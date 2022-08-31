Best THC Detox 2022: Proven Methods To Detox Weed Out Of Your System

Missing out on a lifetime of experiences because of a failed drug test is infuriating and embarrassing all at the same time. Right? Most American employers, both public and private, now require drug tests as part of the hiring process for all positions.

Regular and occasional cannabis users alike may find failing a drug test an upsetting – even life-altering – experience. In today's job market, passing drug tests is required to get hired and maintain a career.

Not to worry, though. However, it is possible to continue using cannabis products while also passing drug tests. Welcome to the world of THC Detox! Detoxing your body of THC and its metabolites before a drug test is a great way to ensure that you don't fail it. Before knowing about the best THC detox methods, you must know the different kinds of tests. To learn more about them, continue reading.

Best THC Detox Methods to Get Rid of Marijuana 2022

Detox Drinks - Overall Best THC Detox Methods To Get Rid Of Weed Detox Pills - Natural Weed Detox Kit To Pass A Drug Test Hair Shampoo - Quickest Detox Cleanse Process For Hair Follicle Mouthwash - Recommended THC Detox To Pass A Mouth Swab Test

#1. Detox Drinks - Overall Best THC Detox Methods To Get Rid Of Weed

Overview

To avoid a failed drug test, detox drinks are an effective option. Adding sugar to a cup of coffee is a good analogy for this method. Detox drinks are used in drug tests to mask the presence of traces of THC. In the same way, water flushes toxins from your body. Detox drinks add creatinine or other vitamins and minerals to dilute your urine from THC metabolites, much like water. THC traces won't disappear from your body; they'll just be disguised. Even though there are numerous Detox drinks on the market, only a select few are truly effective. Mega Clean is a reliable brand name.

Based on its claims, Mega Clean is supposed to fix your toxin problems within an hour and show the best results within three hours. It is built to flush out the most toxins possible. For the best results, flushing out drugs is recommended.

Six Pre Cleanse tablets are included in the package. Before consuming Mega Clean, you must abstain from all narcotics and other restricted substances for at least 48 hours to ensure an effective detox. Eating greasy food or otherwise abusing one's diet in the days leading up to a test is discouraged because it could affect the results.

The Mega Clean Detox Drink works best when accompanied by regular hydration, so drink plenty of water and other healthy fluids every two hours before and after taking the drink. Detox drinks can cause an increase in urination frequency, but this is a sign that the product is doing its job.

Wild Berry and Tropical Fruit are the two flavors of Mega Clean, both of which are made from natural ingredients. Each bottle holds one liter of liquid. Despite its low cost, it takes time for the product to show its benefits. Blood and urine tests are preferable to saliva and hair follicle tests.

#2. Detox Pills - Natural Weed Detox Kit To Pass A Drug Test

Overview

As the name implies, Detox Pills are pills that purify the body of toxins. They are a safe and effective method of detoxification. Your blood and urine will begin to clear off THC almost immediately after taking the pills. THC removal from the body is accelerated when the pills are paired with a detox fluid. Detox Pills are usually taken with a four to five day detox plan. This program can help you eliminate any traces of restricted substances from your body to pass a drug test.

Detox pills must not interfere with any other indicators in your urine sample besides THC, as this will lead to suspicion if you are looking for the perfect one. Toxin Rid is a name you can trust in this situation. Even if you're a heavy THC user, the brand's pills may promptly help you get rid of the THC. Take the tablets and complimentary drinks to clean your blood, urine, and saliva to avoid failing a drug test because you used THC more than a week ago.

Any additional THC or restricted substances must be avoided if you choose to take the pills. Heavy and intense exercises will slow down the detoxification process, so avoid them to maintain the program's effectiveness. Toxin Rid works best if you take 15 pills a day for five days in a row. You may need to take a longer brand program if you've consumed an excessive amount of THC.

Natural ingredients are the only ones used in the production of Toxin Rid tablets; no animal products, synthetic additives, or fillers are included. Within an hour of consumption, the pills begin detoxifying the body, making them suitable for use in urine, saliva, and blood drug tests.

