Top 10 Millionaire Dating Sites and Apps for Rich Men & Rich Women

We're all looking for love, but some of us have higher standards than others. If you know your value, you might want to limit your dating pool to people who can treat you the way you deserve to be treated. In other words, if your special someone has to have a special something in their bank account, you're probably in the market for some millionaire dating sites. Here are the top 10 best rich men websites and apps for millionaire dating. Don't marry for money, go to where rich people are and marry for love!

Top 5 millionaire dating websites in 2023

MillionaireMatch: best millionaire dating site(5,280,292+ attractive singles) MeetRichMen: best rich men dating site DatingRichGirls: best rich women dating site Millionairesclub123: millionaires club EliteSingles: best dating sites for educated singles

Founded in 2001, MillionaireMatch.com is one of the best millionaire dating sites on the market. If you’re searching for the best place to meet rich men or rich women, this site should be high on your list. First, Millionaire Match is highly credible. There are about 2.6 million registered members in the United States alone, and the site boasts about 2,700 daily logins, meaning that the people on this site are relatively active, which is good news for you! MillionaireMatch has also been featured on TV.

Who uses MillionaireMatch? People from all walks of life are welcome on this wealth-centered dating site, as long as they have the scratch. Members include high-profile doctors, lawyers, business people, and even CEOs, whose paychecks are sure to sustain even the most luxurious lifestyle.

How do you know these people are real? Millionaire Match uses a certification system. By submitting certain documents to verify themselves, members can earn special badges based on their level of financial attainment. Another good indicator is a paid profile. Pricing begins at $33.33 a month; if your prospective date is not sporting a Gold or at least a verified profile, save yourself some time and skip them altogether. The hard-working staff at MillionaireMatch also spend a great deal of time and energy minimizing impostor profiles or spam profiles on their site.

Millionaire Match has a good reputation among rich men dating sites and rich women dating sites because of their solid verification process. This website is also more diverse than some of the competition, meaning if you prefer a millionaire of color or a millionaire of the same sex, you will likely find them here. The only real drawback to Millionaire Match is that they don’t have any in-app video chatting features, so if you want to talk face to face, you’ll need to set up a Zoom meeting or some other modality outside of the app. Some reviewers have also found gold diggers on the app, but hey: one man’s gold-digger is another man’s true love who is worth every penny.



Maybe you like the idea of an site like tinder that lets you sort through matches on a fairly superficial basis, but you don’t really want to get involved with someone who doesn’t have a solid financial footing. You might find Meet Rich Men more to your taste. It boasts a user base of more than 2 million people, more than half of whom earn at least $200,000 a year. Despite having more than 2 million users, only 10 to 15% of applicants are accepted to the dating database, so you can rest assured that your next match has a few commas in their bank account.





Meet Rich Men knows that people using millionaire dating sites are interested in finding success, not in being catfished or sorting through mountains of spam. To that end, the team has built some great technical features, including high-end security and an excellent system for identifying and eliminating fake profiles. The engineers have also built a well-polished search tool, so you can find what you’re looking for. You can also look forward to unlimited messaging and an active chatroom where you can mingle with other millionaires.



If you live in a major metropolitan area and want to find a rich woman to share a luxurious lifestyle with, DatingRichGirls.com is an excellent choice. It’s a rich women dating site caters to well-established, wealthy people who have stable, high-earning jobs that can provide a lifestyle of comfort and luxury. With more than 250,000 active users, It is a great place to meet the rich woman of your dreams. If you prefer to hang on to your hard-earned cash, there is a free profile option on this website; however, at the low cost, you can afford to take advantage of the premium membership features.



Dating Rich Girls offers many of the same standard features that other dating sites have, such as photo uploads, a strong search algorithm, and a quick-match feature that helps you find compatible dates in a jiffy. There is a chat room and an email-style messaging system that lets you share messages with your newfound love interests; for the bolder among us, there is an IM system that allows for quick chats with prospective dates! While some reviewers have mentioned that the site works best in major cities, that's true of any millionaire dating website: when you have the money to live in Atlanta, Malibu, or Dallas, you're probably not going to choose to live in Dubuque or Amarillo. Plus, this rich women dating site has a very strict profile verification system in place so all the profiles on it are authentic. It makes the site one of the safest and most secure places on the internet to find love.

Millionairesclub123.com: millionaires club

If you are a man or woman of wealth and taste, you probably want to keep your dating pool limited to people in the same life circumstances. It doesn’t make sense for a powerful female attorney or a wealthy male executive to be dating someone who is stocking shelves at Wal-Mart - no disrespect to the working class, but it is important to stay within one’s class.

MillionairesClub123 is a top-tier millionaire dating website designed to connect men and women of similar income and wealth. Founded and operated by celebrity matchmaker Patti Stanger, who has starred in her own matchmaking TV show, MillionairesClub123 is perhaps the most exclusive rich men and rich women dating site on the internet. First, the membership prices are unattainable to those who do not have wealth: the introductory package costs $25,000 for a six-month membership, and packages can cost up to $100,000 annually. This helps keep the dating pool small and keeps gold-diggers and spammers away from the site. Prospective members have to undergo an intensive screening and selection process. In other words, you are guaranteed to find elite, high-quality people.

So what do you get for your money? First, you will be connected with leading relationship coaches, psychologists, and other professionals who will perform an in-depth analysis of who you are and what you want. This is no cheap algorithm banged out by a graduate student; these are highly trained and educated professionals whose livelihoods rely on connecting you with a compatible match. For a nominal $35,000 fee, you can even connect directly with Patti Stanger herself to get a personal matchmaking consultation! The high entry fees, professional level of service, and real-world expertise of the staff make Millionairesclub123 one of the best millionaire dating sites for the legitimately wealthy. The site also takes privacy seriously, which makes it a great choice for high-profile members who want to find love without attracting the sneering eyes of the public.

Elite Singles

So what if you are a highly educated, wealthy professional such as a cardiologist or an actuary? Elitesingles.com is perfect for people seeking millionaire match dating sites that are accessible to the wealthy who don’t want to drop $100 grand on matchmaking. In fact, at $35 a month, this site is affordable to most people, but don’t worry, the membership here is only for those with an education and a high-status profession.

To keep the dating pool filled with people of a compatible wealth level, Elitesingles.com uses a profile-verification system. In other words, a guy who works at Starbucks can’t make a false profile and pretend to be the VP of marketing at a multinational banking firm. Elite Singles also features a well-developed filtering system that eliminates spam-bots, as well as a premium membership option for those who want to prove that they have the money.

One of the best things about Elite singles is its well-developed algorithm. Yes, we were trash-talking algorithms just a moment ago, but Elite Singles has cut no corners and spared no expense in developing a cutting-edge selection system designed to keep your matches limited to the truly compatible. The algorithm is backed by a thoughtful series of targeted questions that help you flesh out your profile and provide meaningful data to the matchmaking bots. That also means that Elite singles targets users who want to develop a real-life relationship: this is not a casual hookup app. If you are an educated professional who lives near a major metropolitan area, Elite Singles is one of the best millionaire dating apps on the market for you.

Raya Dating App

Raya is a relatively new addition to the millionaire dating scene, but so far, it has proven to be an excellent website for the exclusive and refined among us. Raya dating site focuses on the newer generation of wealthy people. Many of Raya's clients are people who have made a fortune on social media as influencers, the kind of people who will drop $1000 on a pair of sunglasses for a perfect photoshoot or book a room with a view to get that perfect sunset-backed bikini pic. As you might expect with this kind of clientele, Raya has a strong celebrity presence on their app — you can expect to find high-profile singers, actors, or other well-known persons hanging out on Raya and looking for love.

If you like exclusivity, Raya App is perfect for you. Not just anybody can join Raya: you have to be invited by a current member, and you have to complete a thorough application that is vetted by the team. Part of the application process includes connecting to your Instagram account, which is an additional layer of verification for you and for prospective dates on the app. Raya also pulls photos from Instagram to your dating profile, so you know that you are seeing someone real. This Instagram-centric interface plus the vetting process ensures that your matches on Raya are high-quality people who are likely high-profile and looking to date away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi or the gold-diggers.

The only drawback that we can find to Raya is that it focuses more on glamorous, glitzy hookups than on true love. But if you’re a man or woman of refined taste who enjoys a high-class lifestyle and wants to share it with someone — even if it is just for a weekend in Paris or a stay in Aspen — Raya is right for you.

Coffee Meets Bagel Dating App

Coffee Meets Bagel is a relative newcomer to the online dating scene. While it does not cater to millionaires in the same way as MillionaireMatch or Millionaresclub123, Coffee Meets Bagel is a popular choice among young, upstart professionals. If you are an aspiring millionaire, perhaps freshly graduated from medical school or holding a shiny new MBA, Coffee Meets Bagel is right for you.

