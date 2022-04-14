Exhale Wellness Reviews: Best Delta 8 Gummies, THC Vape Cartridge & Delta 8 Flower

Exhale Wellness is one of the newest hemp brands to enter the limelight as of late. Claiming to be a provider of “premium” hemp products, they seemingly offer quite a slew of benefits that many hemp enthusiasts have been wanting. In addition to this, their products boast a competitive price, alongside discounts and promotions that make them even more worthwhile. This review will take a closer look into the many aspects of their products to see why they are becoming such a rising option among many people. The goal is to allow readers to understand the core components and make an informed decision on whether or not Exhale Wellness products are something that are right for them. Get #1 Hemp Products For A Very Special Price



Exhale Wellness Premium Hemp – Top Things to Consider Before Getting Their Products

Hemp has become quite a common practice lately. With many stigmas and misconceptions surrounding its usage being a thing of the past, more and more people have been open to giving it a try to see its benefits. With many reporting things like an alleviation of their anxiety symptoms and stress, this is definitely a product that has become accepted by the masses. However, the benefits that one sees from hemp-based products depends quite a bit on the overall quality of the product that one is using. In the case that the hemp product was not made with reduced THC, and was in general of a poorer quality, one can expect to see a world of issues, while generally not seeing many benefits.





This is why many people suggest using hemp products from known brands that are renowned for providing worthwhile and effective assistance. Exhale Wellness is one such brand that has been rising to the top as of late. The brand has consistently managed to make its mark on its audience by providing a whole slew of CBD-based products, each of which has a unique attribute and quality to them. The fact is that the brand has managed to certainly make their place and is doing so via a lot of careful work and effort.

What Are Exhale Wellness Hemp Products?

Exhale Wellness is a premium hemp providing brand. The company has an online website where they cate to a vast audience of customers. They deal in a variety of hemp-based products, including CBD flower, Delta-9 Oil, gummies and more. Their diverse catalogue allows customers to be able to get something that is ideal for them and is able to fit their needs and situation more effectively. In addition to this, the brand has managed to consistently rise to the top, primarily due to their focus on better quality and providing truly premium hemp.





One of the major goals behind the brand is seemingly their willingness to go the extra mile for their customers, being willing to offer the very best products, without any notion of cutting costs or limiting quality in any way. This when coupled with their affordable and competitive pricing makes them the all-around best solution in the market in the eyes of their customers. Thus, it is not too surprising to see just why this company has managed to become a premium consideration in the market lately.

But this is far from the only reason behind why they are rising to the top. In fact, one of the main reasons behind it is the fact that the company offers a wide range of useful products. Each of their provided products is well-tested and researched prior to its development. And during this process, they make sure to analyze every aspect of the product, making sure that no detail or element of it goes unnoticed. This attention to detail allows them to create a product that is truly up to the mark and is able to reach a level of quality that is often missing in alternative products.





In addition to this, the company’s long list of products also gives them a much-needed boost to their experience and expertise. Having made quite a few products much like this is in the past, they know exactly what goes into the development of high-quality hemp products and are thus able to provide an effective and stunning final product. This is one of the reasons behind Exhale Wellness’s high renown, especially in online circles. One needs to only visit their website to see the sheer number of testimonials and reviews that are left behind their customers. With many praising the products they have created, often listing the general benefits they provided to their conditions, while also praising the quality and the pricing, there is no denying that Exhale Wellness is a brand that has marked its spot as one of the top considerations for premium hemp products in the market as of late.

What Makes Exhale Wellness Products Different?

The use of hemp is rising in popularity nowadays. With many people realizing that then natural cannabinoids present in the hemp plant are a very effective way of boosting the body’s natural stability, more and more people are giving it a try. However, with that, it also means that there are many suppliers of the hemp plant, and not all of them might be able to deliver on the level of quality that many people have come to expect. This is why it is imperative to make sure that one is utilizing the proper and useful assistance that is provided by a truly professional and worthwhile provider of hemp products.





Exhale Wellness has managed to be one such provider of hemp products that has quickly rising in the market. The main reason behind this is that they are on a mission to harness the healing properties of the hemp plant and make them readily available to everyone. According to them, their philosophy is as simple as using nature, as it holds the key to wellness. For this reason, they make sure to keep their products as natural and organic as possible. Their goal is to make sure to use the wellness and potency provided by nature itself to assist their customers, as opposed to any kind of chemicals and otherwise harmful additions. Some other reasons why this company is set aside from others is:

They believe everyone deserves a chance to try out alternatives to traditional medicine. While traditional medicine certainly has its uses, there is no denying that it is something that is not applicable for everyone. That said, in the case of this particular company, they make sure that people are given healthier and safer alternatives that are able to promote proper balance throughout one’s body. Through the spread of such awareness and easier accessibility to alternative methodologies, they have been able to keep more and more people healthier, as is clear from the many testimonials available on their online website.

The company is also working hard to educate people and to make them aware of the qualities and benefits of hemp. They are working towards the empowerment of individuals and opening the pathway towards holistic forms of health. Thus, there is no denying that the company has a broader and much larger goal beyond just selling their products. They wish to paint hemp-based products in a more positive light, and to showcase their true and effective therapeutic capabilities to the public. In that regard, it would serve them well to make their products as potent and useful as possible to ensure that one is able to truly garner a useful amount of benefit from them. In that regard, it does seem like they are succeeding.

The company focuses on the usage of natural alternatives. They stay away from chemicals and otherwise harmful additions that are known for causing a myriad of issues in the users that take them. Instead, their message has always been about focusing on organic products, as these are what empower the body’s natural function. Through the combination of superfoods, and high-quality CBD, Exhale Wellness has managed to create a useful slew of products that are quickly becoming massive hits in the market. Thus, there is no denying that this is one brand that has managed to set itself aside from the competition.

Exhale Wellness – History and Background

To be able to gain a better understanding of any company, it is imperative to look deeper into their origin and see just how they came into being. This helps to find their major goals and focal points, while also ensuring that one has a clearer idea of the overall message that a company is sending out. In the case of Exhale Wellness, the company offers a myriad of products, that revolve around the use of hemp.

Generally, they have been wanting to make sure that they provide their users the ability to utilize hemp in a safer and more effective manner. Their goal in this regard has been to allow for a greater and safer alternative to most market options. Doing so, they hope to highlight the overall therapeutic nature that this has to offer. This mission stated with research.

They started as a group of pioneers in Los Angeles, California. With decades of experience in the organic food industry, it felt like their team was able to cover all aspects from cultivation, to researching – all the while harboring enthusiasts who had the passion and genuine interest needed to provide high-levels of quality. With their partnerships with farms in Colorado, the company was able to provide a truly perfect and high-grade option to the market that was seldom seen in the past. In addition to this, they have focused deep into research. There is simply no way one is able to make such products with the sheer amount of research they require without investing deeply into this process. Luckily, Exhale Wellness has ensured this by making sure that they are focusing on the aspect of research quite well. Their team is able to look at the market and understand just what is missing on the products available today. Surely, one is not going to purchase a product if an existing alternative already exists. It was through their research that they found their niche: organic plant-based cannabis products. Further one of the more iconic parts of their brand is:

They use all natural-ingredients that are organic and vegan

They utilize the power of superfoods to ensure that users are given a truly worthwhile approach to hemp

The products they make a free of dairy, gluten and GMOs

In addition to this, their products do not have artificial colors and flavors

These aspects, combined with their history and background truly allow for the creation and provision of a quality product, the likes of which the market is generally missing. And this is a sentiment that seems to be echoed across most if not all of the testimonials that are available on their official website. As a result, it is clear to see that the methodology that Exhale Wellness has been utilizing is deeply ingrained from the ground up in their brand and was set as the very foundation of the company. Thus, it is not surprising to see why they are becoming such a staple in the market, and an option that is being seriously considered by a huge amount of hemp users, both new and old.

What Are the Main Products That the Exhale Wellness Company Provides?

Exhale Wellness is known for providing a whole slew of different products. Their products are divided into various categories to allow customers to be able to purchase something that is more appropriate for their needs and requirements. With a lot of different products available however, it can be somewhat confusing to know which thing does what. As a result of this, the following is a basic introduction to the wide range that they have available for purchase on their official website. This should provide customers with some idea of the various things they can attain by opting for this brand’s product line:

Delta 8 Product Line

The Delta 8 Product Line by Exhale Wellness includes a number of full spectrum THC edibles. These are ideal for people that wish to take advantage of chewable and edible THC products that have as little as 0.3% THC content. Meaning, they are quite safe for usage and are available in a variety of different sizes and colors – able to meet the needs of every kind of customer. Some of the major ones that are a part of this product line are:

These gummies are specifically designed to provide users with an easy to consume edible that they can add to their daily life. They are available in a variety of flavors that are going to ensure that every type of customer can find one that suits their preferences. The fruit-based gummies are specifically a hit among people because the flavor is quite liked by many. In addition to this, these are vegan-based and do not contain any kind of animal gelatin. Thus, anyone that wishes to utilize these can do so through the available sizes that are present on their website. As is the case with their other products, these are free from any and all kinds of artificial flavoring, or other kind of additions found in dairy products. Thus, it is a good consideration overall.



This is another type of THC edible that is known for being a hit among the fans and followers of this brand. The Delta 8 Flowers allow people who smoke to add them to their vapes or bongs. These are specially grown flowers that are designed by specific professionals and experts in Colorado. These are hand-grown and made specifically by the exceptional team that is present at Exhale Wellness. Thus, one can expect the quality to truly be at a higher level than most other buds found in the market. In fact, they even make sure to ensure that the maximum content of each bud is present and that it is not damaged in any way.



These cartridges or – carts for short – are the perfect way for one to smoke while on the move. They allow for one to easily and effectively enjoy a smoking alternative in a fashionable way through modern dab pens. These allow for smoking sessions regardless of one's location. As is the case with the other products available at Exhale Wellness, the quality is what truly allows this to reach new heights. The carts are able to deliver on an unmatched experience without needing any kind of MCT or PEG in the type of oil that is used here.



This is a high quality hemp-based oil that is offered by Exhale Wellness. The company ensures that the oil is made using full spectrum hemp that has proper CBD components and is adequately checked in a proper research facility before its creation. They make sure that these are organic and do not contain any kind of additives, flavorings or preservatives. Doing so allows them to maximize the quality of the oil as much as possible. Furthermore, these come shipped in glass dropper bottles – making it quite easy to administer a few drops of each daily. The delivery is generally fast and one will likely not have to wait too long before their order of the Delta 8 THC Oil arrives.



Delta 8 Pre-Rolls:

Finding a properly rolled joint is not as easy as it seems. This is especially the case if one is not good at doing so themselves. This is why the pre-rolls offered by Exhale Wellness as a part of their Delta 8 product line are nothing short of a boon for many people. These pre-rolls help anyone to get the enjoyment they crave regardless of the time or place. They are packed with the iconic Delta 8 strains that many people have grown to love, allowing joint smokers to easily light that spark at a moment's notice. The convenience and simplicity of these pre-rolls makes them the best option for many marijuana enthusiasts who previously felt like their hobby was simply taking too much of their daily time.



Delta 8 Dabs Wax:

This is a special type of wax that is made using Delta 8 THC content. One receives an organic and flavorful experience that can be clubbed into joints or carts and smoked via vaporizers. Furthermore, this type of wax is quite enjoyed by people when consumed. The flavorful aroma of the wax is able to allow any vaping session to turn into a highlight. There is quite a bit of a trend of the youth trying out such wax in their vapes as the aroma it offers has quite a lot of large and wide appeal.



Delta 8 Capsules:

Finally, as a part of the Delta 8 line of products, users are also able to get the delta 8 capsules, which are also known as soft gels. These are a long-lasting and simple to consume capsule that provides an enthralling experience of the Delta 8 THC. One is able to utilize this without fear of having to worry about additions like animal gelatin or artificial flavors. Furthermore, the THC is quite concentrated and can allow one to truly enter a state of pleasure, without having to worry about any kind of overtly lasting or dangerous effects. Thus it is a must for many people to try out.

Delta 9 Product Line

The Delta 9 Product line offered by Exhale Wellness is quite liked by people who are heavy smokers. It offers quite a bit of options and is generally a much larger consideration for those who are into more than just avid smoking. It is generally targeted towards people wanting to have a heavier experience. The following are some of the things that one can enjoy as a part of the Delta 9 product line:



Delta 9 Gummies:



Delta 9 Oil:

This THC chewable offers a similarly high-quality experience as the Delta 8 counterparts. With a combination of THC and CBD, they are able to elevate the experience further and allow one to attain heightened effects. With the quantity of THC and CBD used being in a larger quantity, one can truly feel the effects for a much longer duration than normal. These gummies are able to be consumed with ease and are thus a vital consideration for most people that wish to have a good time.

This is a highly potent THC based oil that comes in drop bottles. As is the case with most other Delta 9 products, this comes alongside both THC and CBBD. The product is quite organic, with no additional preservatives and fillers added. Furthermore, one can choose from a large option of options, based on whichever is best meeting their needs. The oil is a big hit among the users of this product line. Order Delta-9 Product From Official Exhale Wellness Website

CBD Product Line

The company also offers a variety of CBD based products for those that might be interested in it. CBD based products are becoming quite a hit in the market lately. With more and more people beginning to learn more about the potent benefits that can be achieved with it – and opting for safer and more natural and organic alternatives, there is more of a willingness to give it a go now than ever before. Exhale Wellness CBD products are quite diverse and are widely used by many. The following are some of the main products that are a part of this line:



These full spectrum hemp edibles are quite an effective and portable option that one can consume with ease throughout their day. The gummies are delivered in a portable and discrete manner, yet the euphoria and heightened pleasure that one can expect to receive from it is unmatched. Users are going to enjoy a Delta 9 THC content of 0.3%. In general, the process behind the development of these gummies is quite premium and one can expect to get a truly organic experience from them. As is the case with the gummies of the other varieties, these are free from animal gelatin and do not include any kind of preservatives. They are available in fruit flavorings and are quite a useful consideration for people that wish to enjoy CBD in a safer manner.



CBD Flower:

The CBD Flower offered by the company is one of the best considerations for people that wish to enjoy some of the market's leading and top tier buds. Many even consider the buds provided by the company to be the best ones that are currently available. One can choose from a huge range that includes a variety of flavors, and they are able to use them in joints. The flavor is quite potent and can have an enjoyable experience for a longer duration than most other market alternatives. The quality of the hemp offered is quite pristine and one can expect to truly have an experience that is better than the average.



CBD Pre-Rolls:

This is one of the most notable pre-rolls available right now. The benefit of pre-rolls is that one can enjoy them at any point of the day, without having to worry about having to do the roll themselves. The quality of the roll is also of a higher quality, as one can enjoy the genuine and natural flavor that is to be offered. The CBD rolls offered by Exhale Wellness are quite useful and are a huge consideration for most people that wish to enjoy their CBD kick without having to worry about dealing with issues such as rolling the joint.



The last of the CBD line of products includes the CBD oil, which includes full spectrum CBD oil. This leads to the feeling of euphoria being generally more than market average. Furthermore, one is given the oil in the form of a glass dropper that allows for easier placement of the oil in the form of drops on one's tongue. The effect is quite potent supposedly and one can enjoy the oil in a variety of foods and drinks as well, as they wish. Many people do not like the raw flavor that the oil has to offer, but it does pair well with food and beverages. The hemp seed that is used in this is known for treating a variety of conditions like high blood pressure and boosting skin health – so alongside the general enjoyment, it does come alongside some health benefits too that are a worthy consideration. Many people even opt for this when dealing with things such as anxiety and depression as it undoubtedly has a soothing and mentally calming effect on the person, which is without a doubt an appreciated aspect by many.



HHC Product Line

HHC Gummies:

Finally, Exhale Wellness also has the HHC product line. The products offered meet a similar level of quality and standard as their other products, and as such there should be no worries or issues in that regard. The list of available options in their HHC product line are:

These are high-quality HHC edibles that are perfect for people that wish to go for a little something that is on the milder side. As far as overall comparisons go, this is said to be a bit milder than even the Delta 8 variants. This makes it a perfect stepping stone for people that are just now beginning their route through the world of hemp and want something to start. As far as the benefits of HHC itself is concerned, it is said to have a positive impact on one's mood and outlook. It can help provide a feeling of euphoria but in a more gradual nature, as opposed to some of the other product lines discussed above. Furthermore, it assists in leading to a state of high. The gummies offered by Exhale Wellness are of a high quality and can discreetly and easily be consumed throughout one's day, making them a vital consideration.



HHC Oil:

The HHC oil is ideal for beginners that wish to enjoy the effects of hemp but in a more mild and controlled manner. For people who are unsure if this is something that is ideal for them should consider trying out this oil variety to test it out. Despite the milder effect, the quality is something that is hard to beat even in this, as users are receiving an oil that has been thoroughly checked by a third party and does not yield any harmful effects.

The HHC line also includes a variety of other options which include the carts, flowers, pre-rolls and cigs. As is the case with most of the HHC products, these are catering to an audience that wishes to either enjoy the milder approach to hemp, or is beginning and wishes to try it out first before diving a bit more into the heavier options. Thus, Exhale Wellness is able to ensure that each type of customer, regardless of their comfort level with hemp, has something to try out in their product lines.



Pros of Ordering from Exhale Wellness Hemp Products

While the overall pros of this company have already been listed in a lot of detail, the following are some of the benefits that one can achieve if they choose to order specifically from them via their online website. Keeping in mind that the company has managed to become quite a big and considerable staple for many people, there is no denying that these benefits are going to be worthwhile. Some of the main commitments and advantages listed by the company on their official website to their customers include:

They offer free shipping on every order. One of the core benefits of the brand Exhale Wellness is the fact that their customers are able to receive free shipping on their orders. This allows them to make sure that regardless of the size, one will not be getting charged for their shipping. Furthermore, their shipping usually occurs on a timely basis, meaning that one will likely not have to wait too long before they are able to get their ordered products right at their doorstep. This commitment is a big one and something that not everyone company offers. Usually, people are told to order in bulk or in larger amounts if they wish to take advantage of the bulk discounts or free shipping benefits. But Exhale Wellness states that all orders, regardless of their size will be offered with free shipping, making them quite a worthwhile consideration if one wishes to save those little extra dollars.

30-day money back guarantee. Another potent benefit of this company is the fact that customers are offered a money back guarantee on their purchase. This lasts for a total of 30 days or a single month. During this time one will be able to utilize the products and see for themselves if they are able to feel the benefits they have to offer or not. If they felt like they truly did not get the effects that were claimed, they are free to get their money back within the span of a month. This is definitely a huge option for any customer because it ensures that their money is never at stake. They have the ability to free try the product and get their refund if they felt like it was not worth it. Furthermore, it shows Exhale Wellness’s trust in their own product, that they would offer such a return policy, meaning they likely believe that it is good enough to stand on its own two legs and that their products will likely not be refunded, meaning they do indeed come to the aid of their users. To learn more about the refund policy and how one can begin this process, visit their official website.

Tested for Quality. Finally, all of the products that are offered by the company are deeply tested and researched prior to their creation and even after. Their products are verified by third party companies that ensure their accuracy and safety. This leads to potency and allows for a generally higher level of quality than what most people would anticipate. Thus, there is no denying that the company takes the necessary steps to ensure that all of their customers are receiving a level of quality that is quite high. This commitment to higher quality is not always seen in companies, so it is a nice change of pace to see one that is so committed to such a focus.

Overall, these list of benefits are quite diverse, and as such, it is not surprising to see why many people may have flocked towards their products and been wanting to give them a try. One can read more about these benefits and others on their official website.

Summary on Exhale Wellness Hemp

Overall, it does seem like Exhale Wellness products not only meet a high standard in terms of their overall quality, but the general number of options that are provided to customers means that one is able to make use of a variety of different things and find something that suits them perfectly. Perhaps this is the reason behind the rising popularity of their products and the reason why they have managed to cement their position as one of the top names in the market lately. Anyone that wishes to get more information on this company, and see their full list of products of the various product lines, or simply wants to order and shop for their products can do so through the official website.

The official website is also a great help for anyone that wants to learn more about the company itself. Customers may even approach the online page to receive a discount on their first order. This can be as much as 20%, and as such anyone wanting to Buy Exhale Wellness products should consider visiting the website.