Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Scene & Heard

East Cleveland City Council Isn't Getting Much Done Following Recall Election

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 2:04 PM

East Cleveland City Hall - DOUG BROWN / SCENE
  • DOUG BROWN / SCENE
  • East Cleveland City Hall
While a Cleveland City Council committee hearing devolved into a conniption fit (and a questionable 5-3 vote among seven committee members), the East Cleveland City Council saw its own version of local government fireworks last night when its law director continued to insist that two new appointments to the council — and the very council meeting — are illegal. Willa Hemmons, the city law director and an attorney who has represented members of former Mayor Gary Norton's family, stormed out of council chambers before the meeting even began, according to reports.

To back up a bit: Following the recall of Norton and Council President Thomas Wheeler, Council VP Brandon King was elevated to mayor. Council members appointed Devin Branch (Ward 3), a leader of the recall effort, and Kelvin Earby (at-large) to the two vacant positions. Hemmons said that the council lacked a quorum during those appointments, though, legally speaking, two of the three elected officials were present.

At last night's meeting, council members Nathaniel Martin, Barbara Thomas, Branch and Earby continued the meeting after Hemmons left. Council member Joie Graham was not present; she said that she had not been alerted to the meeting, which was why Hemmons spoke out against it.

Merger talks between Cleveland and East Cleveland have largely publicly stalled, but there is much work to be done among this new council and in concert with the new mayor. The city remains in fiscal emergency, according to the state of Ohio, and a lack of basic city services (like, at various times, a working fire truck) have plagued the residents for years. Political arguments, the likes of which have been a marquee agenda item at many council meetings attended by Scene in the past, are only throwing obstacles between those residents and the shared goal of good government.

As Thomas said at the meeting: "I keep looking at my residents and they're the ones becoming collateral damage."

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Brad Pitt Loves Market Garden Beer Read More

  2. Terrestrial Brewing Company to Activate the Battery Park Powerhouse Read More

  3. City of Cleveland Assistant Law Director Arrested for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct; Lectures Officer on Case Law Read More

  4. Cleveland Announces Disciplinary Charges Filed Against Officers in Tamir Rice Case Read More

  5. Lawsuit: Willoughby Police Left Woman With Abusive Boyfriend on Night He Murdered Her Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation