Monday, January 30, 2017

C-Notes

Local Rock Photographer Helps Cat Shelter by Auctioning Concert Photos

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge kkcheck2016.jpg
Last year, Cleveland rocker Michael Stanley and his backing band the Resonators teamed with local photographer Joe Kleon, a Scene contributor, to raise money for Kitten Krazy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit cat shelter in Medina, by auctioning off a few concert photos.
The fundraiser took in over $1300.

The shelter opened over a decade ago in Brunswick Hills and has found good homes for more than 3,500 cats and kittens.

Kleon, a volunteer at the shelter, donated 100 percent of the proceeds to Kitten Krazy for the care of the cats. He named his two cats “Geddy” and “Alex” in honor of the rock group Rush.

Now, Kitten Krazy has again teamed up Kleon for another benefit.

This year, Kleon donated concert photos from artists such as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Rush, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, ZZ Top, Wish You Were Here and, of course, Stanley. Stanley and Wish You Were Here autographed their photos. Swift guitarist Paul Sidoti autographed the Swift photo.

The auction ends on Tuesday, Feb. 7. To check out the photos and/or place a bid on one or more photos, go to kittenkrazy.org.

Sponsors include Print Me Graphics and NEO Pro Imaging.

Fully-vetted cats and kittens are available for adoption at the shelter on Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.

