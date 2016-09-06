Huge Party in Amish Country Brings 75 Arrests for Underage Drinking

click to enlarge
More than 40 officers from five rural Ohio counties showed up to a huge party in Hardy Township late Saturday night to find an genuine Amish rager in progress. By the end of the proceedings, around 75 Amish youth had been arrested. (Hardy is in the heart of Holmes County, an hour and a half south of Cleveland.)
The Daily Record reports
that Amish parents had phoned police and prompted a response to the shindig. They suggested that some 1,000 kids were going to show up at the party, though it's unclear what the final headcount was.
