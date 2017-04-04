Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Ohio Man Who Epically Botched 'Wheel of Fortune' Answer Earns Second Chance On 'Ellen'

Posted By on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 7:21 PM

ellen.jpg
All he had to do was fill in the blank. So easy, right? Look at that picture.

But when Wheel of Fortune contestant and Brunswick-native Kevin Haas saw "A Streetcar Na-ed Desire," gleaming on that white and green game show board last month, he spun the wheel and guessed the letter "k." Yes, "A Streetcar Naked Desire."

Naturally, the internet had a field day with Haas' response. But before you start feeling too bad for the guy, know that Ellen DeGeneres also witnessed Haas' star turn, and she invited him on her daytime TV show for a shot at redemption.

Haas, who claimed he watched Wheel of Fortune religiously, was asked a series of questions by the host in a game she called Catapult of Fortune.

When he couldn't answer the final question, here's what happened:

Although Haas did come out all right in the end, here's one last look at his infamous gaffe:


