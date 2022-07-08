CBD Oil for Dogs for Anxiety In 2022: Buy CBD Oil from Top CBD Stores

Meta Description: Do you want to introduce CBD oil to your dog’s regimen but don’t know where to start? Read this listicle carefully and then choose the best CBD oils for dogs.

If you are a loving and caring pet parent, we are sure you want your dog only the best. That's why, when you notice that they are going through a rough or stressful period, you want to do everything in your power to help them out. Because we feel the same, we wanted to do some research on the effects of pet CBD oil on our furry friends. As more and more people introduce this ingredient to improve their dog's well-being or lower their dog's anxiety, it is good to know what to pay attention to for safe CBD oil consumption.

With the recent discoveries that dogs have endocannabinoid systems just like us, new opportunities have arisen regarding helping our dogs through the potent benefits of CBD. So without further ado, let's learn what the best CBD oil for dogs is and how to incorporate it into their daily regimen safely.



#1. Holistapet: Overall Best CBD Oil for Dogs On The Market

With one mission in mind, to educate the world about the power of safe, natural, and effective cannabinoids found in the plant, Holistapet has established a successful brand that's a pioneer in this industry.

With the help of their 25 years of combined experience, theislandnow recommends this brand as a group of health-conscious enthusiasts who crafted some of the highest-quality CBD products for pets in the whole US. Their full-of-love and unique approach made them the number one brand clients swear by. As a medium to promote their philosophy of a healthier and holistic approach, serve their CBD products which excel in the effects they provide.

Moreover, their CBD products have been loved not only by their human customers but also by their pet customers, as they are the ones enjoying these products. In addition, let's see what else this super brand has to offer.

Features

Safe extraction method

Unlike other companies that sometimes use a hydrocarbon (butane, propane, etc.) or ethanol (alcohol) extraction that can be dangerous, HolistaPet uses the safest CO2 extraction. Because this method does not include any solvents or alcohol that could potentially harm your pet, all of their products are 100% clean and safe to use.

Also, thanks to this highly efficient CO2 extraction method, the CBD content gets maximized, and your dog may get the highest quality product available. After the CO2 extraction is done and they have the extracted CBD, then, they combine it with hemp seed oil which acts as a super powerful oil carrier. Additionally, this oil is believed to be exceptionally rich in many different nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, proteins, and omega-fatty acids.

The possible benefits of CBD broad-spectrum oil for dogs

It is a widely known fact that CBD might have some positive impact on the pet's overall well-being. Although it takes more research to get done to prove this theory scientifically, the results that we have from practice until now are very promising. So if you are interested in what effects CBD might have on your pet, keep on reading.

First, if your pet seems stressed, anxious, or restless, giving them this oil may help them calm down, reduce their level of anxiety, soothe the nervous or anxious behavior, lower the level of separation anxiety, etc.

Second, if your dog experiences some digestive issues, with the help of CBD oil for pet owners, you may notice regulation in their appetite and digestion, as well as calming the dog's upset stomach and queasiness. Third, it is also believed that organic CBD oil might help relieve your dog's discomfort, such as joint soreness or muscle aches. And lastly, CBD may have a positive impact on your dog's sleep and rest.

Lab-tested products

Because all of us strive to give our pets only safe and tested products, Holistapet took that job seriously and lab-tested all of their products. By doing so, all of the customers can be sure that HolsitaPet's products will not do any health harm to their pets, if you use the product properly, of course. Moreover, on the HolistaPet website, more specifically in the 'Lab testing' section, you can find all test results from third-party lab tests.

Simple ingredients

What we absolutely love about Holistapet's CBD oil is that it contains only a few simple ingredients that are powerful enough to be able to provide positive effects on pets. The first thing we want to mention is that this oil was made out of 100% non-GMO, no gluten, and no dairy all-natural ingredients.

In addition to this, the percentage of THC in the oil equals zero, which means that there will not be any psychoactive effects. Also, every kind of additive and preservative has been excluded from the recipe, so your pet can enjoy this oil without unwanted side effects.

Pros

CBD + organic superfoods

Broad-spectrum CBD + other cannabinoids

Easily drop directly into mouth or water/food

Formulated specifically for dogs

Manufactured in the USA

0% THC

Concentrated in a convenient dropper bottle

100% natural ingredients

Cruelty-free

Lab-tested

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

This product is not available outside the U.S.

#2. CBDNorth: Most Popular CBD Hemp Oil In Canada

CBDNorth is a company that is known for its exceptional care for clients. The kinds of benefits they offer their clients can not be found anywhere else. With their orientation to customers and constantly trying to satisfy their client's CBD needs, CBDNorth takes first place in the Canadian CBD market. It is truly a rare thing to find a company like this that puts profit in second place and buyers in the first place.

This is only one of the many reasons why thousands of people put their trust and their pet's well-being into CBDNorth's hands. Another thing we want to point out is that CBDNorth takes equal care of the pets as it takes care of the pet's parents. So you will not have to worry about their pet products not being safe as all of the products were made out of the finest and highest-quality ingredients.

Features

Yummy irresistible taste

If you were on the lookout for a CBD oil for your dog that is super potent but also natural, CBDNorth's option might be the right choice for your pet. With its delicious and irreplaceable Wild Alaskan Salmon taste, your dog will absolutely love this oil.

Soothing relief

If the reason for giving your dog CBD oil lies in some mild health-related concerns, you might see some significant improvement after introducing this oil into their daily regimen. Whether you use it as a relief for your dog's aching joints, anxiety, sleep issues, age-related arthritis, or something else, you can expect that this oil may have a positive impact on your pet's well-being. Also, thanks to the beneficial properties of ingredients this oil is made of, you may use it to keep your dog's heart and joints healthy.

Simple ingredients

As we have mentioned earlier, CBDNorth pays great attention to delivering only the highest quality products for people and pets. That is why the oil they offer is made exclusively out of 100% natural GMO-free ingredients. On top of that, the hemp they work with is locally and organically grown, free of pesticides and additives.

So the ingredients you can find in CBD oil are very simple yet powerful. First, you have the Organic MCT Oil, which is known for its positive effects on humans and pets. Second, you have the Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, which is enriched with Omega-3s fatty acids and may help keep your pet's heart, liver, and joints healthy. And last but not least, you have the Premium Hemp Extract, which can help improve your dog's overall well-being.

Third-party lab tested for accuracy

Another thing we want to mention regarding CBDNorth's products is that all of them have been third-party lab-tested for accuracy. What this means is that they have gone through lots of quality control processes and then through lots of lab-performed tests in order to prove that they are safe to use for people and pets.

If you are interested in seeing the results from these third-party tests for accuracy, all you need to do is head over to CBDNorth's website, click on the 'About us' menu, and then click on the 'Lab reports' field.

CBD Education

If you are not very familiar with the CBD world or if you simply want to upgrade your CBD knowledge, this company offers a CBD Education section on its website. In that section, you can find plenty of educational and informative articles regarding every CBD concern you might possibly have.

Moreover, it is important to mention that all these articles are written by experts with long professional experience and are free to use. Some of the topics you can read in this section are: how to get the most of your CBD, a CBD dosage chart for dogs, when to start using CBD oil, does CBD have an expiration date, storage tips for CBD, etc. So, before ordering the oil, feel free to take a look at this section, as it can be of great help for a successful CBD journey.

Pros

Made in Canada

Organic hemp

No THC

Lab-tested

Natural ingredients

Delicious taste

Simple ingredients

Cons

No cons noted

#3. Pet Hemp company: Effective CBD Tinctures to Treat Anxiety

Pet hemp company has a very unique, personal, and touching story behind its establishment. Namely, the story begins with a beautiful family dog named Woody. Everything was fine until he started experiencing health troubles because of his age. His human family, in desperate need to find something that would help with his overall well-being, turned to CBD. From that day on, the rest is history.

