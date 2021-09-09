Top 8 Best Herpes Dating Sites & Apps for HSV Singles

Many people with one of the herpes virus strains (HSV1 or HSV2) may be too embarrassed to attempt dating, but you should know that there are others out there just like you. There’s no need to put life on hold. After all, most people have health conditions and learn how to live with them. It can be a minor inconvenience at the most. Whether you’re a man or a woman seeking singles to date, your best solution is to find a good herpes dating site.

Dating someone with herpes will take your fears away that you’ll pass your virus onto someone else, and instead, your new partner will also have a positive understanding that you also have the condition. Instead of worry, you can find herpes singles through HSV dating, to lead a happy normal life once again.

You may be puzzled where you’re going to find HSV singles. After all, it’s not a topic you discuss at work or with the strangers you meet when you go outside your home. But you can try HSV dating through one of the many STD dating sites out there. Here are the top 8 that deserve recognition.

Positivesingles: Best herpes dating site with 2+ million positive singles

Positivesingles App: Best herpes dating App

Mpwh: Meet people with herpes

Positive Singles is one of the biggest dating sites for people with STDs. There is also an online community where you can chat with other singles who are also infected with HSV or other STDs. The site has been around for sometime, since 2001. Over time, they’ve built up their trust, so you know that they’re legit and have achieved success. There are over 1.25 million active members at any given time in Canada, USA, and the UK.

The site begins by allowing you to view profiles. If you like what you see, you can “Like” them, and if it’s reciprocated, you can then view each other’s profiles for the next step. If you don’t know where to start, you can hire a Live Dating Advisor, which is also especially helpful when you have just gotten a positive diagnosis.

The site even goes so far as to offer information on local STD clinics, and allows you to read treatment stories about other people’s experiences. There is the forum where you can talk to others, and there are blogs to read. Positive Singles also has a STD dating app, so you don’t have to always be on your computer to check messages.

Prices are reasonable, starting at $29.95 per month. You can get discounts if you sign up for 6 months at a time. Because this site isn’t free, it offers a better way to connect with genuine people who may have the same health condition as you.

2. Positivesingles App

Many people only have access to the app on their smart phones, tablets, or devices when they’re away from home. An app also simplifies the process. Positive Singles is a great site for HSV singles, but they also offer a user-friendly app too. This app is strictly for herpes singles and other STDs. If you have herpes and are interested in dating someone with herpes, then you’ll want to focus on a friendly site for you. The site itself is already one of the biggest dating sites for positive singles. On the app you’ll still have access to the same features, but just on a smaller screen.

Like the site itself, the features on the app aren’t free either. You’ll have to pay a monthly fee, or sign up for 6 months to save money. The app is a reliable and trustworthy platform, upholding people’s privacy. There are about 15,000+ people per day online.

Like the site, on the app you also get to use a username, rather than your real name, in order to protect your privacy. The app itself is free, but the membership isn’t. When you create your profile, you’ll need to list your HSV status. After you’ve connected with singles, they’ll gain access to your profile. On your profile will be your sex, height, ethnicity, and current relationship status.

You begin by searching through eligible photographs. You can start a conversation through live chat, or send a message. There’s also an option to receive compatible match recommendations, view new members who’ve recently joined, and see who has “Liked” your photos.

MPWH.com is a dating site strictly for HSV singles or people with herpes, whether it’s oral herpes or genital herpes. It’s an app available in the Apple store or Google Play. It’s quite simple to sign up. You’ll need to provide your sex, who you’re seeking, desired age range, what type of herpes you have, and your country or area, and state or province.

There is a large dating community where you can chat or message with others. The dating app claims that they have the best dating community with those singles living with herpes. The community itself offers a warm-hearted and welcome atmosphere for singles, helping them to grow their confidence with a condition they have no control over.

Privacy is number one on the site, as most people don’t want anyone to know that they have the condition, only future singles they may meet. The site offers the option for you to not disclose any details that you’re not comfortable mentioning, so you won’t have to give a last name or offer up your actual address.

The MPWH site offers a great way to chat and make new friends, and singles. They offer a safe and friendly spot, free of stigmas or discrimination, where you can try to meet singles to date. It’s quite simple to create a profile and to use the app without a long process, or a paywall.

4. Hsvsingles

This is a friendly site that greets you with a photograph of a middle-aged couple, because people in their middle ages want to find love too. It says that all you deserve is love and understanding, which is particularly applicable for HSV singles. The site says that you can find your soul mate here, so it’s for people serious about finding longterm love that possibly leads to a wedding.

