Beach Boy Mike Love to Appear at the Rock Hall for Performance and Book Signing

For the past half century, singer Mike Love has guided the Beach Boys on a rollercoaster ride of a career. At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, he’ll talk about his career at the Rock & Hall of Fame and Museum
as Dr. Jason Hanley interviews him.
Topics for discussion include Love’s infamous speech at the 1988 Induction Ceremony, his newest book and his work with WaterHealth International.
Love and his band (which also features Beach Boys member Bruce Johnston) will perform a short acoustic set. After the interview, fans can meet and greet Love during a special book-signing for his new book, Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy
. In order to attend the meet and greet book signing, guests must purchase a book from the FYE store inside the Rock Hall.
Fans who support the WaterHealth International by making a $1,000 donation to Global Water Challenge, will have the option to attend a VIP Beach Boy experience in Cleveland. The VIP pass includes a VIP cocktail party and book signing, a private yacht transfer to the concert at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, special reserved tickets for the concert and a book signing with Love. Contact Jacqueline Lundquist with WaterHealth International at jlundquist@waterhealth.com if you got that kind of cash.