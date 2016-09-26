Slugger Jim Thome's Wife to Sign Copies of Her New Novel at Firestone Book Shop

click to enlarge
When he played for the Tribe, slugger Jim Thome was a fan favorite. He and his wife Andrea Thome return to town on Oct. 8. Andrea Thome
will sign copies of her novel Walland at Firestone Book Shop in Chagrin Falls. The event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the Thomes will be at Fieldstone Farms
, a therapy riding center for special needs in Chagrin Falls. They first became involved with the nonprofit after Jim's nephew had a spinal cord injury in 2001. Andrea Thome will donate all her personal proceeds from the book signing to Fieldstone Farms.
The novel features “an intriguing cast of characters” who embark on an adventure of “love and personal exploration.” Andrea Thome dedicated the book to her late mother, who was also a writer.
“It’s not a new premise, but I hope it’s one that was written about with a fresh perspective, an open heart, and a bit of wit thrown in for good measure,” she says in a press release. “There is so much about our world that weighs us down, I wanted to write something light and happy, and set it in a place that I absolutely love and think everyone should visit, at the very least between the pages of Walland.”
Thome is currently working on the second book in what she's dubbed the Hesse Creek Series.