C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, December 22, 2016

C-Notes

Alternative Press Music Awards to Return to Cleveland in 2017

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge apmas-2017-announce-header.jpg
After two consecutive years in Cleveland, this year’s Alternative Press Music Awards moved to Columbus to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Republic National Convention.

Now, the locally based music magazine has announced the awards will return to Cleveland in 2017.

The event will take place on July 17.

"We've got some big things planned for the APMAs in 2017, and we're so happy that we get to return to our hometown to make it all happen,” says Alternative Press founder and CEO Mike Shea in a press release. “The city of Cleveland is one of the hottest revitalized cities in the nation, and we are proud of our ongoing contribution to the city's growth."

This year, some 6,000 fans attended the event which featured performances by A Day To Remember, Good Charlotte, Yellowcard, Of Mice & Men, Papa Roach, BABYMETAL, Issues, the Maine, Mayday Parade and Beartooth.

Details regarding the venue, tickets and VIP packages, hosts, nominees, honorees, attending/performing artists, red carpet appearances and related events will be announced in the new year at altpress.com/apmas.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Alternative Press Music Awards 2017, Cleveland

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Will Host an American Ninja Warrior Qualifying Round in 2017 Read More

  2. FBI Getting Involved in Search for Missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron Read More

  3. Try Not Smiling While Watching Matthew Dellevedova Get His Championship Ring Last Night Read More

  4. Could a College Team Beat the Browns? Probably Not, But It's Happened Before Read More

  5. Cincinnati’s Bad Tom Smith to Open Small Brewery/Taproom in Ohio City Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation