Local Indie Rockers the Commonwealth Release New Single

One of the city’s most active indie rock acts, the Commonweath released their debut EP, Souvenir
, back in 2011. In the wake of that first album, they’ve steadily played around town and recorded.
Now, the band has issued a new single, “Birthday Song,"
in advance of its new album, The Victory Garden
.
"It is a four-act song – a tavern dirge, a Whiplash-esque jazz aside, a slide guitar rock-stomp, and an orchestral finale," says singer-guitarist Andrew Kuhar when asked about the track that features lush string arrangement. "As the record's opening track, it's sort of an overture for the rest of The Victory Garden
and its eclectic range. The foundation of the song's scene-changes is in Nick's drumming and Pat's slide guitar, which were recorded live in one take as a duet — that was almost a year ago to the date."
The Commonwealth plays an album release party on April 22 at Mahall's
with These Knees and Morgan Mecaskey opening the show.