Wednesday, September 14, 2016

City of Cleveland Denies Role in Tanisha Anderson's Homicide, Requests Lawsuit Be Dismissed

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge tanisha.jpg
The city of Cleveland has denied nearly all allegations set forth in the wrongful death lawsuit prompted by Tanisha Anderson's homicide

Read the city's response below.

By and large, the legal response is a typical and unsurprising step along the path toward a final judicial ruling. Recall that the city responded in much the same way to the Tamir Rice wrongful death lawsuit. Mayor Frank Jackson actually publicly apologized for the language in that filing. 

In the Anderson case, the city posits that her own negligence and "assumption of risk" led to her death.

Today's response also includes a request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Cleveland Response to Tanisha Anderson Wrongful Death Lawsuit


Jump to comments (0)
