Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, September 26, 2016

Arts District

Slugger Jim Thome's Wife to Sign Copies of Her New Novel at Firestone Book Shop

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 5:21 PM

click to enlarge andreathomeheadshots_014.jpg
When he played for the Tribe, slugger Jim Thome was a fan favorite. He and his wife Andrea Thome return to town on Oct. 8. Andrea Thome will sign copies of her novel Walland at Firestone Book Shop in Chagrin Falls. The event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Thomes will be at Fieldstone Farms, a therapy riding center for special needs in Chagrin Falls. They first became involved with the nonprofit after Jim's nephew had a spinal cord injury in 2001. Andrea Thome will donate all her personal proceeds from the book signing to Fieldstone Farms.

The novel features “an intriguing cast of characters” who embark on an adventure of “love and personal exploration.” Andrea Thome dedicated the book to her late mother, who was also a writer.

“It’s not a new premise, but I hope it’s one that was written about with a fresh perspective, an open heart, and a bit of wit thrown in for good measure,” she says in a press release. “There is so much about our world that weighs us down, I wanted to write something light and happy, and set it in a place that I absolutely love and think everyone should visit, at the very least between the pages of Walland.”

Thome is currently working on the second book in what she's dubbed the Hesse Creek Series.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Jim Thome, Andrea Thome

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Greenhouse Tavern to Temporarily Close After Fire at Restaurant Last Night Read More

  2. Gabe's Deli in Cleveland Closes Its Doors on October 7th Read More

  3. Developer Fred Geis Has Resigned from Cleveland Planning Commission Read More

  4. re:bar on East 9th Gets a New Start Under Bar Vet Jeff Allison Read More

  5. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation