters that loophole with a search function to sift through and determine genuine accounts.

For men, a monthly Seeking Arrangement subscription will set you back 89.95 USD / month, so you’d better be loaded. For women, sign-up is free!

3. Ashley Madison - Best NSA hookup site

Pleasant user interface

The free version has no ads

Renewed security

Complicated credit system

Pros:Cons:

In a sea of generic dating apps, Ashley Madison is unique.

Rather than a normal dating site, AM is more of an affair pool for those looking for a different thing outside of their existing marriages and general relationships.

It thrives on the thrill of spontaneity, especially if you’re not looking to have a long-lasting bond.

The new security verification allowed users to weed out dodgy accounts, increasing the chances of a potential match.

Women call the shots here, with free memberships for them as opposed to men who have to pay at least 40 USD / month.

4. Bumble - Best adult dating app for women

No unsolicited messages to women

Time focused

Almost equal male-female ratio

Presents only 24 hours to initiate communication

Expensive for men

Pros:Cons:

Coming with a woman-centered approach, Bumble challenges societal norms by only allowing women to initiate conversation within a time limit of 24 hours.

It’s a woman’s world, and men just live in it.

With profile photos public, Bumble encourages comfortability and openness on both ends. If you’re a woman who’s sick of being hounded and sent penis pics by every Tom, Dick, and Harry… then this one’s for you!

Bumble costs about 46.99 USD for three months for premium accounts and 9.99 USD / month to unlock more features for the lesser boost subscription.

5. Tinder - Best dating app for hooking up

Quick registration

Can be used by LGBTQ+ people

Simple “swipe right” design

Easy to use

Image centric

Encourages compulsive use

Pros:Cons:

Tinder is the classic app that doesn’t try too hard. Having been around for some time, it has taken a little from all the other dating app designs to give a rather complex-yet-simple hookup app experience.

With a massive user base of an estimated 66 million, Tinder almost guarantees a match in your area, and you can even tweak your distance limit preferences to set how far away you’re willing to search.

Great if you’re in a remote area!

It has a pleasant interface that facilitates the ease of going through the horde of profiles available. Still, Tinder is an image-centered site/app - taking so much from the general idea of shallow visual attraction.

However, with the wide user base, it might take a user longer to find a compatible match and maybe even longer for an actual date to materialize.

Tinder is free with more features on paid subscriptions with a platinum subscription going for 17.99 USD / month with other subscription options.

6. Badoo - Another free hookup app like Tinder

Strict photo verification

Multiple communication modes

Has date, friends, or just chat options

Looks centered

Poor privacy and general app security

Fewer features

Pros:Cons:

Badoo gives a Tinder-like experience with the classic swipe feature and image-oriented basis whilst doing just enough to stand out with its own features.

Your free membership is more extensive as compared to other dating apps with features like chats, uploading photos and videos, and contacting members.

With a growing user base, the dating site is worth giving a try in cities with many people of diverse ages steadily embracing it.

The simplistic interface avoids cluttering and makes for a pleasant user experience overall, though it’s a little limited compared to the big dogs in the online dating world.

For more enhanced features on Badoo premium, a subscription costs 12.99 USD / month.

7. Grindr - Best for gay hookups and LGBTQ+ dating

Hook up centered

Everyone’s close

Anonymous

Everyone’s down

Personal safety and privacy is not guaranteed

Some people are jerks

Pros:Cons:

Grindr is a trailblazer gay hookup app where virtually all the members are gay or LGBTQ+ so landing a match is pretty easy.

With proximity at the heart of its intimacy, Grindr gives nearby suggestions to a user, showing profiles closest to your current location right now.

Hot.

The dating site is a pool for casual relationships and gay hookups, but user profiles are not detailed, which might turn off users who would like to know a potential match better on the first sight of their profile.

The high engagement it boasts highly increases your chances to score a potential match without much effort, so that’s a bonus.

You can use Grindr for free with ads and limited features, or you can get Grindr Xtra for 6 months for just 4.99/USD per month.

8. HER - Best dating app for queer women

Unlimited free messaging

All profiles have photos

Active social media accounts

One can only sign up from Facebook or Instagram

No manual search option

Messaging only for friends and matches

Pros:Cons:

HER is a niche dating site for queer women and is the most popular of its kind with over 1 million users in the USA alone.

Albeit a dating app, the site is geared to strive for social connection rather than hook-ups with features like status updates allowing you to open up conversations with other users more naturally.

Although mostly for queer women seeking other women, it also offers features for casual friendships and pen-pals creating a large social network.

