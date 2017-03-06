Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Monday, March 6, 2017

Nu-Metal Icons Korn Returning to Blossom in August

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 2:59 PM

DEAN KARR
  • Dean Karr
When the hard rock act Korn emerged in the early 1990s, critics coined the term nu-metal to describe its sound, an amalgam of hip-hop and metal.

While the genre’s popularity rose and fell, Korn never completely fell out of fashion. The veteran band came through town last summer in advance of The Serenity of Suffering, its 12th studio effort.

Now, the group has announced it’ll return to town on an extensive tour in support of the album. It plays Blossom on Aug. 2.

The tour features fellow Roadrunner recording group Stone Sour on all dates.
Fan club and VIP ticket packages will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. A Citi Cardmembers presale begins that same day at noon.

A Live Nation presale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and Spotify and Blabbermouth presales start at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

