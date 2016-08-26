C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, August 26, 2016

C-Notes

Musical Acts from the Midwest and Beyond to Play IngenuityFest 2016

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge PRINCE RAMA
  • Prince Rama
Each year, IngenuityFest, Cleveland’s festival dedicated to “celebrating our region’s creativity and innovation,” brings a slew of bands to town.

This year, organizers have partnered with Cleveland Music City’s James Carol to showcase headliners from the entire Midwest region and beyond at the festival, which takes place from Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25.

With the help from Joanna Ericta and Rachel Hunt, Carol has booked both national and local bands for this year’s event.

Friday night will include Brooklyn up and comers Prince Rama and Maybird along with locals like Mourning [A] BLKstar and Beach Stav. Saturday’s lineup includes Tweens (Cincinnati), M. Ross Perkins (Dayton), the Cordial Sins (Columbus) and locals FreshProduce and Goldmines, who’ll be hold their official album release. Sunday will conclude with Mild High Club (Chicago/Los Angeles).

“I want this to be a melting pot of creative minds,” says Carol in a press release. “I look forward to planting a seed that will help IngenuityFest continue to grow for many years to come.”

IngenuityFest will now take place in Saint Clair­Superior at the former Osborn Industrial Complex. The festival has previously been held at various locations, including Voinovich Park, Public Square, East 4th Street and the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Detroit­Superior), among others.

“There has been so much energy around Ingenuity’s new model, and we’re so excited to expand that into our music programming this year. The energy from Cleveland Music City has been wonderful – they’re thinking about the project in a whole new way!” says Emily Appelbaum, Ingenuity’s Program Director.

In addition to music, IngenuityFest will feature art, installations, food and more. Tickets are $5 for an individual day pass and $10 for a weekend pass. 

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner on Recent Closings, Openings, and Possible Oversaturation of Cleveland Restaurants Read More

  2. Man Charged With Stealing Sex Toys from Adult Store in Elyria Read More

  3. Prosecutor's Office Creates Program to Register Privately Owned Security Cameras Read More

  4. Ballsy East Cleveland Merger Proposal is "Non-Starter" Read More

  5. The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation