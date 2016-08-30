Reminder: By Tomorrow, There Will Be No ABV Limit on Beer in Ohio

Rep. Mike Duffey, R-Worthington, called it a jobs issue and added that the craft brewing industry is growing – Ohio is near 200 breweries now – and the state should support those growing and creative members.
“Brewing is an art form,” he said on the House floor. “Sometimes that can be high gravity (ABV) beers. These are not cheap. These are not easy to make. These are not easy to drink. These are sipping beers.”
Indeed, the high ABV segment is a small niche of the beer world. High-alcohol beers are expensive and time-consuming to make, which results in smaller batches and high price tags. But while many of these beers aren’t major sales drivers, rare and complex beers are often reputation-builders and some of the most revered and sought-after by customers.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.