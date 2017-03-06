Swastika Carved Into Door of Lorain Synagogue

click to enlarge
"We will rise and gas you bitch."
Those were the words that accompanied a swastika carved into the doorframe of the Agudath B'nai Isreal Synagogue in Lorain earlier this month. A day care worker at the organization discovered the message after arriving to work one morning.
Police say they have no suspects, according to the Cleveland Jewish News
, and that video cameras at the building don't cover the area, but they believe the anti-Semitic vandalism occurred sometime between the evening of March 1 and the morning of March 2.
In recent weeks and months Jewish centers across the U.S., including the JCC in Beachwood, have been targeted by bomb threats.
The Synagogue addressed the incident on its Facebook page:
"The Agudath B’nai Israel Congregation of Lorain is over 100 years old. The act of ignorance, vandalism, and anti-Semitism does not reflect our neighbors in the City of Lorain. We are committed to continue to be symbol of tolerance in this community now and in the future. ABI provides education about Judaism, the Holocaust, and tolerance to schools and other organizations. – Shalom"