Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, March 6, 2017

Scene & Heard

Swastika Carved Into Door of Lorain Synagogue

Posted By on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge CLEVELAND JEWISH NEWS
  • Cleveland Jewish News
"We will rise and gas you bitch."

Those were the words that accompanied a swastika carved into the doorframe of the Agudath B'nai Isreal Synagogue in Lorain earlier this month. A day care worker at the organization discovered the message after arriving to work one morning.

Police say they have no suspects, according to the Cleveland Jewish News, and that video cameras at the building don't cover the area, but they believe the anti-Semitic vandalism occurred sometime between the evening of March 1 and the morning of March 2.

In recent weeks and months Jewish centers across the U.S., including the JCC in Beachwood, have been targeted by bomb threats.

The Synagogue addressed the incident on its Facebook page:

"The Agudath B’nai Israel Congregation of Lorain is over 100 years old. The act of ignorance, vandalism, and anti-Semitism does not reflect our neighbors in the City of Lorain. We are committed to continue to be symbol of tolerance in this community now and in the future. ABI provides education about Judaism, the Holocaust, and tolerance to schools and other organizations. – Shalom"

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Speaking of Crime, Anti-Semitism

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cavs Book Final Guest, Andrew Bogut, Checking How Mainsail Sets Read More

  2. Donald Trump Wants to Cut Great Lakes Federal Funding By 97 Percent Read More

  3. Patti Smith Reflects on Her Debut, Which She'll Perform in Its Entirety at the State Theatre Read More

  4. Loganberry Books Shelves Men's Books Backwards as a 'Metaphor of Silencing the Male Voice' Read More

  5. In Pittsburgh, City Leaders Reject Public Financing for Heinz Field Upgrades Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation