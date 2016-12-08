Local Photographer Bob Perkoski Will Showcase Clevelanders in Motion

click to enlarge BOB PERKOSKI

For years, local photographer Bob Perkoski has been documenting everyday life in and around Cleveland through both his personal and professional work. Currently, Perkoski is Fresh Water Cleveland’s managing photographer, as well as a freelancer through the Sun News and event photography for Playhouse Square. In his first gallery exhibition, opening with a reception this weekend at Negative Space Gallery, Perkoski offers a glimpse into his massive portfolio of street photography.“As I have been riding around the city, mostly to and from photo assignments, I occasionally would see something interesting and shoot from the car,” says Perkoski. “So about four years ago, I started to consciously be more aware and prepared to shoot as I’m driving by something/someone interesting. I keep my camera on a very high shutter speed so it’s ready to capture something quickly without getting blurred images. This show is calledas these are all of people walking. I have hundreds of these as well as shots of people at bus stops, bikers, just basic everyday street scenes captured in a very quick instant as I’m driving by or sometimes as I’m at a light or something. I’ve been keeping them in a folder I labeled ‘Drive By’ over the years, and am just now starting to do something with them with this show that Gadi [Zamir, founder of Negative Space] asked me to do last summer.”Through these photographs, Perkoski presents a subconscious idea: the idea of movement. Each walking subject is going from somewhere to somewhere else. From where are they coming and to where are they going? As viewers wander through the exhibition, the questions become more important than the answers, and the photographs become a meditative reflection on where we are coming from and going to, both individually and collectively.features photographs taken throughout Cleveland's landscapes: urban, suburban, and outskirts,” says Zamir. “This exhibition is a new step in Perkoski's photography career, bringing his years of experience, publications and numerous awards into the gallery setting. Over the years, Perkoski has helped document Cleveland's happiest and most significant moments, and his impact on regional artists and arts organizations has been tremendous. Negative Space is honored to host this event.”Perkoski studied photography at the Ivy School of Professional Art in Pittsburgh, PA, whose alumni also includes famed graffiti/pop artist Keith Haring. From 2003 until early 2008, Perkoski was the co-owner and co-publisher ofmagazine. During his tenure, he produced the layouts, as well as many of the ad designs and some of the photography, including many of the covers.magazine continues under new management.opens with a reception this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Negative Space Gallery at Asian Town Center. Following the reception, stick around for a performance by Maura Rogers and the Bellows, Honey & Houston and Rebecca Wohlever. Perkoski’s reception and exhibition are free and open to the public. Tickets for the concert are $15 in advance through Eventbrite or $20 at the door.