#3. Hair Shampoo - Quickest Detox Cleanse Process For Hair Follicle

Overview

Even though most employers don't require hair follicle tests, they can be difficult to clear when they are. It is possible to detect THC traces in one's hair up to three months before a drug test is taken. Because the hair follicles contain traces of the drug, clearing the test becomes extremely difficult.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is the most widely used and recommended shampoo for removing toxins from the skin. To ensure that you pass the Hair Follicle Drug Test, use a shampoo containing propylene glycol with a unique deep cleaning formula. This product was created to better care for and remove pollutants from one's hair. This method has been observed to prevent you from failing a drug test effectively.

Use the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo by massaging it into your hair and scalp after it has been rinsed. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water after letting the shampoo sit for 10-15 minutes to remove THC traces from your hair follicles. Ten days before the drug test, use the shampoo regularly to ensure cleanliness. Detoxifying your hair and scalp is easier when you pair Ultra Clean with shampoo.

A pre-detox item like a cap or a headband may leave residue on your hair or scalp, so you need to avoid putting your hair in contact with these items while you're using a detox shampoo. Once you begin using the shampoo, you must cease all drug use and use of any other illegal substances. Before taking your test, you should use the shampoo multiple times.

#4. Mouthwash - Recommended THC Detox To Pass A Mouth Swab Test

Overview

For convenience and speed, swab tests are gaining in popularity. The test does not necessitate specialized training, and it can be carried out with small kits and minimal infrastructure and expense using amateur labs. Most businesses and institutions use this test because it has these characteristics.

Do not use cannabis or other restricted substances for at least a week before a saliva test if you know you are due for one. Brush your teeth and mouth thoroughly and as frequently as possible. Nevertheless, if you must appear for the test without prior notice, Toxin Rid Mouthwash is a safe bet.

Rid Your Body of Toxins, THC, and other restricted substances that can be removed from your mouth using mouthwash, ensuring that you pass a drug test. It's easy to smuggle in a one-ounce bottle. After rinsing your mouth for three minutes three times with the mouthwash, you're ready to take the test. Mints are a safe bet to avoid drawing attention to yourself. The smell will be masked.

#5. Home remedies-lemon juice & water

Overview

Most health and fitness-related issues in life can be solved with the help of simple home remedies. In many cases, the wisdom of grandmothers has proven to be highly effective, and we can put our faith in it because the risks of harm are so low. You can get through a drug test with the help of kitchen ingredients. Don't you think so? Many fluids can effectively remove THC from your urine sample because of their ability to flush out toxins from the body.

Fresh lemon juice is one of the most effective natural remedies for detoxification. Adding lemon juice to your diet is an excellent way to cleanse your body without experiencing any negative side effects. One of the best sources of vitamin C for reducing toxicity in the body is lemons, which have a high vitamin C content.

Lemon can aid in the removal of traces of THC from the body if you are not a heavy user of the drug. It will not remove the drug from your system, but it will dilute your urine if taken in large enough quantities." Lemon juice diluted with water can be taken every one to two hours, depending on how much THC you've consumed and how acidic your digestive system can handle.

Using 500 ml of water, mix in a full tablespoon of lemon juice and drink it for as long as you'd like. You should begin preparing for the drug test at least a week in advance. It is a safe and natural way to remove THC from your urine. This approach does not necessitate extra caution on your part. Aside from urine tests, this method does not work for blood, saliva, or hair follicle drug tests.

#6. Cranberry juice

Overview

THC traces in urine should be flushed out rather than masked. The next method on the list, Cranberry juice, relies on fluids to accomplish its goal. If you're looking to pass a THC drug test, you can rely on Cranberry. There has been no formal scientific investigation into the effects of drinking cranberry juice, so the results presented here are purely observational. Cranberry juice's antioxidant properties make it an effective detoxifier, but only use this method if you take a small THC dose.

To safely remove THC from your body, you must first be tested for any allergies to this fruit. The day before the test, you must consume cranberry juice. Make sure you buy sugar-free cranberry juice and drink at least one or two glasses of water each day. For best results, consume nearly two liters of the juice every day. Make sure you dilute the juice with water so that more fluid can enter your system and THC can be eliminated.

You may experience frequent urges to urinate while consuming the juice, so perform the procedure in a location where you will not be disturbed. THC traces will be effectively removed from your system, resulting in clear urine for the sample.

The great taste of cranberry juice may make it a better choice than over-the-counter detox supplements for removing a small amount of THC. Taking a Vitamin B supplement is recommended to avoid any suspicion. If you do this, the time will be normal and not pristine. Do not trust this method if you are going for a Hair follicle drug test.

#7. Apple cider vinegar

Overview

Apple Cider Vinegar is yet another natural remedy that can assist you in the natural detoxification of THC from your system. As a natural product that you can rely on, it has numerous health benefits and is a good choice for detoxification. You can use vinegar to remove THC from your urine and saliva if you eat it or as a hair wash to remove THC from your hair follicles.

Oral administration is the most common method for consuming apple cider vinegar. Vinegar should be diluted with about eight ounces of water and ingested several times during the days leading up to the test, depending on the THC levels you've consumed. THC will be eliminated from the system.

When you're getting ready for the test, mix 1/2 cup vinegar with 1 cup water and thoroughly rinse your hair. Before the test, the rinse will sufficiently remove any remaining THC content. Apple cider vinegar is the most common and most effective natural way to avoid a hair drug test.

To pass a THC drug test, you can use Apple Cider Vinegar, which is also less expensive, but only contains trace amounts of THC. Stay away from this method if you've been using restricted substances for a long time or in high doses. THC levels in the body are less effective with this supplement than with others.

If you don't have time for a THC detox

Not all drug tests are set to go off the same day they are scheduled. In some cases, it may come up unexpectedly and without warning. It's scary when you don't have enough time to detox, so we've developed a workaround to simplify things.

Drug testing at home might help

You can determine if you'll test positive for marijuana with this ITG Labs Marijuana Drug Test Kit, whether you're a seasoned user or just starting to experiment with the drug.

THC, for example, can linger in your system for much longer than you might expect. After smoking or ingesting marijuana, you may wonder if your body has retained any metabolites of the drug. Use this THC detox kit to find out.

This, too, tests for traces of THC in urine samples, like most other kits. The company claims that the test results are 99 percent accurate, so you can use it to find out if you have weed metabolites in your system right from the comfort of your own home.

Instructions for using the ITG Labs Marijuana Drug Test Kit

All you need to use this drug test kit is a few minutes of your time and a few steps to follow.

Locate the single-use test strip inside the test kit. Unsealing the package at room temperature is required before using it. Open it only when you feel the need to urinate to use it. When you open the test end of the kit, you should see an arrow pointing in the direction you should go. For 10–15 minutes, soak the test panel in a urine sample as directed by the arrow. Keep the urine sample below the arrow at all times. After 10 minutes, remove it from the paper plate or plastic dish and proceed to the next step. Afterward, examine the strip and compare it to the panel for the final results.

How to determine the results of the test

Two Line

This is a negative result from the test. The Control region has a solid color, while the test region has a skewed or fading color. This means that you don't have to be concerned about cannabis in your urine because it is below the detection level.

One Line

In other words, this is a "yes" for a test. There will be only one line in the control area and no lines in the test area. Because of the high THC levels in your body, you're likely to fail the test.

No Line

This suggests an error in the process. A mistake in the procedure necessitates a retest with a new kit.

Pass a drug test with fake pee

It's not uncommon for people who are desperate enough to pass a drug test to ask for someone else's urine sample to do so. However, this may not always be reliable. The problem is, there's a better way.

Synthetic urine is produced in laboratories using synthetic minerals to mimic the appearance and smell of natural human urine. Among these are ammonia (creatinine), creatinine pH, uric acid, urea, and sulfate levels.

Powdered synthetic urine

It is necessary to "create" the fake urine by combining the powdered urine with distilled water and stirring it thoroughly before using it. For a fake pee to resemble your biological urine, you must maintain the delicate balance of chemicals in it. This step is extremely important."

Keep mixing until there is no powder left and the solution begins to foam and form bubbles. To complete the procedure, warm the solution in the provided vial to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. You are now ready to administer your drug test with this synthetic urine.

Liquid synthetic urine

As a result, using liquid synthetic urine is a lot easier than using powdered urine. There is no need to add distilled water or other ingredients to the concentrated liquid synthetic pee because it is already in a concentrated form.

Alternatively, you can shake the container and heat it to 90 and 98 degrees Fahrenheit. The risk of making an error and disrupting the levels of the chemicals is reduced because this method has fewer steps.

Now that the main item has been prepared, it's time to put the fake pee in the cup for the drug test. Many of these fake urine kits include heat pads and elastic belts for holding the cup to simplify use while also reducing the risk of detection. You will receive an instruction manual along with your products, so you have nothing to fear. Everything will be fine if you work cautiously and strictly according to the rules.

Types of Drug Tests

A variety of drug tests can detect traces of THC in users' bloodstreams. The types of drug tests and how they work are described in the following paragraphs.

Urine analysis

The most common method for drug and alcohol testing is urine testing, which reveals whether or not a person's urine contains drug metabolites. Marijuana, cocaine, opiates, and alcohol are among the substances the test can identify. Ng/ml is the unit of measurement. THC concentrations of 50ng/mL or higher are required for a positive test result.

Inconclusive, false-positive, or false-negative urine test results do occur. You can ask for a urine analysis to be retaken in this situation. Pre-employment screening now includes urine tests. Depending on your personal preferences, you can use a detox drink or a detox kit to flush your system for a few hours or the rest of your life.

Hair test

Taking a strand of hair from the scalp and comparing the results is a simple process known as hair testing. You can use this to learn when and how long a drug was taken and when it was stopped. Two separate tests are used to confirm a positive result in this test. Second, gas chromatography/mass spectrometry testing (GC/MS) can be used to determine the presence of a specific protein. Although it can detect drug use for 90 days, it does not show evidence of recent use because it takes about a week for the traces of THC in your hair to become visible. Using this test, it is possible to identify the presence of cocaine, marijuana, amphetamines, opioids, methamphetamines, and phencyclidine.

Blood tests

Invasive blood tests can accurately detect THC in your system even if you haven't used it for a few weeks. Twenty-four hours after consuming alcohol, it still detects cocaine, marijuana, amphetamine, opiates, methamphetamines, nicotine, and ethanol. It's possible to have THC in your system for a week, even if you've only had one or two hits of marijuana. If you're a heavy user, the THC traces in your blood can last for up to two months.

Mouth swab test

Saliva testing is a common method of drug testing. Alternatively, you may be asked to spit into a cup, or a mouth swab is used to collect saliva samples. It is a simple and inexpensive way to conduct a drug test. Drug use can be detected in the past few days except for marijuana, which can only be detected for 10 hours after use. Using mouth swabs, you can get a good idea of how recently you used something, ranging from a few minutes to about 48 hours.

Perspiration drug detection test

For the perspiration drug test, a patch is applied to a person's skin and left there for 14 days to see if the person has been taking drugs. Sweat is collected and tested for marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamines, LSD, and heroin. It's mainly used in rehabilitation centers and parole/probation facilities to keep track of people.

Breathalyzer testing

Breathalyzer tests can tell if someone has been drinking, but they cannot tell if they have been drinking previously. During this phase, you will be required to blow into a tube connected to a breathalyzer device. Then, your level of intoxication is shown in the form of a numerical value. For on-site DUI testing, police frequently use these types of tests. Self-testing kits and smartphone apps are also readily available these days.

Some natural ways to detoxify your body

Detox products aren't required if you don't want to use them. Several natural cleaning methods are still just as effective. Natural cleansing methods are more thorough in flushing out toxins, but they take longer to do so. In addition to being good for your health, everyone can enjoy these. Here are some natural steps to cleanse your system and pass a drug test:

Stop consuming weed

Because it's so obvious, we can't call it a surprise. Especially if your job depends on it, why go through all of the hassles of detoxification and drug tests? There is no better way to get rid of marijuana than stop using it. Although quitting cold turkey might be difficult if you are a regular consumer, decreasing your intake over time is possible. A natural and efficient method is to do so. There are many benefits to adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a nutritious diet and regular exercise.

Drink water regularly

During a period of detoxification, drinking a lot of water is essential. Toxins and impurities in your body can be flushed away by urination, and water is an excellent cleanser. That's why frequent urination is a good sign of a healthy detox. However, do not continue to drink gallons of water, as this does not expedite the healing process. The ability to remain hydrated is to drink plenty of water regularly. Toxins are eventually excreted from the body by the liver and kidney.

Follow a healthy diet

It's no wonder that what you eat affects your overall well-being. Various dietary fibers, lean meats, and fruits contain various vitamins and minerals that can help you burn calories more efficiently. It also helps you feel happier and sleep better.

Toxins are removed from the body by consuming leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale. Add other legumes and whole-wheat foods to your diet as well. Avoid fatty and sugary foods during your detoxification process. Your metabolism slows down when you eat foods like red meat and junk food that cause water retention.

Work out

THC tends to be stored in your body's fat cells. Detoxing will take longer for those with higher fat levels. So, if you want to burn fat and increase your metabolism, you should engage in intense cardio workouts. Detoxification is accelerated, and you will sweat a lot during the process, which is a great way to get rid of waste products from your body.

FAQs On THC Detox

Q1. What does marijuana leave behind?

Marijuana's effects are almost always felt within minutes of inhaling or ingesting the drug. After the impacts of marijuana wear off, the drug's metabolites will remain in your body for some time.

Cannabinoids, the chemical compounds found in marijuana plants, are the name given to the remains of the drug's consumption. Marijuana's primary psychoactive cannabinoid, THC, is the most commonly detected cannabinoid in drug tests.

Your saliva, hair, nails, blood, and urine can all contain these THC compounds. A urine test, hair test, and other drug screenings will look for THC and its metabolites in these areas. Detox products are of particular interest to many people who have to deal with widespread drug testing because they are all looking for stored THC in the body.

Q2. How long does THC stay in the body?

In your blood, urine, and fat cells, THC can be found in varying concentrations. Many variables influence how long THC can be detected in the human body, such as:

Percentage of body fat

Metabolism

What you eat and how you eat it

Exercising too much

Use of marijuana regularly

As a general rule, you can expect it to last anywhere from a few days to a few months, but there is no standard time frame. The metabolites are retained in the system longer by regular users than those who only use it occasionally.

There are many elements to consider, including the type of drug test you're taking and how long the drug takes to show up in the results. There are cannabinoid metabolites in urine for several weeks, even after long periods of self-control. THC accumulates in fat tissues and is then injected into the bloodstream for testing purposes. Marijuana can stay in your system for up to seven days, depending on how often you use it and how much you smoke.

Q3. Which is the best detox drink for weed?

To be clear, there is no foolproof method for passing a drug test. Detox drinks, on the other hand, are the most commonly recommended method for diluting the THC and other cannabinoids in your system, as well as for flushing out your system and increasing your water intake as much as possible.

It's best not to smoke weed right before a drug test. Water consumption and natural diuretics must be encouraged to flush out the system. Drink plenty of electrolyte-rich fluids to stay hydrated, whether that's in the form of a sports drink or something else. On the day of your test, check the instructions on the Detox drink box, if applicable, and follow them.

Q4. Does alcohol detoxify THC?

Alcohol does not help your body rid itself of THC. Instead, it increases your body's level of THC, which has the opposite effect. Suppose you smoked pot and then drank alcohol at the same time. If you're drinking, you'll notice that your THC levels are higher than if you're smoking marijuana. As a result, it is strongly advised that you abstain from consuming any alcoholic beverages while you are detoxing. Taking weed and alcohol simultaneously can be dangerous, especially if you plan on driving afterward.

Q5. How to know if a synthetic urine kit is of good quality?

It's effective and risky to use synthetic urine to pass a drug test. Innumerable synthetic urine kits claim to be the best and are visually appealing. However, many of them turn out to be fakes and frauds. The majority of high-quality artificial urine kits cost more than $100. That's because they're using expensive ingredients like urea and creatinine, which are found in urine.

A legitimate brand's product will have a more refined appearance and feel. There is a great danger of being scammed if you buy them from a third-party website online. Only purchase them from the official website of the manufacturer.

Q6. What is the best way to detox for a drug test?

Here, we've discussed a variety of natural remedies and products that may help you pass a THC drug test. However, there is no single best method. You should use a variety of methods in conjunction with a healthy diet and good habits in addition to the ones we've listed because none of them is foolproof.

You should drink plenty of water before your drug test and strictly follow the detox program you're using to remove any toxins from your system. As a bonus, going to the gym and sweating out toxins is a good idea.

Conclusion: Proven Methods To Detox Quickly

All of the best THC detox methods mentioned above are only meant to be used for a short time to fool a drug test. To be clear, you should avoid cheating on a drug test even if these products are advertised online. You could be arrested in a worst-case scenario. As a result, if you choose to do so, be sure to take the necessary safety precautions.

Detoxing can be physically and mentally draining. In addition to your physical health, it's essential to keep an eye on your mental well-being. Relax by a brisk walk, reading a book, or spending time with your family and friends. Please don't overdo it because the whole point of the detox program is to improve your health and well-being.