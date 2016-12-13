East Cleveland Has No Salt Trucks in Service

Wither winter weather already underway in earnest on the east side and more to come soon, it's probably not great that East Cleveland doesn't have any working salt trucks right now.
According to the city's website, both of their salt trucks are currently out of service with electrical issues. Only one truck is being repaired in-house
and has the possibility of being available in time for the winter storm heading our way
. The other will be repaired over the weekend.
East Cleveland could get at least half a foot of snow.
Earlier this year East Cleveland was operating without any ambulances
, made headlines in 2015 for operating without fire trucks
and forgot to pay
their cell phone and web hosting bills.
This has been your periodic update that East Cleveland can't afford things.