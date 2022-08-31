The Five Best Full Spectrum CBD Oils for Stress Relief

Does CBD for stress relief work? Stress is a part of everyday life, but your body is not designed to regularly experience stress. Stress is the body’s response to a perceived threat, but unfortunately, the threats are now appearing daily.

The statistics are alarming because stress is common with approximately 75 percent of adult Americans reporting stress symptoms, 80 percent experiencing job stress and 49 percent saying stress has affected their behavior negatively. It explains why more people are taking CBD gummies as a natural alternative because many are finding CBD has a calming effect.

What is CBD?

CBD (cannabidiol) is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in cannabis and hemp plants. Researchers have found that CBD interacts with the CB1 endocannabinoid receptor and the serotonin receptor 5-HT1A. These receptors are associated with regulating fear and anxiety behaviors.

What the Research Says About Taking CBD for Anxiety and Stress

Does CBD calm you down? Anxiety and stress are interrelated. Anxiety is characterized by persistent worrying, and stress is a physical and mental response to stimuli. Anxiety can cause stress, and stress can lead to anxiety. Both persistent anxiety and stress can cause serious health issues, negatively impact behavior and cause sleep issues. Does CBD help with stress?



A 2019 research study on Cannabidiol for anxiety and sleep found that after taking CBD for one month, 79.2 percent of study participants experienced an improvement in sleep and anxiety. Most participants took 25 mg of CBD per day. If anxiety was the concern, the CBD was taken in the morning after breakfast. If sleep was the issue, CBD was taken after dinner each evening.

In a different study, researchers reviewed multiple studies investigating CBD as a stress treatment. The result was that seven controlled clinical trials and one partially controlled study all found CBD was effective at inhibiting the stress response, which includes fear, anxiety, burnout and depression.



According to Statista, 49 percent of U.S. adults are taking CBD oil for stress and anxiety.

What Are the Benefits of Taking CBD Oil for Stress?

One of the benefits of taking CBD oil for stress is that CBD is not psychoactive, meaning anyone can take it without fear of failing a drug test or experiencing a high like that produced by THC. This is important for people taking CBD oils to help manage work stress. Other benefits of taking CBD oil for stress include the following.

Easy to take whenever desired

CBD oils and CBD capsules with oil are portable

Legal in all 50 states

Available in formulations that include other botanicals that help with stress

Can be added to food and drinks

Leads to feelings of physical and mental relaxation

No after effects are experienced

Quality CBD products are all-natural

Requires no prescription

Best CBD Oils for Stress Relief

Many CBD users have found that taking high-quality full spectrum CBD oils is an excellent choice for managing the symptoms of stress on a daily basis. Following are some of the popular CBD retailers who have earned a reputation for maintaining high product quality and great customer service. All of the following products promote calm and stress relief.

1. Lazarus Naturals

The Lazarus Naturals full spectrum CBD tincture is a high-potency high-quality product.

Natural flavor

Full spectrum

50 mg of CBD per 1 ml serving

Less than .3 percent THC

Vegan and gluten-free

No artificial flavors, sweeteners and preservatives

Carrier oil is coconut oil and also contains organic hempseed oil

Hemp plants are grown on Lazarus Farms in the USA

Tested by an independent lab

2. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals full spectrum CBD oil is highly rated as a high-quality product at a very affordable price.

Natural flavor

Full spectrum

60 mg of CBD per 1 ml serving

Less than 0.3 percent THC

No artificial ingredients

Organic hemp extract from non-GMO hemp plants

Hemp plants are grown on farms in Colorado, USA

All organic ingredients

Carrier oil is an organic hemp seed oil

Tested by an independent lab

CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD oil is a high-potency product that gets five-star reviews.

Natural flavor

Full spectrum

83.33 mg of CBD per 1 ml serving

Less than .3 percent THC

No artificial ingredients

Less than 0.3 percent THC

GMO-free hemp is grown and harvested with Natural Farming Practices

Contains terpenes

Carrier oil is MCT coconut oil

Tested by an independent lab

4. cbdMD



The cbdMD premium CBD oil is made with a unique proprietorial manufacturing process that creates a delicious tincture.



Unflavored natural flavor

Full spectrum

50 mg of CBD per 1 ml serving

All natural ingredients

Less than 0.3 percent THC

Carrier oil is MCT oil

Hemp sourced in the USA

Tested by an independent lab

5. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web CBD oil offers a high potency CBD that is certified organic.

Mint chocolate flavor

Full spectrum

60 mg of CBD per 1 ml serving

Less than .3 percent THC

Contains hemp extract, MCT oil and flavoring

USDA Certified Organic

Carrier oil is MCT oil

USA-grown hemp

GMO-free

Tested by an independent lab

CBD and Stress: What to Look For

CBD products are not regulated by the FDA, so it is important to buy CBD products from CBD brands that have earned a solid reputation for accurate labeling, quality ingredients and transparency. Following are some additional things to look for when purchasing CBD for stress.

Potency (CBD per serving)

High-quality ingredients

Third-party independent lab testing

Flavor

Type of carrier oil

Additional ingredients like chamomile and vitamins

Stress and Anxiety Go Hand-in-Hand

CBD and stress relief go together according to CBD users who want to avoid taking prescription medicines or medicines made with chemicals. Over-the-counter and prescription stress relief products often leave people feeling groggy. The vast majority of people taking CBD experience no side effects.



By taking full spectrum CBD gummies and other products, stress and anxiety feelings are reduced as the compound produces calm according to research to date and consumer anecdotal evidence. It must always be said that more research is needed, but the research is rapidly accumulating that demonstrates CBD may help millions of people better manage the symptoms of stress and anxiety and promote calm.