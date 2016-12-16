Bites

Friday, December 16, 2016

Bites

First Ever Donut Fest Coming to Cleveland in February

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge BREWNUTS FB
  • Brewnuts FB


Cleveland's inaugural Donut Fest is coming in February. Yes, Donut Fest, as in a festival for donuts (or doughnuts for you purists). This is good news. Very good news.

The fest, slated for February 12 at Red Space, is being organized by Bobalky and Gnocchi, a company out of Chicago. They've thrown Donut Fests in the Windy City for years now and also branched out to New York. Needless to say, those sweet, sweet heavenly donut-filled events have been spectacular. (Check out the Chicago Reader or Crave recaps of previous years' festivities for proof.)

And now Cleveland is thankfully getting some of the action.

Local bakeries and restaurants already on the list of participants includes Moxie, Becker's, Jubilee Donuts, Bloom Bakery, Brewnuts, Mary Anne Donuts and Brewnuts, and all are battling to be declared to have the best donut in Cleveland. As for coffee, Hartzler Family Dairy, Erie Island Coffee Co., Rising Star Coffee Roasters and Solstice Coffee, City Roast will be in attendance.

Tickets will be sold by session beginning in January. Tickets to the first session (8 - 10 a.m.) are $45 and gets you early entry, taste tickets for every donut, coffee and a donut mug. Kids 3 and under get in free. Tickets to the second and third sessions (10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) are $30 per person and include taste tickets.

For more information visit the Donut Fest website.