Although Woody passed away in 2019, his story and legacy continue to live through the amazing, high-quality, and potent CBD products that the Pet Hemp Company provides. With their immense personal experience, this company's team makes only the best of the best CBD products for pets. Their mission is to help as many other families of pets as possible, as they know how it feels when your beloved furry friend is not feeling the best.

Features

Natural and simple ingredients

When looking for a CBD product for your pet, you want that product to be made out of a few simple, natural, and dog-safe ingredients. That's why the Pet Hemp Company consulted many veterinarians and professionals in order to craft safe, delicious, and nutritious dog products. Their CBD oil is free from additives, pesticides, artificial colors, gluten, artificial flavors, wheat, animal by-products, and cornmeal.

This means that their oil should not have any negative effects on your dog but, on the contrary, it might improve your dog's overall well-being. Thanks to the cannabidiol, in addition to the hemp seed oil, you can expect that this combination might have some great benefits on your dog's everyday functioning.

Laboratory tested products

As the safety of our pets comes in the first place, this brand did thorough research in order to perfect its oil formula. After lots and lots of experimentation followed by trials and errors, the product testing did not stop here. All of the Pet Hemp Company’s products were lab tested by a third party so that the test results are accurate.

So if you are interested in the way these tests were performed and the results that came back from those same tests, you can do the following thing: head over to Pet Hemp company's website, select the 'Shop by animal' section, and then the 'Dog' section. In this section, you can see every step of the testing process and the test results. Feel free to do your own research and ensure that CBD can be safe for dogs if used properly and responsibly.

Shopping benefits

When a brand has awesome shopping benefits, we know that it really cares for its clients. That's exactly the case with the Pet hemp company.

First, if you are a new customer, they understand how stressful it can be when you are unsure whether to invest your money in something or not. That's why they kindly offer you 25% off of your first order. This way, you can save some money and have your pet try their products for a discounted price.

Second, if you are a regular and returning customer, you can feel free and subscribe to their services. By doing so, you will get many perks and discounts and save a significant amount of money. For example, if you subscribe to their services, you will get your products refilled every second week for a 25% discounted price. Also, the shipping is free on all orders, and to feel extra safe you get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

The oil contains 0% THC, which means it does not have psychoactive effects

100% natural and dog-safe ingredients

Made in the USA

Non-GMO

Organic superfoods + CBD

No dairy and no gluten

Made with hemp that was locally and organically grown in the U.S.

Organic broad-spectrum CBD + other cannabinoids

No additives or preservatives

Concentrated in a convenient dropper bottle

Formulated specifically for pets

Easily drop directly into water/food or mouth

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

This product is not available out of the U.S.

#4. NuLeaf Naturals: Highly Potent CBD Oil Tincture for Pets

Established in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals's team has been dedicated and committed to creating one of the world's highest-quality cannabinoid products. That means these products were crafted in their purest and most potent form. By including full-spectrum cannabinoid extracts, you can be sure that their products contain no additives. Instead, the only ingredient they use is organic hemp.

With one mission in mind, to create premium cannabinoid wellness products, NuLeaf Naturals became the pioneers in this industry. With over 20,000 excellent customer reviews, it is more than obvious that people trust and love this brand.

Another thing that differentiates this brand from others is that it has its own independent lab in which its team performs all of the tests, so they can be sure that they are creating consistent, effective, and safe products.

Features

CO2 extraction

As we have mentioned earlier, CO2 extraction was one of the most important items while looking for the best brands. Because this CBD extraction method is the safest, we were thrilled to see that NuLeaf Naturals uses it as well. In order to get the highest quality full-spectrum CBD oil for pets, they use advanced supercritical and subcritical CO2 extraction.

By doing so, NuLeaf Naturals's team is able to obtain a complete range of essential oils, terpenes, cannabinoids, and other beneficial phytonutrients. This process results in getting a more potent blend without needing harsh chemical solvents. An important thing to mention here is that CO2 is safe to use in food products as it can also be commonly found in carbonated beverages.

Full-spectrum products

You have probably heard by now about the ‘entourage effect’. But if you have not, we will explain it to you. This effect is a result of the synergic work of different cannabinoids. When combined together, cannabinoids are more potent and have a greater effect versus when they are isolated and need to work individually.

That is why NuLeaf Naturals decided to go for full-spectrum CBD products that contain whole plant CBD extract. These products contain highly concentrated CBD, and they also contain a significant amount of secondary cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, and much more. So, if you are looking for a more potent and effective CBD product for your dog, you know what brand might be just what you are looking for.

Shopping advantages

With a great company come great shopping benefits. First, let's start off with the discounts. NuLeaf Naturals offers a subscription service, and if you decide to subscribe, get ready to encounter lots and lots of benefits. With this beneficial service, you will get offered a 20% discount on each of your orders.

More importantly, you will get the option to choose the frequency of your deliveries. You can decide on the CBD oil for your dog to be delivered every two, four, six, eight, or twelve months. Depending on your pet's needs, and with a variety of options, you can see which time frame delivery works best for you.

Unlike the other brands, NuLeaf Naturals has an improved game plan in the returning product policies. So, instead of a 30-day guarantee, this brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. They believe that this period of time is more than enough to really see whether the product will work for your pet or not.

Also, if you are having some trouble navigating the CBD dose, feel free to contact NuLeaf Naturals's team of experts. They will gladly help you out in finding out the right CBD dose for your dog.

Pros

Free and fast 2-3 days shipping

Full-spectrum CBD oil for pets

Made with organic locally grown hemp

A 60-day money-back guarantee

CO2 CBD extraction method

Excellent customer reviews

Cons

NuLeaf Natural products are available only in the United States

#5. CBDistillery: Trusted CBD Store for Dog CBD Oil

Because of the disappointment in the CBD industry, the high and unaffordable prices, the low product quality, and the lack of options, in 2016, CBDistillery became a reality. This brand's team wanted to make something that would change the CBD industry for the better. Their primary goal was, through the distilling process, to promote an alternative to people's and pets' wellness.

Moreover, CBDistillery's team is the creator and initiator of the CBD MOVEMENT. This initiative is inspiring customers to seek alternative solutions, and it is steamrolling positive changes across the nation. Thanks to this movement, and more than 2 million satisfied customers, CBDistillery easily took first place in the CBD industry.

Customers absolutely love CBDistillery's products because they are made only of the highest-quality ingredients and are also third-party lab tested. So if you want you and your pet to be amongst the 2 million satisfied customers, head over to CBDistillery's website and order their CBD oil for your furry friend.

Features

Full-spectrum product

CBDistillery decided on a full-spectrum CBD product in order to fully use the benefits of CBD. Thanks to this decision, their products are super potent, and you might see positive effects in your dog much faster than with a broad-spectrum CBD oil. By introducing this product to your pet's daily regimen, you might notice that your pet feels calmer and more relaxed than usual. In addition, if your dog has some joint pain and body aches, or even some digestive issues, you might want to consider giving them this oil as it has helped many other four-legged friends before.

CBD movement

CBDistillery team wanted to open new opportunities to as many people as possible. Their principal goal with this movement was to make CBD more accessible to everyone. With over 37,000 downloads of The Ultimate CBD User Guide and 440k mentions, this movement has opened the eyes of lots of people. By promoting alternative natural solutions, they have reached many customers who have shared their positive experiences from trying the CBD oil that eased their symptoms such as body discomfort and pains, anxiety, sleeping troubles, digestive issues, etc.

Moreover, with their Ultimate CBD User Guide, you can learn absolutely everything you need to know so that you can safely administer CBD oil to your dog or yourself. So if you are also a CBD enthusiast and a regular user and buyer, be sure to join this movement and connect with thousands of people that choose CBD as their go-to product.

Values

With a well-established value system, CBDistillery proved once again that the product quality and the customers are in the first place. By being a legitimate and transparent company, you can fully trust their products as they are crafted only with the utmost care, thought, and love.

Moreover, some of the fundamental values that this brand is established on are mutual respect towards themselves and towards their human and pet customers, accountability, drive to success and helping as many customers as possible, teamwork, and a pleasant working atmosphere.

Additionally, CBDistillery's team is headed for success and constant improvement of the products based on the customers' needs and wishes. This way, they show how much they care for their clients and clients' well-being, which is CBDistillery's biggest value.

Third-party lab-tested products

To prove that all their CBD products are safe for use, CBDistillery performed thorough lab tests. With the help of these tests, we can be sure of the effectiveness, quality, and safety of CBD oil.

In addition, if you are interested in seeing how the test performance went, under what conditions the tests got performed, what methods were used, etc. you can check that out on their website. Under each product, they have listed a full lab report. This fact proves how transparent CBDistillery actually is.

Pros

Portable and convenient 30 milliliters bottle

Enriched with hemp seed oil which is safe for pets

Available in two different strengths: 5 milligrams and 20 milligrams

Non-GMO industrial-grown hemp

Oil extracted from aerial plant parts

Cons

The product does not ship out of the U.S.

How Did We Make This List of Best CBD Oil?

Because we strongly believe that dogs deserve the same high-quality CBD oil as we do, we wanted to make sure that the brands we suggest offer the safest and highest-quality CBD products. That's why, to get ready for our research, we came up with a list of key criteria.

We have followed those criteria rigorously throughout the entire search process without any exemptions. And that's how we have managed to find five brands that stand out from the rest.

When it comes to CBD oil for dogs, all of the brands we choose for you are well-established, reputable, trusted, and already proven. More importantly, all of them put special care, love, and thought while crafting their products. The other traits that make these five brands special, you can read in the continuation of this article.

Brand’s transparency

Because of the fact that they offer products for dogs, many brands do not take their job seriously. Therefore, they do not bother to pay proper care and list all of the information regarding their products, the ingredients, the manufacturing process, etc. That's why we were highly motivated to find brands that were 100% serious and made all of this information publicly on their websites. And we did.

All five brands we suggest are completely transparent companies with absolutely nothing to hide.

Company’s background

This item was very important to us because we wanted to check a few crucial things about the brands' foundations. We checked who the company's founder is, where the company's headquarters are, what the company's work principles and work ethic are, how they treat their employees, how much they really care about animals, etc.

Brand’s reputation

When reputation comes into question, we have only chosen companies with excellent reputations. And by excellent reputation, we mean that people should really trust and always return to the same company.

Moreover, we know that a company is reputable when it constantly gains new customers every single day. This means that clients recommend that particular brand to their acquaintances and the circle of customers gets larger and larger.

Customer reviews

This criterion was of a crucial meaning because that way, we were able to read real experiences from real people. The more reviews we went through, the better picture we could paint of the kinds of products these brands offer. This section played a very important role in our decision-making process because what people said about the products is what mattered to us the most.

Ingredients

As our goal was to offer you only the best for your dog, we made sure to find CBD oil products with the least ingredients. As dogs are not allowed to consume the same food and supplements as us, we wanted the products to contain only natural and dog-safe ingredients.

Cruelty-free companies

It would have been absurd if we picked companies that produce products for animals, but the companies themselves are not cruelty-free. That's why we went through lots and lots of brands to find the best cruelty-free brands. Also, this factor acted as some kind of proof that the products those brands manufacture are indeed safe for our beloved four-legged friends.

CBD extraction method and quality

The CBD extraction method directly influences the safety and quality of the product itself. So to ensure that the oil products are safe and of the highest quality, we only chose the brands that use the CO2 CBD extraction method. As this method is the purest and safest, we wouldn't accept anything less than that.