Whether you’re looking for lesbian hookups or LGBTQ+ friends, it’s a good place to find what you need!

The free membership offers limited swipes, with a premium subscription lifting the cap off the swipes for between 9.99 - 14.99 USD / month depending on location.

9. Pure - One of the best hookup apps

Guaranteed anonymity

Unlimited free chat

Encourages on-the-spot hookups

Credit card info required

No matching algorithm

Pros:Cons:

Pure is a dating site aimed at matching young professionals. The minimalistic site/app design makes it goal-oriented and easy for you to wade through.

It is based on common interest, with two users having to positively swipe each other to be able to communicate. In other words, you won’t face the embarrassment of getting rejected.

It allows you anonymity, with only a photo and age required to set up an account. While this is refreshingly simple, it also opens doors to several dodgy accounts.

Be careful!

Like many hookup apps, Pure is appearance-centered… so the profiles are rather shallow. In fact, the app only asks 3 questions to build a profile, which might not be appealing for users seeking more in-depth profiles.

The app is relatively pricey for men due to the high male to female ratio, setting them back about 29.99 USD / month.

10. Feeld - Best for diverse LGBTQ+ identities

Strict moderation

Stringent verification

Huge user base

No desktop version

Compulsory Facebook sync

Disproportionate - more men

Pros:Cons:

Feeld is an eccentric dating site that allows open and like-minded people to explore new identities of love with a wide range of gender, sexual, and identity options.

It is easy and fast to register, but it requires a link to your Facebook account to sync. This could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on your mindset.

With its high esteem for security, the site/app keeps reminding users of their stringent discrimination and derogatory policies.

You won't find hate speech here!

Regardless of the open-mindedness, the app curbs unsolicited nudes and other explicit images with heightened app security.

Feeld can be used for free, but their Majestic Membership has additional features at just 14.99/USD per month (or less if you buy longer term plans).

FAQs on Online Dates and Hookups

What hook-up site is best for younger men?

Younger men oft-times aren’t hot on commitment, so Tinder would be the obvious bet for its high user base and ability to find a match. As long as a user is clear with what they are looking for, they can easily land a like-minded match.

However, Ashley Madison has almost no expectation for commitment for young men owing to its young-ish general user base.

What are the best hookup sites for women?

Bumble would be the best bet as a hookup site for women as it gives women the power to initiate conversations. It also removes the risk of unsolicited messages. Its good female-male ratio also almost guarantees a match.

HER would also be a great site for LGBTQ+ women seeking such relationships.

What is the best hookup site for gay and lesbian people?

Queer people have a couple of options, with gay men having Grindr as their best option for a potential hook-up.

Queer women however have HER, which offers a broader option other than hook-ups.

What does "hooking up" mean?

There’s no concrete definition, but most times hooking-up implies casual sex with no strings attached and no expected follow-up communication.

In other words, a classic one night stand.

What are the best dating sites for casual sex?

There is a wide array of apps out there inclined to casual sex.

Adult Find Finder would be a great place to start with its clear objective (i.e. find sex) and the large number of like-minded people on the site.

If you’re on the younger side, Tinder would also be a safe bet, as its large user base increases the odds of landing a date as you sift through the masses.

Which adult dating sites are good for older men?

Seeking Arrangement is the best app that matches older men to other users, however, it is geared towards wealthy men seeking younger beautiful women.

It also has a high female-to-male ratio, making it easy for an older man to land a match - if he’s willing to pay for it.

How do I initiate a hookup via online dating sites?

It is easier to initiate a hook-up when you join a site that has a more casual attitude towards sex to find like-minded people.

For example, no one is on Adult Friend Finder to go on serious dates!

However, being direct in communication would be a good bet, it’s an online dating site - what’s the worst that can happen?

Do hookup sites and apps misuse my personal data?

Dating sites usually have policies and terms and conditions you should read before signing up. Some clauses therein might allow for them to use some of your information.

However, giving other users your personal information can open loopholes for your information to be misused.

Read the Ts and Cs and make decisions for yourself.

Best Hookup Sites For Casual Sex - The Takeaway

If you’re looking for pure sex and nothing else, then you can’t go wrong with Adult Friend Finder. You can easily find like-minded horny people all raring to go - you can’t go wrong with a user base like that.

However, if you’re married and looking for a discreet way to flirt outside your marriage, you might want to try Ashley Madison. Though a little morally questionable, it’s full of privacy features like face-blurring filters to keep you discreet.

With the traditional dating dynamics changing, online casual hookup sites are a different way to approach dating. Just by a swipe or click you can find a potential date without the hassle of getting out of your comfort zone.

We hope you find the site that works for you!