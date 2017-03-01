New 'Southern-Style BBQ' Joint Heading to Ohio City

click to enlarge

A barbecue joint will soon join the quickly burgeoning bar, restaurant and entertainment scene along Lorain Avenue in Ohio City. Next up for the strip that includes Platform Beer, The Grocery OHC, Herb'n Twine, the Plum, Jack Flaps, Ohio City Provisions (and the forthcoming Forest City Shuffleboard and Xinji Noodle Bar) is Ohio City BBQ.Owner Nav Singh is on track to open Ohio City BBQ (3829 Lorain Ave.) in the former Ohio City Tattoo spot by late April, he says.“I bought the building to open a Marco’s Pizza, we did the training with Marco’s, I went to Pizza University in Toledo… We were all set to go but then I tried Ronnie’s barbecue,” says Singh, referring to his pitmaster partner, operator of the barbecue food truck Cofield’s. “I’m from Toronto, Canada, and we really don’t have American-style barbecue there. Once I tried her food I was like, Wow, you can really taste the wood and meat and smoke. She really knows what she’s doing.”Singh describes the spot as a “Memphis-themed restaurant with a '60s décor.”It will be largely takeout to begin but he hopes to transition to a dine-in eatery with a liquor license down the road. Out back will be the custom-built 12-foot barrel smoker that sits beneath a corrugated roof and chimney.“We’ll be doing real smoked Southern-style barbecue like ribs, brisket and sides like coleslaw and mac and cheese,” Singh notes.