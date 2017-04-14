Scene & Heard

Friday, April 14, 2017

East Cleveland Police Officer Fired, Indicted After Sexually Assaulting Two Females With Sex Toy During Traffic Stop

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 7:54 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-04-14_at_7.52.30_am.png

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say that 49-year-old Kenneth Bolton Jr. sexually assaulted two females with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop in February. The East Cleveland police officer was fired by the department last month after he copped to violating "numerous misdemeanor and felony laws," according to a termination letter from East Cleveland Police Chief Michael Cardilli.  

Bolton allegedly pulled over the two women, both in their early 20s, about 30 minutes after he heard that they'd been pulled over and cited by another officer. During the illegal stop, Bolton allegedly found a sex toy in the car and used it to sexually assault both women.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury brought charges of gross sexual imposition, abduction, and civil rights charges.

He'd been with East Cleveland for 16 years and faces up to 10 years in prison. An arraignment is set for Monday morning.

It's the first civil rights case brought by new Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley's newly formed Civil Rights Unit.


