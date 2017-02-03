Local Jazz Singer Helen Welch to Pay Tribute to the Music of the Carpenters

click to enlarge
British singer-songwriter Helen Welch
has lived in Northeast Ohio for the past several years. During that time, she's slowly built a loyal following of jazz enthusiasts.
During her time here, she's performed with the Cleveland Orchestra, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Pops Orchestra and the Akron Symphony.
Now, she’s just announced that she’ll pay tribute to the music of the Carpenters with a special show.
The concert aims to celebrate the band’s career with storytelling and renditions of Carpenters classics such as “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “I Won’t Last a Day Without You,” “Yesterday Once More” and “Close To You.” According to the press release announcing the performances, she'll relate “lesser-known stories and fun facts about the Carpenters.”
She’s set to perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Music Box Supper Club, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Lincoln Theatre Massillon in Akron and at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at E.J. Thomas Hall.
A portion of proceeds from this show will benefit the not-for profit group Flags of Freedom.