Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Reminder: By Tomorrow, There Will Be No ABV Limit on Beer in Ohio

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge ALAN LEVINE
  • ALAN LEVINE
Earlier this year, the state lifted the 12-percent ABV limit on beer. That law, the heady House Bill 37, goes into effect tomorrow. 

Brace yourself for all sorts of new brews flowing from taps across Ohio. (At midnight, several bars in Cleveland will be celebrating the arrival of Dogfish Head's 120-Minute IPA, for instance.)

From Columbus Business First, earlier this year:

Rep. Mike Duffey, R-Worthington, called it a jobs issue and added that the craft brewing industry is growing – Ohio is near 200 breweries now – and the state should support those growing and creative members.

“Brewing is an art form,” he said on the House floor. “Sometimes that can be high gravity (ABV) beers. These are not cheap. These are not easy to make. These are not easy to drink. These are sipping beers.”

Indeed, the high ABV segment is a small niche of the beer world. High-alcohol beers are expensive and time-consuming to make, which results in smaller batches and high price tags. But while many of these beers aren’t major sales drivers, rare and complex beers are often reputation-builders and some of the most revered and sought-after by customers.

