Alternative Press Music Awards to Return to Cleveland in 2017

After two consecutive years in Cleveland, this year’s Alternative Press Music Awards moved to Columbus to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Republic National Convention.
Now, the locally based music magazine has announced the awards will return to Cleveland in 2017
The event will take place on July 17.
"We've got some big things planned for the APMAs in 2017, and we're so happy that we get to return to our hometown to make it all happen,” says Alternative Press founder and CEO Mike Shea in a press release. “The city of Cleveland is one of the hottest revitalized cities in the nation, and we are proud of our ongoing contribution to the city's growth."
This year, some 6,000 fans attended the event which featured performances by A Day To Remember, Good Charlotte, Yellowcard, Of Mice & Men, Papa Roach, BABYMETAL, Issues, the Maine, Mayday Parade and Beartooth.
Details regarding the venue, tickets and VIP packages, hosts, nominees, honorees, attending/performing artists, red carpet appearances and related events will be announced in the new year at altpress.com/apmas
