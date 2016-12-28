Scene & Heard

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Scene & Heard

Vote Now: The 40 Semi-finalists in Scene's Redesign the Indians Contest

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-28_at_1.42.53_pm.png

It has long been suspected that Chief Wahoo, the controversial Cleveland Indians logo, is not long for this world.

It’s not a question of if the logo should be retired, but of when.

Conversations about the Cleveland Indians team name and logo spread across the country in 2016 as the Indians advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1997. Those conversations, while sometimes painful and frustrating for local fans, are important ones to have.

Scene’s aim in hosting this Redesign the Tribe competition was to foster ongoing conversation, and to keep the momentum for a name/logo change marching onward. The 40 mockups included represent about one third of the total submissions. Our staff panel whittled down the list by removing incomplete submissions, hand-drawn submissions, and submissions intended largely as jokes. What’s left are the semi-finalists for your consideration. Some have additional explanations or visuals; do check out the link directly below the submission for those.

Otherwise: Vote for your five favorites before January 10, 2017. (Contest page here.) The top 10 will then be submitted to a panel of experts. The top three from there will win prizes and fame and, most likely, some angry comments on the internet from the pro-Wahoo crowd. Either way, enjoy.

