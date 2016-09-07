Maxwell and Mary J. Blige to Bring King and Queen of Hearts Tour to the Q in November

click to enlarge
Touring together for the first time ever, soul/R&B singers Maxwell and Mary J. Blige have teamed up for the King and Queen of Hearts World Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 24-show run of dates follows a European tour. Singer Ro James will join the tour as a special guest on all dates.
“Mary is the epitome of soul,” says Maxwell in a press release. “She embodies all that is woman and speaks for the everyday struggle and triumphs of all women. I can’t wait to get on the road with her."
Blige has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. She’s won nine Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards.
"Maxwell's music is amazingly soulful and calm with a colorful tone that speaks to the hearts of women,” she says of her tour mate. “His music makes them feel loved, and I'm excited to get on the road with him."
The tour kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Baltimore; it comes to the Q on Nov. 16.
Artist VIP Packages are available starting today. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Every online ticket order will include a copy of Maxwell's latest album blackSUMMERS'night
and Mary J. Blige's forthcoming album. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from every ticket go to Artists for Peace and Justice.