While many millionaire dating sites use proprietary algorithms to decide who matches who, Coffee Meets Bagel has augmented their matching system by including Facebook data. Based on your Facebook activity and the data you enter in your Coffee Meets Bagel profile, the system spits out matches that it believes will be a good fit for you. The user interface is minimalist, but that is a good thing: instead of having to mess with settings, comb through profiles, set your search filters, and so on, Coffee Meets Bagel users are provided with five curated matches every day that they can evaluate and possibly connect with. When you find a suitable partner, you can exchange messages and chats or even connect through a video chat in the app. Bad at conversation? The app includes an Icebreakers function which provides fun conversation starters once you match with your new beau.

All in all, Coffee Meets Bagel is a solid dating app. However, you are limited to five matches per day, and there is no screening or vetting process to filter people out by income range. That said, this dating site is easy to use, simple, and great for people who are seeking a real relationship and not just a quick hookup.

Inner Circle Dating App

If you’re a young professional in a high-end professional job, Inner Circle is the millionaire dating app for you. Popular among people who have high-powered corporate jobs in major cities across the U.S., Inner Circle offers members specially curated matches that are based on their own matching algorithm plus a connection to both Facebook and Linkedin. This profile connection feature guarantees that what you see is what you get and helps eliminate scammers and spammers from the workings of Inner Circle. Before the outbreak of Covid-19, Inner Circle was renowned for hosting major bash parties in the cities they serve: you might find yourself invited to a dance party in Atlanta or a meet-and-greet in L.A. However, even the pandemic wasn't enough to slow down the fast-paced matchmakers at Inner Circle; they have been hosting fun virtual events for singles who use their service. If you want to find a professional who can enjoy the finer things in life with you, Inner Circle is a safe place to begin your search.

Hinge Dating Site

Famous for its "designed to be deleted" advertising campaigns, Hinge is a dating app that is highly popular among younger users. One of the best features of Hinge is its highly detailed profiling system. Their questionnaire is extensive and detailed and is designed to connect you with a like-minded person who is interested in a long-term relationship. If you are interested in finding someone who values the finer things in life as much as you do, Hinge is a great choice for you to meet new and compatible people.

That said, Hinge is not by any means exclusive to millionaires. If you are looking for a rich men dating site or a rich women dating site that filters your prospective connections by income or existing wealth, Hinge is not for you: anybody can make an account for free, and many of the advanced features can be unlocked for $20 a month or so. However, with their detailed profiling system, you can find another single person who has similar values. You could even potentially find a match who has a nice little nest egg tucked away, but there are no guarantees.

On the bright side, when you do find that perfect someone, Hinge offers integrated video chat that includes an option to prompt you with icebreakers. You can even embark on a scavenger hunt with your date and find items from around the house together — it might sound corny, but it's a lightweight way to enjoy some time together and get to know one another! Hinge is a good dating app, but it is probably not the best place to meet a millionaire.

The league Dating Site

The tenth and final app we’re reviewing today is The League. This dating app caters to elite, wealthy singles who are seeking committed relationships with similarly classy people. Have you been told you are too picky or that you're trying to reach people out of your league? If so, this is the site for you. It’s designed for people seeking long-term, fulfilling relationships with people of a certain social class. It comes highly rated by users, who find that the extensive vetting and verification process helps keep undesirable or unqualified candidates from the site. The League uses social media connections to verify and validate profiles on their site, which keeps spammers and other problematic people off of this high-end millionaire dating site. The features on The League are scaled by price, meaning that to play more, you have to pay more: this is a handy way of reducing your potential dating pool to those candidates who have the extra coin on hand to pay for premium membership features. Plans begin at $67 a month and increase from there.

The League App offers members several useful features. First, members are scored based on their activity levels and behavior. If a person is mean to their concierge (did we mention that you get a personal concierge on The League?) or if they behave in trashy or unrefined ways, they will be ejected from the website. This keeps the dating pool filled with eligible people who know how to act, an essential criterion for any discerning millionaire dater.

To connect you with that special someone, The League uses a happy hour system. Every day, the app will push a number of profiles to you for evaluation. Don’t like what you see? No worries at all. The League will continue sending you new and fresh profiles until you find the person of your dreams. The one drawback to The League is that it is not especially diverse: reviewers found that many of the profiles featured nearly identical straight white male businessmen. If you are seeking a same-sex relationship or if you prefer dating people of color, you may need to expand your horizons to another app.

Millionaire Dating Sites FAQs:

1. What is the Best Millionaire Dating Site?

While all of these websites have unique offers to find the wealthy man or woman of your dreams, we believe that one website above all others is the best rich man dating site (or rich woman dating site!) out there. The decision wasn’t easy: after all, you could find a millionaire on any of these websites. But after careful consideration, we narrowed the field down to MillionaireMatch.com and EliteSingles.com.

MillionaireMatch.com made our final list because it is specifically designed for people who want to date wealthy, high-class people. Millionaire Match has an excellent verification system, so you know you are getting a bona fide millionaire when you agree to meet or chat with somebody — this is a feature that is lacking on many other websites, and it is something that is sorely needed for those of us who prefer dating people of a certain means.

The second website that made it to final consideration is EliteSingles.com. While Elite Singles is not exclusive to millionaires, it caters to people who have money. You may not find a blue-blood heir or heiress on Elite Singles, but you could very well find a CEO, a heart surgeon, or a wealthy personal injury attorney. The advanced algorithm and targeted questionnaires offered by EliteSingles make sure that you can find somebody who shares not just your taste for the finer things but also your attitudes about life in general. While it is less exclusive than Millionaire Match, we think that the wider dating pool offers a good chance at finding a man or woman who can make sure that your needs are met for the rest of your life.

That said, if you are in the market to date an actual, for-real millionaire, Millionaire Match is the best website out there. Their verification practices, inclusiveness, and accessibility make this website the King of Millionaire Dating Websites as far as we are concerned. Elite Singles is a close second for those of us who desire a partner with wealth and power.

2. Who Are Millionaire Dating Websites For and Not For?

So who are these millionaire dating websites for? First of all, most of these sites do not cater explicitly to people who are seeking a sugar relationship. Some of them even go out of their way to make sure that users do not engage in a sugar dating relationship. Do you have to be a millionaire to use these websites? Not necessarily, but it sure helps. After all, users on these sites are looking to find a lover who has a wallet that can support a certain kind of lifestyle, and if you are an average Joe or Jane, you may not find much luck: the average millionaire is probably not looking to date someone who is outside of their social class. On the other hand, you never know what you might find. If you are a young, attractive, and educated person who is seeking a millionaire mate, try your luck!

These millionaire websites are also not for gold diggers. If you are looking to take advantage of someone to get their money, these websites are not for you. While they do cater to an audience that expects or wants wealth, they are not designed to connect millionaires with people who want to bleed them dry.

3. How to Succeed in Dating a Millionaire on the Millionaire Dating App?

Success on any dating app relies mostly on effort. To succeed, you need to make an honest, real effort at connecting with other people. The first step on that journey is to make sure your profile is well developed.

To develop a good profile, make sure you have good, accurate, and real photographs of yourself. Avoid group photos or photos of yourself in any kind of suggestive pose. The best choices for your photos are pictures of you in a well-lit environment, doing something you enjoy, with a smile on your face. Maybe you like to sail catamarans: a photo of you in natural light adjusting the sails on your catamaran is a great profile photo! A photo of you and five friends in a dark club holding drinks is not a good profile photo. Gentlemen, the same advice applies to you: a picture of you in a car or truck with sunglasses on is overdone and tacky. There are ten million identical photos on less tasteful dating sites like Plenty of Fish. Choose a photo of you where your whole face is visible, and you are happy. Your pictures are, in a sense, your first impression, so select photos that a discerning millionaire will like. Consider hiring a professional photographer: their skill with the lens and knowledge of best lighting will make your profile pic stand out a midst a sea of selfies.

You must also put effort into your bio. A few short words are not cutting it: this is not Tinder. You should develop a good profile that includes at least five solid paragraphs about yourself. Who are you? What do you like? What do you want, and what are your goals in life? Are you looking to raise a family, or do you like the idea of being a power couple without kids? What is your background, and what do you do? These are all questions you can answer in a thoughtful profile. Having real, tangible information in your profile will set you apart from the crowd and significantly increase your chances of success.

Conclusion

Millionaire dating is, in many ways, just like regular dating. We find a pool of people we might want to connect to, and we dive in: the big difference is that we expect an Olympic pool, not an above-ground. By selecting an appropriate website, putting some effort into your profile, and paying for premium access that unlocks the high-end features of these millionaire dating sites, you can significantly increase your odds of success. Just remember to hang in there and be yourself. Before you know it, you could be riding off into the sunset with the man or woman of your dreams!