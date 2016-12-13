Scene & Heard

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Scene & Heard

East Cleveland Has No Salt Trucks in Service

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 3:12 PM

PHOTO COURTESY ODOT
  • Photo courtesy ODOT
Wither winter weather already underway in earnest on the east side and more to come soon, it's probably not great that East Cleveland doesn't have any working salt trucks right now.

According to the city's website, both of their salt trucks are currently out of service with electrical issues. Only one truck is being repaired in-house and has the possibility of being available in time for the winter storm heading our way. The other will be repaired over the weekend.

East Cleveland could get at least half a foot of snow.

Earlier this year East Cleveland was operating without any ambulances, made headlines in 2015 for operating without fire trucks and forgot to pay their cell phone and web hosting bills.

This has been your periodic update that East Cleveland can't afford things.

