Best Legit Dating Sites 2023: Find Relationships & Romance (Free Options Included)

If you've been relying on Tinder as your sole dating platform, I've got news for you. There is an entire world of dating apps and sites out there that can help you find successful dates and real relationships.While it's true that many online dating platforms cater toward hookups, it's totally possible to find a genuine connection online.So, if you're looking for love, take a look at our list below. We've compiled a selection of the: If you're serious about finding romance, eHarmony might be your best bet. eHarmony has been successfully matching users for about two decades. The established dating app has proven to be highly successful, with a successful match made on the site every 14 minutes. This is reflected in the 2 million connections made on the platform.The success of this dating site is in part due to its excellent matching algorithm. eHarmony uses an algorithm that looks at over two dozen compatibility traits to help users find like-minded matches. In other words, if you're looking for Mr. or Mrs. Right, this is the way to go.: This online dating website has a very unique feature called "What If." This feature allows users to let the site know exactly who you would like to be matched with.: With most dating apps targeting a younger user base, SilverSingles is a refreshing change of pace. There are plenty of older adults out there interested in an online dating experience, and SilverSingles is there to take that role. SilverSingles was created specifically for singles over 50 years of age.This exclusive platform is super user-friendly and easy to navigate. The dating site uses an in-depth questionnaire to match users with similar interests. Once a match is made, members can send messages directly on the app for added convenience. In order to fully enjoy this site, you'll have to sign up for a premium membership which costs around $25 per month.: SilverSingles is great for anyone new to online dating because the site provides hand-picked matches. Users don't have to worry about swiping or browsing through profiles. Rather, the site uses an advanced algorithm to send a handful of select matches each day.: AdultFriendFinder is a little bit different than the other sites on this list. For one thing, the members of AFF are typically looking for something a little less serious. The other major difference is that AFF is known as one of the largest online swinging communities around.Yes, you read that right— AFF is a hotspot for couples and singles looking for something far less traditional than you'd find on your typical dating app. It turns out this type of dating site is quite popular— the site boasts over 3 million online connections made to date. AdultFriendFinder is totally free to use, so it's definitely worth checking out.: The best feature on AFF is the ability to browse through users with the advanced search feature. Users can narrow down their search results to specific body types, kinks, and relationship styles.: Just as its name implies, Match.com is all about finding the perfect match. The super-popular free dating site uses a detailed sign-up process to learn about each user. This information is used to provide tailored matches for members. Most people on this site are interested in long-term relationships. That being said, if you're looking for a casual date, you can easily find that as well. It's free to sign up for Match.com, but you can choose to upgrade for a more successful experience. Monthly subscriptions are around $22 per month.: This dating site offers users the ability to boost their profile visibility to other users. The "Match Me" feature puts your profile in the direct line of the users you are most interested in. This gives users more control over who they match with to create more successful matches.: You might have heard of Ashely Madison due to its rather controversial reputation. If you heard that this dating website was created for people looking for affairs, you heard right. Ashely Madison was created exclusively for married dating. Men and women seeking a relationship outside of their marriage can sign up for Ashely Madison, and date without judgment. Ashley Madison is free to sign up for, but premium membership is on the pricey side. You can upgrade to a paid membership for $49 per month.: Ashley Madison allows its members to find very specific connections with its "My Perfect Match" feature. This allows you to get connected with profiles that have similar desires and fantasies.: With a massive membership of 40 million people, Zoosk has no problem making successful connections. If you're looking for love, I've got good news. The vast majority of users on Zoosk are interested in a long term relationship or someone to settle down with. So, if you're sick of being single, Zoosk might just be your new favorite website. Premium membership on Zoosk costs around $12.50 per month and you'll get the ability to freely send and receive messages.: Zoosk has its own unique take on the popular swiping feature found on other apps. The "Carousel" feature shows users one profile at a time and they can choose "yes, " "no," or "maybe" on each profile. Once two people mutually choose "yes," a match is made and the two people can begin to send messages.Visit Zoosk: EliteSingles has a very unique take on online dating. This dating service was made for people who want to meet other highly educated individuals. Nearly all of the users on EliteSingles have an above-average education. Unlike other dating sites out there, most of the people on EliteSingles want to meet someone who is open to a serious relationship. This online dating platform gives users a handful of curated matches for members to check out every day.: EliteSingles has a much stricter profile verification feature than most other dating sites. Each user is verified to ensure that their background is totally accurate.: As you may have guessed, this is one of the best dating sites out there for Christian singles. Men and women who would like to meet people who prioritize Christian values can find the perfect match on this site. This website is a good choice for anyone who'd like an online dating experience based on mutual faith. ChristianMingle is available as an app for Android devices.: One of the coolest features on this online dating site is the color code system. This system assigns colors to member profiles to quickly let other users know what their personality type is.: Bumble made quite the splash when it first hit the dating scene. The free dating app does something that no other dating app has done before— give women the power. When you use Bumble, women are responsible for making the first move.Here's how it works. Bumble uses the popular swiping feature found on