Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 17, 2017

Scene & Heard

Whereabouts of Facebook Shooter Still Unknown, Police Alert Residents in Nearby States

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 12:31 AM

click to enlarge Steve Stephens
  • Steve Stephens
At around midnight, the Cleveland Division of Police issued a press release advising that an aggravated murder warrant had been issued for Steve Stephens, the 37-year-old man who recorded himself shooting and killing a man earlier Sunday and who posted the video to Facebook.

But more importantly, after following up on leads all afternoon and evening, Cleveland police had not yet identified Stephens' location. Police asked that residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan be on alert because the suspect "may be out of state."

Cleveland.com reported earlier in the hour that Stephens had likely turned off his cell phone, which made him more difficult to track.

Police Chief Calvin Williams, in a press conference early Sunday evening, said of the manhunt, "We need to bring this to a conclusion today." He urged Stephens to turn himself in. Despite that message, and despite the enormous national attention being paid to the crime, Stephens remains on the loose

The suspect is still considered armed and dangerous. He is 6'1", 240 lbs, and bald with a full beard (pictured above). He was thought to be driving a white Ford Fusion sedan with temporary license plate number E363630. (Police advised that he may have changed his plates). Cleveland.com reported that police had been searching vacant homes in Glenville for additional bodies, following up on Stephens' claims in another video, but 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., who was shot on E. 93rd St. just south of I-90, remains the only known victim.

The one other bit of news to report is a slight correction to earlier reporting. Though both local and national outlets (and the police themselves) characterized the homicide of Robert Godwin Sr. as having been "streamed on Facebook Live," the video was in fact pre-recorded.

Facebook confirmed to Scene that though Stephens did go live "at one point during the day," the murder was not broadcast live. "It was  uploaded."

Facebook provided no information about how much time elapsed between the recording and the posting.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Looking for Man Accused of Murdering Someone While Streaming on Facebook Live Read More

  2. Cavs Struggle To Break Bad Habits, Pacers' Will Read More

  3. Swensons Is Expanding to Cleveland This Year Read More

  4. East Cleveland Police Officer Fired, Indicted After Sexually Assaulting Two Females With Sex Toy During Traffic Stop Read More

  5. Kinsman Shootings Bring Cleveland’s 2017 Homicide Count to 30; Mayor, Police Chief Address Increasing Violence: UPDATE Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation