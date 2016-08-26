Musical Acts from the Midwest and Beyond to Play IngenuityFest 2016

click to enlarge
Each year, IngenuityFest, Cleveland’s festival dedicated to “celebrating our region’s creativity and innovation,” brings a slew of bands to town.
This year, organizers have partnered with Cleveland Music City’s James Carol to showcase headliners from the entire Midwest region and beyond at the festival, which takes place from Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25.
With the help from Joanna Ericta and Rachel Hunt, Carol has booked both national and local bands for this year’s event.
Friday night will include Brooklyn up and comers Prince Rama and Maybird along with locals like Mourning [A] BLKstar and Beach Stav. Saturday’s lineup includes Tweens (Cincinnati), M. Ross Perkins (Dayton), the Cordial Sins (Columbus) and locals FreshProduce and Goldmines, who’ll be hold their official album release. Sunday will conclude with Mild High Club (Chicago/Los Angeles).
“I want this to be a melting pot of creative minds,” says Carol in a press release. “I look forward to planting a seed that will help IngenuityFest continue to grow for many years to come.”
IngenuityFest will now take place in Saint ClairSuperior at the former Osborn Industrial Complex. The festival has previously been held at various locations, including Voinovich Park, Public Square, East 4th Street and the Veterans Memorial Bridge (DetroitSuperior), among others.
“There has been so much energy around Ingenuity’s new model, and we’re so excited to expand that into our music programming this year. The energy from Cleveland Music City has been wonderful – they’re thinking about the project in a whole new way!” says Emily Appelbaum, Ingenuity’s Program Director.
In addition to music, IngenuityFest will feature art, installations, food and more. Tickets
are $5 for an individual day pass and $10 for a weekend pass.