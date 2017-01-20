Singer-Songwriter Sondre Lerche to Play the Grog Shop in April

Influenced by exotic Latin American music, singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche started writing songs in his early teens; growing up in Norway, his influences were much more varied than they might have been if he had been born in the U.S., where radio stations adhere more strictly to formats.
Living on what he has called the "outskirts of popular culture," he was introduced to a wild mix of music that has subsequently informed his pop sensibilities.
Lerche, who'll release a new studio effort this spring, just premiered the video for the album's pulsating first single, "Soft Feelings." Directed by Johannes Greve Muskat and shot on 16mm film, the video features cameos by How To Dress Well's Tom Krell and Norwegian artist Ary.
"I liked the idea of a man on the verge of an identity crisis, alone in L.A.,” says Lerche in a press release about the music video. “A noir-portrait of the man and the city over the course of a lost weekend of isolation and ambivalence. If the previous video, 'I'm Always Watching You,' was Rear Window, 'Soft Feelings' is Vertigo, with all its clues, symbolism and obsessiveness."
Lerche's new album arrives on April 14, and he starts a U.S. tour on
April 12. He plays the Grog Shop on April 21.