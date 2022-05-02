Top Over 60 Dating Apps: Dating Sites for Senior Singles Over 50

Los Angeles based certified dating coach, Damona Hoffman, said over the last 10 years, “60+ is one of the fastest-growing groups of online daters.” As people age and lose their long-time spouses or partners, getting out to meet new people may prove difficult, especially for the last two years and COVID shutdowns. Online dating is a way for the over-60 age group to find friendship, companionship, or more. Not only are they using online dating apps, but they are using social media, as well, to find a match.

“Senior citizens are actively playing the dating game, and in the last five years alone, 37 percent have dated," explains Anthony Martin, founder and CEO of Choice Mutual.

Below we highlight 10 dating apps seniors (over 60 years old) are using to find true love, again:

1. SeniorMatch

Created in 2003, SeniorMatch.com is a trusted dating app for mature singles. With over 1,000,000+ senior singles over 50, it is the 1# senior dating app for older men and women seeking elite singles, and registration is restricted to age 40 and over. Their mission is to create a dating environment for seniors to find love or meet new friends.

What makes this app so special? Reviewers say it is “very personalized, creative and active.” Further, there are very few ads, which do not distract from activity on the app. Active throughout US, Canada, UK, Australia, and growing rapidly in Germany and Brazil. This app is for any status- divorced, widowed, single parent, straight or gay. Anyone who is a silver single is welcome to join the community to meet new people and make friends.

There is also a section that allows you to find a traveling companion and an activity platform where you can meet people who enjoy similar activities as you, such as hiking.

Cost: Free to join.

Premium subscription starts at $7.00 per week and includes unlimited communication with other seniors, profile boosting, all privileges on all SeniorMatch platforms, such as PC, apps, and mobile sites, and around-the-clock customer service.

Quick Takeaway: This app is for seniors exclusively, with slightly more women (60%) than men (40%).

2. MillionaireMatch

Like the name suggests, MillionaireMatch. is a dating app for wealthy and attractive singles to meet. With customers such as CEOs, athletes, beauty queens, models, and celebrities, they have proven themselves to be the dating app that caters to rich and attractive singles.

Launched in 2001, they have over 21 years of experience matching successful and attractive singles. They have over 5,100,000 members and claim to be the #1 elite singles dating app. Forbes.com voted them “best on the web.”

Some of the services their members enjoy are email support, live support, and dating counselors. Members also verify their income and provide photos to confirm they are who they represent themselves to be.

And because privacy is crucial to many of their members, email addresses can be hidden during communication, and profiles and photos can be blocked from some members or set to private and made available to certain members only. Members are allowed to share their lifestyle by posting pictures of their luxury items including cars, boats, travel experiences, etc.

The site is adamant that it is not a way to find a sugar-anything, nor is it a site for gold diggers. They cater to professionals making over $200,000 a year.

Signing up is easy. Give your name, phone number, and email to register. You have to provide at least one photo of yourself.

Cost: It is free to register for the basic plan.

The premium plan costs $70.00 for one month, $56.67 per month for three months, and $45.00 per month for six months.

Quick Takeaway: The average age of users is 35-50, and more men have the certified millionaire badges.

eHarmony has been in business over 20 years, and they are trusted matchmakers. With millions of registered users, eHarmony has a diverse base of individuals who are looking for their someone special.

Using a 32-dimension compatibility test, they use personalities to match their members based on features of compatibility that have been discovered in successful relationships. This is what makes this internet dating site stand out. It can be difficult to find someone you are compatible with on most dating apps, but eHarmony does the work for you so you can be confident your potential matches are looking for the same thing you are.

It can be hard to meet people as you age, and maybe a little intimidating. eHarmony recognizes this and can help make it easy to find a match in your own neighborhood, with people who have similar stories and backgrounds as you.

It’s easy to get started:

Complete the compatibility quiz.

Answer questions to make it easier to match people to your personal criteria.

Review profiles of your matches.

Pick a membership that fits your needs and your budge and start talking.

Cost: It is free to join eHarmony.

Basic membership gives you access to millions of singles, unlimited matches, use of all communication tools, with limited messaging.

When you are ready to view your photos of potential matches and start communicating, you will need to upgrade to a paid membership.

Premium gives you everything the basic membership offers, and also gives you unlimited photo viewing, video date feature, distance searches, detailed personality profile, and dedicated customer service.

Premium Subscriptions:

Light – A six-month membership costs $65.90 per month.

Plus – A 12-month membership costs $45.90 per month.

Extra – A 24-month membership costs $35.90 per month.

Quick Takeaway: Almost-equal gender presence, with membership of 51% men and 49% women.

SilverSingles is one of the largest online dating websites for over-50 seniors. With over 17 years of experience, this website focuses on making dating over 50 easy and accessible. Using an in-depth personality test, people are paired based on values and goals and any other criteria they select.

Catering to a dating demographic whose growth has doubled over the last few years, SilverSingles is the website of choice for older, more-mature singles who want to be part of a community of like-minded people.

Cost: The basic membership is free and gives you limited access to profiles and features. It gives you an opportunity to see if online dating is for you by allowing you to complete a personality test and profile and view profiles of potential matches. However, you will have limited communication ability. It is basically a trial membership.

The premium membership gives you full access to all available features, including unlimited access to other members’ profiles and photos, unrestricted communication with other premium members, and read receipts for your messages. You can also create a more-detailed profile than on the basic membership. And you also get a search feature.

Current prices are:

12 Months: $27.95 (12 X $27.95)

6 Months: $37.95 (6 x $37.95)

3 Months: $49.95 (3 x $49.95)

Quick Takeaway: This dating site is totally dedicated to 50 and older dating. If you are interested in dating someone in a younger age range, this is not the website for you.

EliteSingles is a popular professional dating site in the United States, and is a great way to meet eligible and successful mature singles. Eighty-five percent of their base membership has some form of above-average education, making it easy for you to find high-quality men and women. Made up of professionals who are looking for a serious relationship, EliteSingles is the perfect dating site to use if you are interested in more than a friendship or a travel friend.

If writing is not your forte, EliteSingles offers help writing your profile and taking the perfect photo. After all, expressing your uniqueness adds to the first impression, which is an important part of online dating.

Every profile is validated, making sure your matches share similar interests as you and are looking for the same relationship status as you. Couples are matched based on compatibility, location, education, and wealth. Users can also filter matches by age, lifestyle, and ethnicity.

Cost:

Premium Classic for 1 month is $59.95 per month.

Premium Light for 3 months is $57.95 per month.

Premium Comfort for six months is $44.95 per month.

Quick Takeaway: This dating website is ideal for people who are looking for quality singles who are smart and driven professionally.

For over 13 years, Zoosk has been in the business of making matches. As the #1 grossing online dating app in the Apple App Store, they are a leader in mobile dating. They have a global outreach, being available in over 80 countries and being translated into 25 languages.

They use a behavioral matchmaking technology that analyzes actions from their 35 million members to provide better matches. This helps them find the perfect person or relationship that is right for you.

Cost: Zoosk uses a freemium model, which means a free membership will allow you to preview the site and view other members. When you are ready to get to know people, you can purchase a subscription.

Free and paid members can purchase Zoosk coins in order to access premium features that enable them to promote themselves beyond what a subscription provides.

Zoosk offers four subscription options – 12, 6, 3, or 1 month. Subscriptions automatically renew or expire based on your plan and payment type.

Subscriptions break down as follows:

A 12-month membership costs one payment of $99.99, which is $8.33 per month.

A six-month membership costs one payment of $65.99, which is $11.00 per month

A three-month membership costs one payment of $59.95, which is $19.98 per month.

A one-month membership costs one payment of $29.95.

Obviously, the longer the subscription, the better the value.

Quick Takeaway: Offers a good mix of people looking for casual dating, serious relationships, or a quick hookup.

ChristianCafe is a Christian-owned dating site that has been connecting singles for over 22 years. Launched in February 1999, it is a leading Christian online dating site for singles who value their Christian faith.

Mature Christian singles may find it harder to find love and connect with other mature singles. Maybe it’s harder to get out socially, or maybe it’s too intimidating. ChristianCafe provides ways to connect with thousands of other Christians over 60 who are interested in forming a serious relationship, without having to step outside your comfort zone.

After creating a profile, you can search for Christian singles who meet your criteria, in addition to filtering by age and location, church denomination, level of Christian faith, and amount of church involvement.

Cost: Like many other online dating sites, ChristianCafe believes in letting people try the site out before committing to a membership.

For the free trial, you can complete a profile, email other members, communicate via text messaging, send “winks,” and read and post discussions in the Christian forums. You cannot share outside contact information.

Once you have decided you’re ready to start communicating with members, you have several options to choose from.

For a six-month plan, it averages out to 61 cents a day and costs $109.97.

A three-month plan costs 77 cents a day and costs $69.97.

A one-month plan costs $1.50 per day and costs $44.97.

And a two-week plan is only $2.50 a day, or $34.97.

Quick Takeaway: Because 60% of users are between the ages of 25 and 44, it may be harder for seniors to find other seniors for their perfect match.

8. Match

Since April 1995, Match.com has helped create romance in more than 24 countries and in 15 different languages and has helped singles find the relationship they are looking for.

Match.com has a diverse community of singles who want to find life partners, romantic relationships, or dates. Members vary in age from young to mature singles and come from around the globe. Whether your preference is Christian dating, Asian dating, gay or lesbian dating, or senior dating, Match.com has hundreds of thousands of members who are waiting to meet you.

After creating a profile, members can see photos and profiles of potential matches. Names and contact information of members are kept private until a member decides to share their information.

Cost: Match.com offers a free trial period so you have an opportunity to test out their benefits. It allows you to use subscriber-only benefits for free for a short period of time.

They offer subscription packages for 12 months, six months, three months, or one month. The package is charged in full when you subscribe and is renewed automatically. You can turn off auto-renewal at any time after you purchase your subscription.

The standard plan for three months is $95.97; for six months is $137.94; and for 12 months is $227.88.

The premium plan for three months is $104.97; for six months is $149.94; and for 12 months is $239.88.

Quick Takeaway: If you’re not sure what type of relationship you want, casual or serious, this dating website is worth checking out.

9. Okcupid

Created in 2003, OkCupid is a dating website that was founded in 2004 and is owned by the Match Group (owners of Tinder, Hinge, etc.). Previously, the website was more of a place where singles could find casual dates or hookups. Now, however, it is a place where singles go to find more-serious relationships.

that offers matches based on anything that matters to you, including climate change, leading to enhanced matching. They have a high level of inclusivity for all genders and sexual orientations.

Signing up is easy and takes about 10 minutes, and all you need is your email and password. You create your profile including your first name, date of birth, gender, country, and zip code. Next, you select your dating preferences and the type of relationship you want, which gender you are seeking, and the age your match should be. After you answer questions about your personality, the personality you’d like in a partner, and various other questions, you validate your phone number and email to prove you’re real. And voila! You can start seeing your matches.

Cost: This is a paid subscription site, but they do offer a limited free trial.

Basic plan for one month is $11.99, for three months is $7.99 monthly, and for six months is $5.99 monthly.

Premium plan for one month is $39.99, for three months is $26.66 monthly, and for six months is $19.99 monthly.

Quick Takeaway: This is not an ideal site for seniors as the majority of OKCupid users, at least in the United States, are between the ages of 19 and 24.

10. Tinder

The dating landscape has changed, and that may make it harder for seniors to meet people. Online dating has become the way to make a match.

Known for its swipe feature, Tinder has over 57 Million members worldwide and claims it is the “world’s most popular dating app.” A global dating platform, Tinder matches you with profiles using location-based technology and using filters you set for gender, distance, and orientation.

Signing up is easy. Enter your information. Set up your profile. Upload a photo. Decide if you want to use the free version or upgrade to a paid subscription.

Cost: They offer age-based subscriptions for members under 30 years of age and members over 30 years of age.

For the under 30 group, the platinum plan runs from $29.99 to $119.99 for a one- to 12-month subscription. The gold plan runs from $24.99 to $99.99 for a one- to 12-month subscription. And the plus plan runs from $7.99 to $31.99 for a one- to 12-month subscription.

For the over-30 group, the Tinder Gold plan runs is $14.99 month, $52.98 for six months, and $83.04 for 12 months. The Tinder Plus plan is $4.99 per month, $18.00 for six months, and $27.96 for 12 months.

The base version of Tinder just involves swiping left or right on pictures until you find someone who matches with you.

The Plus plan adds unlimited swiping and removes ads, allows you to interact with people around the world, boosts your profile for one month so it is at the top of the list for 30 minutes.

The Gold plan gives you everything included in the Plus plan. It also gives you more top picks, which are users you may have more interest in. And it lets you see which accounts like you before you like them.

The Platinum plan includes everything in the Gold plan. It adds the ability to message users before a match has been made, gives your likes priority over the likes of users under the Gold or Plus plans, and lets you see who has liked you over the last seven days.

Quick Takeaway: Tinder was built for hookups and casual relationships. If you want a serious relationship and are older than 30, this is not the dating app for you.