dating apps like Tinder. Once two people match, it's up to the woman to send the first message. If she decides not to send a message, the match will disappear forever. This dating system has proven to be highly successful whether you're trying to find love, or just get into casual dating. Bumble is available as an app for all mobile devices.: Bumble allows users to connect their Instagram accounts straight to their Bumble profile. This allows other people to scroll through your Instagram feed to get a better idea of who you are. This feature makes it easier to weed out fake accounts.: PlentyOfFish, also called POF, is one of the most popular dating sites around. The user base is comprised of people looking for everything from true love to one-night stands. POF gives users a lot of freedom when it comes to making a match. You can browse freely and check out any profile that catches your eye. The advanced search feature allows you to narrow down results according to ethnicity, education, interests, and more. Plenty Of Fish is totally free to use, which is a big plus for this site.: One of the most effective features on this site is the "Spark" feature. This unique feature allows you to use a quote from a person's profile in order to break the ice. This is one of the best features for getting off to a good start.: This popular app has earned a reputation as one of the most exclusive dating sites out there. In fact, at one point in time, there was an actual waiting list for membership on the app. So, what makes this app so popular? Essentially, The League is a free app made for young professionals. Each user is required to connect their profile to their LinkedIn account to verify their credentials. You'll see each user's education and profession directly on their profile. The League has a sleek app design that is very pleasant to use, and the best part is, it's totally free to use.: Out of all the features on this app, the preference setting is the best one. You can set your preferences according to age, gender, relationship status, distance, education, and more.: Most of the apps on this list are targeted towards heterosexual singles. Her App saw the need for an app made specifically for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender women. This app helps women in the LGBTQ community make real connections online and in real life. Her is set up much like a social media site with in-depth profiles that are highly interactive. Signing up for Her is totally free so users can start looking for an online match right away. Her has a relatively small user base compared to other apps. That said, there are still about 4 million users to connect with.: As I mentioned, Her is set up like a social media app. That means members can post pictures, interact with user content, and more. It's a good way to make a genuine connection, and find like-minded dates. Who knows— you might even meet the right person and fall in love.: Out of all the dating sites out there, JDate takes the cake for the best site for Jewish singles. This site offers a more traditional experience for finding dates. Unlike apps that rely on the swiping feature, JDate allows users to browse through profiles, send messages, join chat rooms, and browse forums. Much like other religion-based dating sites, JDate uses a color-coded personality feature to give members an idea of personality type. JDate offers free membership and premium membership for around $20 per month.: One of the best features on JDate is the "Flirt" feature. Members can send "flirts'' to show that they are interested in someone. This feature is a good way to break the ice if you're unsure of what to say.: Adam4Adam was made for gay singles looking for both casual and serious connections. When it comes to free dating sites, Adam4Adam is one of the best options out there. Unlike other sites that require a premium membership to access the message feature, Adam4Adam offers unlimited messages so that you can find a date quickly and easily.: This free site offers comprehensive health education to all of its users. This awesome feature helps people learn more about how to have safe hookups and dates.: Hinge is serious about helping you find love. The app that's "designed to be deleted" only connects singles who have mutual friends. So, how does the app know who your friends are? Well, that's where Facebook comes in. Hinge has each user connect their Facebook account to their Hinge profile. From there, the app suggests profiles who have mutual Facebook friends in common. If you're single, this is a great way to find a date with people connected to your social circle. Hinge membership is free and available in any major app store: Because Hinge is all about helping you score real dates, each user is encouraged to share their interests. Instead of swiping through profiles, you can comment on people's skills and interests to start making genuine connections.: CoffeeMeetsBagel is a free dating platform that helps single users connect online. This online platform uses an advanced algorithm to provide curated matches every day for each person. Now, if you're ready to find the right person to settle down with, CoffeeMeetsBagel is a good choice. In fact, many former users met their current spouses on the platform and are happily married. CoffeeMeetsBagel membership is free of charge for all mobile devices.If you're struggling to figure out what to say to someone in a message, the personalized ice breakers feature is going to be your friend. This feature helps people come up with effective icebreakers to get the ball rolling.: We all know and love Tinder. This massively successful dating platform pioneered the popular swiping feature that so many dating sites use today. Now, you should know that Tinder is typically used for casual dating and hookups. If your goal is to meet a person who is interested in something serious, you might have a harder time. That said, if you're down to connect with someone who is just in it for some casual fun, Tinder is the way to go. Tinder has successfully matched over 55 billion single users, so it's safe to say it works. Membership is completely free, so you don't have to worry about spending any money.: Tinder is open to all types of single users. To help support this idea, the platform allows users to choose from dozens of sexual orientations and gender identities to help accurately tailor user profiles.As you can see, there is a robust selection of platforms to help you find the right person. If you've been single for a long time, you may be ready for something serious. These are the best dating sites for finding a long term connection with a like-minded person. The sites above offer unique features and benefits, so be sure to choose the one that best suits your needs. Good luck out there!