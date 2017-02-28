FiveOne Experimental Orchestra at Market Garden and Five More Classical Music Events to Hit This Week

click to enlarge
All three of the operas Mozart wrote on libretti by Lorenzo Da Ponte will hit area stages this spring. First up is the Cleveland Institute of Music Opera Theater’s production of Così fan tutte, which plays at 7:30 pm from Wednesday, March 1 through Saturday, March 4 in Kulas Hall at CIM. Director David Bamberger has moved the setting from 18th century Naples, Italy to 1970s Naples, Florida. Harry Davidson conducts the CIM Orchestra, and the show will feature two different casts in rotation. Read a preview here
. You can reserve tickets online.
One of Russia’s great orchestras will visit E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron on Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 pm when Tuesday Musical presents a concert by the St. Petersburg Philharmonic. Nikolai Alexeev, conducts, and Nikolai Lugansky will be featured in Johannes Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the docket: Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10. Pianist Caroline Oltmanns will talk about the program in a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 pm. Book your tickets online.
Music by American composers Leonard Bernstein, Augusta Read Thomas, and Aaron Copland will be featured on this week’s Cleveland Orchestra concerts at Severance Hall. Concertmaster William Preucil will take the solo role in Thomas’s Violin Concerto No. 3 (”Juggler in Paradise”), and associate conductor Brett Mitchell will lead the Orchestra in Bernstein’s Symphonic Suite from “On the Waterfront” (adapted from the Marlon Brando film), and Copland’s Symphony No. 3 (where the brass suddenly break out in an episode that later became the Fanfare for the Common Man). Performances run from March 2-4 (Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 7:00 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm). The Friday performance is part of the Orchestra’s Fridays@7 series (no Bernstein, but food, drink, and entertainment before and after). Tickets available online.
The venerable Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival — now an octogenarian — continues to evolve in new directions. This year the emphasis is on how Bach influenced the music of Johannes Brahms. For the first event, BW will take over the 78th Street Studios near the Shoreway on Cleveland’s West Side for a Friday evening event on March 3 featuring Verb Ballets and duo-pianists Pierre and Sophié van der Westhuizen, vocalists Nancy Maultsby, Sara Masterson and Chris McCarrell and an alumni choir. “Out of the Bachs” includes Johannes Brahms’s love songs, music by Cole Porter and songs by Ira Gershwin, with food and spirits. You can reserve tickets online.
Cleveland’s “modern music chamber band” 51XO (a.k.a. the FiveOne Experimental Orchestra), will present “Homebrew” at the Market Garden Production Brewery behind the West Side Market on Saturday, March 4 at 9:00 pm. New and recent works by Buck McDaniel, Jonathan Sokol, Christopher Lee, Kevin Krumenauer, Tracy Mortimore, Jeremy Allen are on the playlist, plus a 51XO improvisation — and, of course, beer. Reserve your places online.
Here’s a latecomer to the calendar: the Czech Republic’s famous chamber ensemble, the Pražák Quartet, had two unscheduled days during their American tour this month, so they arranged through their old friend Karel Paukert to give a free concert on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 pm at St. Paul’s Church in Cleveland Heights. Violinists Jana Vonášková and Vlastimil Holek, violist, Josef Kluson, and cellist Michal Kanka will play Joseph Haydn’s Quartet in B-flat, Op. 71, No. 1, and two works by Czech composers: Leoš Janáček’s Quartet No. 2 (”Intimate Letters”), and Antonín Dvořák’s Quartet in E-flat, Op. 51. As we noted before, it’s free.