Buying Guide: Things to Consider When Buying Hemp Oil For Dogs

Customer experiences

The first item you should always check before buying CBD products is the customer reviews section. In this section, you can find 'the truth' about the product, and you can also find out whether that product does the job or not. Also, in this section, you can read real comments about product experiences from real people.

Another great tip is to go through as many customer reviews as possible, as that is the only way to get a more precise picture of the product's positive and negative sides. In this section, many times, people share very useful tips and tricks for more effective product use, so be sure not to skip this step.

Company background

Before you buy a product, especially a CBD product, you need to always make sure to check the company's background as it might not always be the brightest. More specifically, you need to check the key information about the company's fundamentals, such as: location, creators, conditions, how they treat the employees, how many stores have opened, what they do to protect nature and animals, etc.

If this might seem like a lot of work to you, with the five brands that we have suggested, you will not be required to do any of this, as we did it for you. All five brands are legitimate and trustworthy, so you can feel safe while buying CBD products from them.

Brand transparency

Many times people do not pay as much attention as they should to brands' transparency. Although it might seem like a minor irrelevant item, this factor is actually very meaningful when it comes to deciding whether the brand is legitimate or not. The best way to confirm that a brand is transparent all you need to do is to visit its website.

If it seems like there is not much valuable information and you can not quite find details regarding the products, that is a big red flag. Companies that do not list and publish detailed info on their products are usually scammers, and you do not want to engage with them.

CBD extraction method and CBD quality

When buying CBD products, especially when buying CBD products for your pet, you need to always check which CBD extraction method companies use. If you see that brands use the CO2 extraction method, you are good to go. This method is the safest and cleanest CBD extraction method which has many benefits regarding the quality, safety, and purity of the finished product.

In addition to that, this factor directly influences the quality of CBD, which later influences the quality of the overall product. As pet parents, we are sure that you want only the best for your dog, and that's why you should always buy CBD oil from companies that use this particular method.

Simple ingredients

With CBD products, the simpler the ingredients, the more potent the product. That's why you should always strive for companies that do not add lots of unnecessary ingredients to their products.

Also, because dogs can not consume everything we can, it is of a crucial meaning that CBD oil contains up to three dog-safe products. You do not want to harm your dog but to help them out.



FAQs about CBD for Dogs

Q1. Is CBD oil safe for my dog?

If the CBD oil comes from a legitimate brand, contains pet-safe ingredients, and is administered in the right way, then yes. CBD oil can be safe for your dog as long as you use it with caution and responsibly.

Q2. How to properly dose the CBD oil for my pet?

Before introducing CBD oil to your dog, the first thing you should do is talk to their veterinarian. Because they know your dog best, they can give you the best advice regarding CBD dosage.

It’s always best to start with the lowest dose possible. Then, as your dog builds CBD tolerance, you can very slowly start increasing the dose until you reach the recommended dose.

While doing this, you should always pay a lot of attention to your dog’s behavior so that you are able to conclude how CBD affects your dog’s everyday functioning. On all of these brands’ websites, you can find very useful CBD dose charts, according to which you will be able to find the right dose for your dog.

Q3. What factors influence the CBD oil dosage?

Just like people, all dogs are also different and unique. That’s why there is not one general dose that would work well for everyone.

As in the CBD dose charts, you get instructions on how much CBD oil can be given to a dog with a particular weight; there are a lot of other factors influencing this decision. Some of them are: dog’s age and diet, metabolism, daily activities, ailment, underlying conditions, medications, weight, fatigue, etc.



Concluding on Buying CBD Oil During 4th of July Sale

In this article, you could have read extensive information regarding CBD oil for your beloved dog. We have suggested legitimate, transparent, and trustworthy brands that offer only the highest quality products.

Also, at the end of this article, we have included some informative reading so that you can upgrade your CBD knowledge and be safe with CBD oil dosing. All that's left to do is for you to decide which brand would work best for your pet and let the CBD oil journey begin.

To be sure, always consult with a professional before giving CBD oil to your pet.