The HSV Singles site offers free registration. There is a simple four-step registration process. You do have to list one of four options when signing up: man meeting a man, man meeting a woman, woman meeting a woman, woman meeting a man, and then choose your local city. The site is available for the USA and Canada, but narrows down to the bigger cities.

To sign up is free. You also have other options without having to pay for a membership. You will be able to view profiles and photographs for free. If you do want to have the ability to message people then you’l need to pay for the premium feature. You can access the website online, or use your mobile device. They don’t have an app, but the site does work on most browsers on smart devices.

HSV Singles is a great site for those who are trying to escape the stigma of having a bad skin condition. The site also has a strong user list of people from 25 to 44 years old.

5. Poz

poz.com is more of a community than your traditional dating app. The landing page of the site has a magazine with various features. To begin, you’ll be presented with an online magazine, full of entertaining and useful articles about other people’s experiences. This site doesn’t just cover HSV but all the STDs too. The magazine is updated once a month with science, features, and opinion pieces, as well as a constantly-updated newsfeed. There is a service directory to find health resources in your region.

The site does offer the POZ Personals, which can help you with your dating search. It’s easily found on the right side of the page. You can easily sign up by providing your sex, who you’re seeking, which country you live in (USA, etc.) and state or province. You then agree to the terms and click on FIND YOUR MATCH. There is an option for a free membership, which allows you to place up to five photos. If you choose to upgrade, a premium membership will give you new member alerts, the ability to save favorites, and gain you priority placement when others are searching for dates.

Poz has a strong identity on social media, taking the first steps to breaking the stigma on STDs and herpes. The more people know, the easier it will be for HSV singles and other STDs to find love openly. The site even advertises successful matches (with their permission), so you can see how STDs can impact everyone and anyone, but sometimes in positive ways too.

6. Meetpositives

Meet Positives is another site that’s generally for people who have STDs, but also for herpes singles too. It was built for that focus in mind as an alternative to your traditional dating sites where people may steer clear of you. The site aims to help people to feel normal again in a relationship, and avoid that embarrassing first step in learning about a condition.

This site has a strong focus on finding love, but also to find long-term love. There is plenty of free advice and tips on the site. There is also a strong community of people, which is a necessity today on any dating site. You can ask for help on the site, post your concerns, or offer to help others.

This site aims to be different. Instead of acting like a conventional dating site, they use different parameters to match people with singles. They don’t just focus on interests but also on things that matter in long-term relationships. They also focus on quick matches, so you don’t have to wait weeks for the site to return them to you.

Meet Positives removes that stigma about sharing your herpes status with potential new partners. Part of mental and physical healthcare is in being open about it. The reason that STDs continue to flourish is because no one wants to talk about it, or seek early medical care. This is why disclosing your status early is important. The aim of this dating site is to help herpes singles and std singles to move forward into a more positive world.

7. H-date

If you’re on a tight budget but feeling lonely, h-date offers a free dating site for herpes singles and people just like you. Their site directs you to a lovely image of a couple and asks “if you’re ready to fall in love?” Since it’s free, there is a large community of members seeking dates. The site also offers herpes dating groups you can join and ask for advice.

H-date claims that they have the best dating service for singles with herpes and HPV. The site has a strong singles focus for people looking to find long-term love, so it won’t work well for someone who is seeking a casual relationship. The site does have a focus on long-term friendships though. After spending some time on the site, you’ll be sure to make friends too, and even meet in real life.

It’s free to join the site, and there is a strong support network for singles. They offer herpes support, dating support for herpes couples, and also HPV forums for people who want to discuss their condition, or dating in general.

It’s simple to use the site and create your profile. You’ll be asked if you have HSV-1 or HSV-2 so they can make the right matches. This site offers a simple and comfortable experience in seeking singles who are just like you. As the site grows, there may be some paid features for you to try, but there is a lot of functionality on the site for dating someone with herpes.

8. H-werks

H-Werks offers an affordable way to date other herpes singles. It has high rankings among the dating sites. Many people have made successful matches on this site. The site is simple to sign up on. You’ll be able to view other singles’ profiles, send messages, and receive quick responses. The site is quite reliable. There is also a huge membership base on there, so if you live in one of the major US cities, you’ll have plenty of options.

If you want to make quick matches, as you have some spare time the coming afternoon, then you’ll be able to quickly make a match so you can meet up with someone later that day. This site offers a supportive way to meet other singles like yourself. Like most other STD sites, they aim to do it in a supportive and friendly manner, without blame.

This site’s only focus is on people with herpes, so it offers a simpler solution for those herpes singles. You won’t have to scroll through endless lists of other people with STDs, or worry that someone may contact you who doesn’t have what you do. The site focuses on relationships and friendships too, rather than casual sex.

The site offers a one-time only sign up cost, so you don’t have to worry about paying monthly fees for the duration of your dating search. You’ll gain life-time access.

Are STD & Herpes Dating Websites Safe?

The main concern with STD or herpes dating sites is privacy and security. Most people with HSV1 or HSV2 don’t want the entire world to know about it. In fact, even their closest friends and family may not know they have it. But you can either stay at home alone, or try a dating site. But regular dating sites just aren’t set up well enough to screen for those like you. Instead, you can focus on the STD and herpes dating sites.

Dating sites are bound by the rules and regulations of the country they operate in. For example, in the USA, there are the USA consumer data privacy laws. Failure to follow these can land someone in prison, so most legitimate websites follow them. This is why it’s also important to do your research and choose a legitimate and trustworthy website, such as one of the eight listed above.

Some websites have a verification process. That means that you must supply some form of identification to register. This is to ensure that scammers don’t sign up on the site. But you can still post a “user name” and general region, because no one wants to fully disclose their identity online, let alone on STD dating sites.

These dating sites’ main focus is to keep dating safe for its members. So yes, it offers a better option to keep your data and health status safe, while you search for meaningful connections. And if you do have a problem, there will be a way to block and report any members who step out of line.

Dating Tips for Singles with HSV 1 and HSV 2

There really shouldn’t be a stigma attached to herpes today. There are various forms of herpes in humans and in animals. Just because some are sexually transmitted shouldn’t really be an issue. Everyone does their best with their health, but diseases do happen, but the good news is there are ways to treat it, and to even protect partners who aren’t infected. In other words, it shouldn’t be the stigma that it is. But here are a few dating tips for those singles with HSV1 and HSV2.

1. It’s important to mention you have herpes before you start having sex. After you’ve disclosed your HSV status, if you want to discuss your HSV with a potential date that’s fine, otherwise just say that you feel uncomfortable discussing that topic, especially if they’re asking for the “full details” of the night you got it!

2. Ask for their status too. If they don’t know it’s HSV1 or HSV2 or haven’t seen a doctor for years, they should visit a medical expert. This is also good advice as there are new ways of treating viruses today to prevent a herpes outbreak. Your potential date needs to know that you’re concerned and willing to work on health.

3. Acknowledge that you will be using full protection during sexual activities, until you enter a full-time relationship or marriage. There are still other STDs you can pick up. The last thing you want is a second worry to your health.

4. Be supportive of your connections and in-person dates. Listen if they want to tell you their story, or ask for specific advice. Sharing is caring.

5. If you score a date with a stranger, notify them on the first date of your HSV status. If they don’t have herpes, let them know how you’d still be open to a relationship. It’s possible today, you just have to take extra care. If they’re horrified, try to educate them, but if they are out of there, just shrug it off. There will be more dates ahead.

6. If your date demands proof of your HSV status, inform them that if they want to continue dating, you’d be happy to share health reports, but that you don’t want to do that immediately, until you know that the relationship is viable.

7. If you have sex on your date, always wear condoms, male or female. This is a reminder to you that you can still get herpes through oral, anal, and genital sex. Be aware that a non-infected person can still get herpes on parts of their bodies not protected by the condom barrier. This is for your own legal protection too, in case someone doesn’t understand the risks for herpes. After sex, both partners should always have a shower or bath.

8. Re-educate yourself too. Advances are being made year-by-year. There might be a better treatment for you that can lessen your outbreaks, whether natural or prescription.

9. Spend time on you. Don’t forget to take some time alone, particularly if you have a busy work life. Go for walks, exercise, and improve your diet.

10. Focus on emotional connections. Relationships aren’t just about sex. If you’re on an outbreak then you probably just want to relax and spend time together. Cook a good meal together, or go for a walk in the park.

Find HSV Singles Now!

You probably weren’t aware of all the herpes dating sites or STD dating sites out there. Some people get freaked out by herpes, but remember that it’s really just a skin condition. This will help to put your life into perspective. Some won’t understand that, but like with any type of dating, not everyone is going to be suitable for you either.

Now that you are aware of all the HSV dating sites, you’ll have greater confidence in reaching out to other singles for dating. Whether you’re just trying to fill your loneliness by meeting other HSV singles, or you’re seeking a lifetime partner, one of the the top 8 best herpes dating sites above for HSV singles is sure to help find you someone to love!